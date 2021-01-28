Chinese New Year: Clamping down on going home for the holidays

Yvette Tan - BBC News
Crowded Chinese train station
Each year, millions in China make long journeys home during the Spring Festival

Today marks the start of the world's largest human migration - an event which sees millions of people travel thousands of miles across China to reach home in time for the Lunar New Year.

For some, it is the only time they will see their families all year and is an event not to be missed.

But there are fears the Spring Festival travel season, or Chunyun in Chinese, could become a superspreader event. After all, last year's Chunyun is believed to have played a significant role in the spread of Covid-19.

So the Chinese authorities have been left with a problem: how do you encourage people to stay local, without actually cancelling the country's biggest annual celebration?

The stick

This year's Chunyun begins on 28 January and will last until 8 March, giving people time to travel potentially thousands of miles across China in time for New Year, on 12 February, and back again.

In a normal year, China sees around three billion trips during the Chunyun period.

But last year, as the virus began to gain momentum and the government introduced travel restrictions, figures from the Ministry of Transport show the number of trips fell by more than half.

Graphic
Graphic

This year, with life almost back to normal across large swathes of the country, the number of trips made is expected to increase to 1.7bn, officials said.

In preparation for this, Beijing unveiled plans to vaccinate 50m people - or 3.5% of the population - before travel began in earnest.

However, China has in recent weeks seen small outbreaks of cases, especially in rural areas.

In the north-eastern city of Tonghua in Jilin province, the whole city of around two million has been put in lockdown after 13 cases were recorded earlier this month.

Graphic
Graphic

For people in the affected cities, the message is clear - there will be no travelling for the Spring Festival this year.

But even if your area is not under such a strict lockdown, it might be hard to get home.

China's National Health Commission has stated that people returning to rural areas will need to produce a negative Covid-19 test issued up to seven days before their departure during the Spring Festival.

They'll also have to be under a 14-day "home observation" period - which still allows them to leave their home, but requires them to monitor their temperature daily.

During this time they will also not be allowed to take part in gatherings and have to take a Covid test every seven days.

Many on social media have been quick to point out that this will disproportionately affect migrant workers who work in cities and travel back to their homes in rural areas at this time. The measures would make it either too impractical or too costly - but officials say these are the precautions which need to be taken to keep China safe.

This photo taken on January 6, 2021 shows a medical worker taking a swab sample from a woman outside a residential compound following a new outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Shijiazhuang
Those returning will have to take a Covid test once every seven days

PHD student Huang Jie - which is not his real name - had to show a nucleic acid test result, his "health code" had to be green, and a community acceptance certificate - which he had to have signed by his village's leaders - when he arrived at the station on his way home.

But it was worth it.

"New Year's Eve is a time of reunion," he told the BBC. "I must celebrate it with people I love, I must have someone to spend it with."

The carrot

But what about the majority of those that are not in lockdown, or in high risk areas? The method is quite different.

Take the city of Hangzhou, which is giving out 1,000 yuan (£113; $154) to migrant workers who chose to stay. Companies in Zhejiang, Ningbo and Quanzhou are also issuing these "red packets" for workers choosing not to go home.

Companies have also been encouraged to offer their workers subsidies, free food and to arrange short cultural tours in a bid to get them to stay in.

Then there are the cities where migrant workers who stay over the holidays are been giving extra privileges usually reserved for those born locally, which can be used towards housing and medical care.

Meanwhile, the city of Yiwu is offering free admission for cultural venues and facilities, offering children free participation in a winter camp, and letting businesses who stay open during Chinese New Year apply for subsidies.

Residents will also have their outpatient service registration fees waived at hospitals and get a 50% discount off health check-ups.

And if all that isn't enough to entice people to stay - banners with slogans encouraging people to stay, have also been put up, like this one in Beijing which reads: "Don't leave Beijing unless necessary. Don't go abroad unless necessary."

&quot;Don&#39;t leave Beijing unless necessary. Don&#39;t go abroad unless necessary.&quot;
This banner encourages Beijingers not to leave the capital

Of course, some businesses are being more openly restrictive with their workers.

"One night last week, our company suddenly asked us to attend an online session," Yufan Gao, not his real name, who works in a state-owned enterprise, told the BBC.

"My leader told us that... he strongly recommended us to spend the Chinese New Year in Beijing. All employees intending to leave are required to complete an application form. But he said the possibility of an approval was very low, with only 20% being allowed to leave. I felt disappointed."

People walk in front of the entrance of Beijing Railway Station on January 19, 2020 in Beijing, China
Many state-owned companies in Beijing are discouraging workers from going home

But will it work? Perhaps, although people like Mr Liu, a delivery worker in Beijing, says nothing will deter him from going home.

"My wife and children are in my hometown and I haven't seen them for six months. I really miss them a lot," he told the BBC.

"Although there is a lot of trouble, you still have to go back because the whole point of working in the big city is to make a living, and if you can't even see your family, there is no incentive to work."

Total escape

Some of the most popular tourist destinations in the world are right on China's doorstep.

In 2019, those from China travelled widely to numerous parts of Asia, with countries like Japan and Thailand being among some of the most popular destinations.

Graphic
Graphic

And Lunar New Year is one of the most popular times to travel. According to Ctrip, China's biggest online travel agency, seven million Chinese tourists were expected to travel abroad during the Spring Festival in 2019.

Japan saw a staggering 723,617 visitors from China in February 2019 alone.

But when Covid-19 struck last year, these numbers saw a drastic decline. Some Chinese tourists were able to make it out of China last year before lockdowns were imposed - but this year, there will be no chance at all of that.

A graph showing visitor numbers around Lunar New Year
A graph showing visitor numbers around Lunar New Year

Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Japan and Malaysia - some of the most popular Asian spots - have closed their borders to holiday travellers.

And even if there is a way for them to leave, the return journey will be a difficult one. All arrivals into China will also have to go through a compulsory 14-day quarantine in a designated location and have to be tested for Covid at least four times. They will then have to carry out a further seven-day home quarantine.

But it is not just Chinese holidaymakers who are feeling the disappointment this year.

Anchalika Kijkanakorn, founder and managing director of the upscale AKARYN Hotel Group, which runs luxury resorts in Thailand said this Lunar New Year would be a "quiet one".

"Over the last few decades, with the rise of Chinese travellers, Chinese New Year has risen as a peak period... in Thailand's tourism calendar," he told the BBC. "The restriction this year will be unprecedented as last year Covid hit after CNY was over. Thailand's tourism will feel the pain."

Additional reporting by Yitsing Wang, BBC World Service

Latest Stories

  • As Democrats take control of Senate, these 10 senators will shape the agenda

    From Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders to Judiciary Committee head Dick Durbin, these are some of the new leaders of the Senate’s most powerful panels.

  • Impeachment: Is there any chance the GOP will convict Trump?

    It seems unlikely that 17 Republican senators will vote to convict Trump, but some see reasons to believe it could still happen.

  • Black National Guardsman describes being deployed to protect Biden’s inauguration: 'I just felt this huge sense of pride'

    As most of the 25,000 National Guardsmen who were called upon to protect Washington, D.C., during the presidential inauguration began heading home this week, one Black service member agreed to speak to Yahoo News about the experience of protecting the nation’s capital in the wake of a pro-Trump riot on Capitol Hill. 

  • Here Are The Brightest Decor Buys of the Season

    Let’s get loudOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • John Kerry: American workers 'fed a false narrative' that shift to clean energy is 'coming at their expense'

    President Biden on Wednesday turned his attention to climate issues, signing executive orders that seek to halt new oil and gas leases on public lands and waters, conserve 30 percent of federal lands and waters by 2030, and find ways to double wind production by the same year. John Kerry, the first-ever United States Climate Envoy, championed the actions, reiterating his belief that the climate crisis is "existential" and "failure, literally, is not an option." While briefing reporters, Kerry was asked about potential job losses in the fossil fuel industry, and whether he had a message for workers who believe they are witnessing the end of their livelihoods. Kerry explained that those workers "have been fed a false narrative" by the Trump administration about the shift to clean energy, which he said will not come "at their expense." He added that, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the solar and wind energy industries were growing swiftly, while coal plants have been closing over the last few decades. "The same people can do those jobs. But the choice of doing the solar power one now is a better choice," he said, also pointing out the health risks associated with coal mining. John Kerry says oil and gas workers have been fed a "false narrative" that action on climate change will hurt their livelihoods, and that President Biden wants to "make sure that those folks have better choices" for jobs in the energy sector https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/czkjomesi8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 27, 2021 Republicans like Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) weren't buying the reassurance, suggesting that Kerry's statement lacked empathy, although he didn't explicitly refute the notion that an industry transition may be feasible for fossil fuel workers. John Kerry's message to the tens of thousands of Americans who lost their jobs thanks to the Biden administration: go make solar panels. Where is the empathy that Joe Biden promised in his inauguration? https://t.co/CvQovUlEoD — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) January 27, 2021 More stories from theweek.comBiden is not going to get his $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. And that's okay.5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemWith Senate Republicans balking at convicting Trump, Democrats explore alternative censures

  • Congress prepares for major fight over voting laws in the wake of Trump's false fraud claims

    Former President Donald Trump’s “big lie” about a stolen election may have been discredited over and over in the courts, and disgraced by the attack on the U.S. Capitol, but the corrosive effect of his dishonesty will linger on, complicating efforts to strengthen American elections.

  • Iran's president criticizes prosecution of telecom minister

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday criticized Iran's hard-liner dominated judiciary over last week's prosecution of the countrys telecommunications minister. Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi was released on bail after he was summoned for prosecution. Judiciary officials cited his refusal to block Instagram and impose limitations on the bandwidth of other foreign social media and messaging systems.

  • A 'cold shower for Europeans': EU press gives damning verdict of AstraZeneca row

    Europe’s press has again given wide-ranging coverage to the row between Britain and the EU over the supply of vaccines, with one paper saying that Boris Johnson’s “gamble” in getting a head-start on production had paid off. The EU has urged AstraZeneca to divert millions of doses from UK plants, but the British government has resisted those demands. Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office minister, told the BBC on Thursday: "The supplies that have been planned, paid for and scheduled should continue." Asked whether he would allow vaccines manufactured in the UK to be diverted to the EU, he said "no", adding that there must be no interruption to the British vaccination programme. AstraZeneca says it can only deliver the EU a fraction of the doses between now and March due to production problems at plants in Europe. De Standaard, a Belgian newspaper, said the success of the Prime Minister’s move was a source of great frustration to the French, in particular, who are lagging far behind in their vaccine programme. It suggested that Brexiteers would take heart from that because Paris had regularly taken a hardline stance in the Brexit negotiations. The Flemish newspaper said that Mr Johnson liked to take risks and in this case, as opposed to in Brexit, the gambit had worked. Another Belgian paper, Het Nieuwsblad, said the unprecedented public attacks by the European Commission were designed to bring AstraZeneca "to its knees". "These doses are crucial to give a long-awaited boost to slow European vaccination campaigns," the paper said. It quoted Hendrik Vos, a professor of European politics, who said the Commission wanted to prove the shortfall was not its fault.

  • Jill Biden spent her first week as First Lady reshaping the role. Melania Trump spent hers isolated in a tower

    New first lady signals she will be an active and constant presence in the White House - drawing stark contrasts to her predecessor

  • Biden announces government's intention to increase total U.S. COVID-19 vaccine orders by 50 percent

    President Biden announced Tuesday that his administration intends to order an additional 100 million doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines. The extra 200 million doses, which Biden said should arrive by the summer, would boost the country's supply by about 50 percent to 600 million shots total, meaning that there would be enough shots available to inoculate 300 million people in the coming months without the Food and Drug Administration granting approval for any other vaccine candidates. Pres. Biden says his admin has ordered 200 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses that will be available by summer, increasing the total number ordered from 400 million to 600 million pic.twitter.com/VFZ3qTmUK9 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 26, 2021 It's another sign that the government is raising expectations for the vaccine rollout. On Monday, Biden upped the daily vaccination goal from 1 million to 1.5 million throughout his first 100 days in office and suggested that any American who wants a shot could be able to get one by the spring. FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver applauded the administration for getting more ambitious, though he noted it could be difficult — impossible, even, unless the shots are approved for children — to find 300 million willing Americans to get vaccinated by the end of summer. In practice it's going to be hard to find 300m Americans willing to get vaccinated by Sept. 22. (It's literally impossible until vaccines are approved for children.) And we'll probably eventually mix in some one-dose vaccines. Still, ramping up to 2-2.5m/day is a laudable goal. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) January 26, 2021 More stories from theweek.comBiden is not going to get his $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. And that's okay.5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemWith Senate Republicans balking at convicting Trump, Democrats explore alternative censures

  • QAnon-aligned Rep. Marjorie Greene's support for 'a bullet to the head' for Pelosi draws rebuke from House GOP leader

    In old social media posts unearthed by CNN, the freshman congresswoman from Georgia said the Democratic leader would “suffer death” or be put in prison for her “treason.”

  • Singapore detains 16-year-old over plans to attack mosques

    Authorities in Singapore have detained without trial a 16-year-old student who made detailed plans and preparations to carry out “terrorist attacks” on two mosques with a machete. The Singaporean teen was inspired by an Australian white supremacist who killed 51 worshippers at two mosques in New Zealand in 2019, the Internal Security Department said Wednesday. The teen detained in December was the youngest terror suspect to be held under the country's Internal Security Act, it added.

  • Russia warns of delays in Sputnik V vaccine supply to Latin America

    Russia's supply of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Latin America, a key overseas sales area, may be delayed by up to three weeks as production capacity is ramped up to meet high demand, a blow for countries relying on it for their inoculation programs. The Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Gamaleya institute said they were expanding capacity to produce more of the vaccine to meet demand in Latin America, where Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico and others are looking to use it. Global vaccine makers including British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca and U.S.-based Pfizer Inc are battling to boost COVID-19 vaccine production as countries around the world look to protect their populations amid surging infections.

  • Video resurfaces of Marjorie Taylor Greene harassing Parkland survivor

    In a video that was recorded before she was a member of Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene can be seen harassing David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland school shooting.

  • Joe Biden presses Vladimir Putin on poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny

    Joe Biden challenged Vladimir Putin over the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, and reports of Russian bounties on the heads of US soldiers in Afghanistan, in their first presidential phone call. Mr Biden also raised concerns about Russian "aggression" against Ukraine, and reaffirmed Washington's "strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty." The US president said he was willing to extend the New START nuclear arms control treaty for five years. Kremlin officials said documents had been exchanged to extend the pact. Mr Biden also raised concerns over Russian cyber hacking, interference in US elections, and treatment of peaceful protesters. Mr Biden made clear he would "act firmly in defence of our national interest in response to malign actions by Russia," the White House said. The Kremlin said Mr Putin told Mr Biden that he supports "normalisation" of relations between their two countries. Mr Putin "noted that the normalisation of relations between Russia and the United States" would benefit "the entire international community," the Kremlin said.

  • Alaska to investigate issuance of offensive license plate

    An Alaska department plans to investigate the issuance of “3REICH” personalized license plates, while a spokesperson for Gov. Mike Dunleavy said Dunleavy removed a member of Alaska's Human Rights Commission for comments she made about the controversy. The issue drew attention after a former newspaper editor, Matt Tunseth, posted a picture of the plate on social media. Debate over the issue gained traction on social media and blogs over the weekend, and Department of Administration Commissioner Kelly Tshibaka announced Monday that she was ordering a review of Division of Motor Vehicles' processes to determine how the plates were issued.

  • UK PM Johnson heads to Scotland amid fears of break up of UK

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the experience of the COVID-19 pandemic underlined the benefits of being part of the United Kingdom as he prepares to visit Scotland on Thursday to confront growing support for another independence referendum. The bonds holding together the United Kingdom have been severely strained over the last five years by Brexit, the government’s handling of the pandemic, and repeated calls by the Scottish National Party for a new referendum on independence. Ahead of his visit, Johnson said that Scotland as a part of the United Kingdom gained access to a coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and they are being administered by their shared armed forces, who are creating 80 new vaccine centres in Scotland.

  • Kenyan Mansur Mohamed Surur charged in US over '$7m smuggling ring'

    Elephant tusks and rhino horns "hidden inside African masks" were exported, US prosecutors say.

  • Biden’s new sign language interpreter runs a right-wing Facebook group and has been pictured in a MAGA hat

    One video featuring Heather Mewshaw is titled ‘Joe Biden is literally and legally not the President elect’

  • Brazil to end military-led program against Amazon logging

    Brazil’s ongoing military-led operation to curb illegal deforestation and fires in the Amazon rainforest will end April 30, Vice President Hamilton Mourão said at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday. Mourão defended the success of Operation Green Brazil 2, which was launched last May and saw deployment of thousands of soldiers across the Amazon. The vice president leads the government’s Amazon Council to fight deforestation in the region.