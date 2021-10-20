Chinese clothing brand accused of using blackface on their models in runway show

“According to the custom, the darker the wiping, the better: the darker the wiping, it means that the bride will have a lot of blessings and happiness after marrying,” 022397Bluff wrote. “The darker the wiping, the embroidered cloth dyed by the bride will be darker, and the clothes made by the bride will be better. The origin of the smearing face comes from a legend in the ancient song of the Miao nationality, and this wedding custom has been passed down to this day.”