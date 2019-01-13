Chinese companies will soon be able to get paid in yuan instead of dollars when selling products through U.S. online sites, says Reuters.

The New York branch of the Bank of China says that it's system, e-MPay will be able to facilitate such payments starting this year, according to Reuters which cited China's Xinhua news agency.

At a time when China is challenging the U.S. for the title of the world's biggest economy, the two nations are embroiled in a trade war, and the ripples in China's economy can hobble corporate giants like Apple, payments in yuan vs. dollars could give a boost to smaller Chinese businesses selling on U.S. based portals.

The new payment capabilities will “facilitate trade finance for e-commerce players,” Xu Chen, president and CEO of Bank of China USA said according to Xinhua.

The Bank of China has previously faced allegations of money laundering and Xu said that artificial intelligence and other cyber security safeguards will ensure that the new e payment functions abide by U.S. regulations.

More Money: China, India close gap with U.S. as world's top economy

More Money: Ambassador: After 40 years, China-U.S. relations come to a crossroads

More Money: China, U.S. express optimism ahead of trade talks

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chinese companies selling on U.S. sites will be able to get paid in yuan instead of dollars