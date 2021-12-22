Chinese city Xian curbs residents' travel, activities amid COVID outbreak

Workers stand at a residential area under lockdown following COVID-19 outbreak in Xian
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese city of Xian has ordered its 13 million residents to stay at home and urged them not to leave town unnecessarily as it struggles to contain rising COVID-19 cases under Beijing's guideline that flare-ups must be curbed as quickly as possible.

Xian, in China's northwest, has reported more than 140 domestically transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms since Dec. 12 in its latest cluster caused by the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

A handful of cities have detected cases linked to the Xian outbreak, including one from the capital Beijing.

Despite that, the reported numbers are tiny compared with many fresh outbreaks seen around the rest of the world, including some driven by the Omicron strain of the virus that emerged last month.

The Xian government, however, pledged to clamp down on movement by its residents, as Beijing has signalled it will not tolerate a significant spread of infection.

The city has yet to impose a harsh lockdown like that seen in early 2020 in the city of Wuhan, but urged residents not to leave town unless they are tested for COVID-19 before departure and get clearance from employers or community-level authorities.

Local authorities had dissuaded more than 7,000 people from trying to leave, state broadcaster CCTV said, without elaborating.

Starting Thursday, only one person in each Xian household can go out for necessary shopping every two days, while other family members must stay home unless they have essential jobs, Xian government official Zhang Fenghu told a news briefing.

The city also suspended dining at restaurants as well as large conferences and exhibitions, shut down non-essential businesses and told employees to work remotely.

China has reported several Omicron cases among international travellers and one locally transmitted infection.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Germany expects Omicron to be dominant within 3 weeks

    The Omicron variant will become the dominant coronavirus strain in Germany within three weeks and the country has ordered 80 million doses of Omicron-specific vaccine for delivery in April or May, health officials said on Wednesday. "An offensive booster campaign is our most important building block in the fight against Omicron," German health minister Karl Lauterbach told a news conference on Wednesday. However, despite the accelerated booster rollout, Lothar Wieler, president of Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases, said people should limit contacts to an absolute minimum.

  • Wales to bring in new restrictions to curb Omicron spread

    Wales will introduce more restrictions, including social distancing and mandatory table service in bars and restaurants, from Dec. 26 to stem the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, First Minister Mark Drakeford said on Wednesday. The new measures follow similar restrictions announced by Scotland on Tuesday and go beyond anything announced for England so far. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he would not be introducing new COVID-19 restrictions in England before Christmas, but the situation remained extremely difficult and the government might need to act afterwards.

  • Russian charged by U.S. with insider trading had spurned approaches by U.S., British spies, says lawyer

    The Kremlin-linked Russian businessman now held by the U.S. on insider trading and hacking charges previously spurned approaches by U.S., UK spies.

  • Germany moves to scrap ban on 'advertising' abortions

    Germany's justice minister says he will present legislation next month to remove from the country's criminal code a ban on doctors “advertising” abortions, one of several more liberal social policies that the new government plans. The three parties that form Chancellor Olaf Scholz 's government have long opposed the current rules, but they were defended by the center-right Union bloc of ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel, which is now in opposition. Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said in comments to the Funke newspaper group published Wednesday that there is a “huge reform backlog” on social policy.

  • China shuts down city of 200,000 and tells people to stay home over one Covid case

    Restrictions were re-imposed on public transport, schools and cinemas in Dongxing

  • Tequila byproduct spill fouls Mexican reservoir, kills fish

    When Jesús Solís noticed the waters of the reservoir where he had spent his entire life beginning to darken and a rotten odor taking hold, he was overcome with fear. Within weeks those initial concerns were confirmed as tens of thousands of dead fish floated to the surface, apparent victims of a spill of tequila distilling waste into a western Mexico water source. The 44-year-old fisherman watched for days as the fish he had helped raise and that he relied on for income went belly up along the shores of the San Onofre reservoir in Jalisco state.

  • Organizers say Tokyo Olympics cost $1.8B less than expected

    The Tokyo Olympics cost $1.8 billion less than anticipated, local organizers said Wednesday, 4 1/2 months after the Games ended. Organizers said the estimated official costs were $13.6 billion. Officials said part of the reduction was because there were no fans — forced by the pandemic — and therefore vastly reduced labor costs.

  • California man gets 3 years over threats to lawmakers, journalists who said Trump lost

    A California man who threatened dozens of people, including politicians, journalists and their families, who said that then-President Donald Trump lost the Nove

  • Germany takes Russia's RT Deutsch off air within days of launch

    BERLIN/MOSCOW (Reuters) -The new German-language broadcast of Russia's international television station RT went off the air days after its launch after German authorities ruled that it did not have the licence it needed to operate in the country. The ban, which led to Eutelsat removing RT Deutsch from the list of channels broadcast from its satellites on Wednesday, came amid rising East-West tensions over energy supplies and Russian military activity on Ukraine's borders. "The broadcast is in German and targets the German market," the broadcast authority for the German capital Berlin, where RT has offices, said in a statement.

  • Governor urged to shorten man's 110-year sentence as millions sign petition

    A Colorado judge sentenced Rogel Aguilera-Mederos after a jury found him guilty on four counts of vehicular homicide and 23 other charges related to a 2019 accident.

  • 'Significant increase' in protection vs Omicron from mRNA boosters, study says

    The study, which is not yet peer-reviewed, investigated the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines that use so-called mRNA technology against the Delta variant and the new, more infectious Omicron variant. "Our study contributes to emerging evidence that BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) or mRNA-1273 (Moderna) primary vaccine protection against Omicron decreases quickly over time, with booster vaccination offering a significant increase in protection," the authors wrote in the study.

  • Manatee Memorial Hospital's monoclonal COVID-19 treatment site shut down

    Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference at Manatee Memorial in August to announce the treatment center's opening. It was open for less than four months.

  • Raleigh man faces over 17 years in prison for crime linked to motel sex trafficking case

    The man was convicted after police said he helped prostitute a young girl in a Raleigh motel.

  • France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug

    PARIS (Reuters) -France has cancelled its order for Merck & Co's COVID-19 antiviral drug following disappointing trial data and hopes instead to receive Pfizer's competing drug before the end of January, the health minister said on Wednesday. France is the first country to publicly say it has cancelled an order for the Merck treatment after the company released data in late November suggesting its drug was markedly less effective than previously thought, reducing hospitalisations and deaths in its clinical trial of high-risk individuals by about 30%. "The latest studies weren't good," Olivier Veran told BFM TV.

  • Case drop may show South Africa's omicron peak has passed

    South Africa's noticeable drop in new COVID-19 cases in recent days may signal that the country's dramatic omicron-driven surge has passed its peak, medical experts say. In Gauteng province — South Africa’s most populous with 16 million people, including the largest city, Johannesburg, and the capital, Pretoria — the decrease started earlier and has continued.

  • West Palm Beach man convicted of human trafficking sentenced to 10 years in prison

    Investigators said Gregory Wayne Johnson held a woman against her will and forced her into prostitution.

  • Former NFL Giants Linebacker Arrested For Failing To Register As Sex Offender

    Football legend Lawrence Taylor has been arrested for failing to register as a sex offender, according to reports. On Thursday, the 62-year-old former New York Giants linebacker surrendered himself to Pembroke Pines police, according to ESPN. A warrant had been issued for Taylor’s arrest after he failed to notify the proper authorities of a change of address, something he’s required to do as a registered sex offender. Taylor was booked into the Broward County jail and released shortly after post