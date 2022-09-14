Chinese Conglomerate Fosun Under Scrutiny as Bonds, Shares Slide

Bloomberg News
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Investors are stepping up scrutiny of Fosun group, one of China’s largest private-sector conglomerates, as it faces as much as about $8 billion in bond repayments through 2023 following signs of distress in credit markets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Some of Fosun’s dollar bonds were on pace for record lows Wednesday, falling as much as 6 cents after day-earlier declines that were the biggest since a rout in June, when broader fears of contagion from a crisis in China’s property debt flared. Shares of Fosun International Ltd., the group’s most-important arm, dropped to a decade low.

Authorities including banking watchdog China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission have told large lenders and state-owned enterprises to start a round of checks on their financial exposure to Fosun, people familiar with the matter said earlier this week. The group’s businesses span everything from Club Med to French fashion house Lanvin and the exclusive distributor of BioNTech SE’s Covid vaccine in Greater China.

The Beijing branch of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission asked local state-owned enterprises for details about their links to the Fosun group that include stock holdings, debt lending and guarantees, according to the people.

Fosun said in a statement Wednesday that the CBIRC didn’t ask banks to check their financial exposure to Fosun, and the banks that worked with Fosun didn’t receive any notice about this after checking with regulators via “various channels.” CBIRC didn’t immediately respond to a Bloomberg request for comment.

Moody’s Investors Service downgraded the conglomerate’s flagship operation further into junk territory in August for reasons including “elevated refinancing pressure” and risks related to plans to divest assets. Fosun entities disclosed intentions earlier this month to pare their stakes in the group’s publicly listed tourism and pharmaceutical units.

What is the company?

Co-founded by tycoon Guo Guangchang in 1992, the consumer-focused group’s early operations included pharmaceuticals and real estate before ultimately entering businesses including tourism and finance.

The firm was among a group of prolific overseas acquirers met with tightened regulatory scrutiny last decade alongside fellow conglomerates like HNA Group Co. and Dalian Wanda Group Co.. But Fosun dodged the brunt of an ensuing crackdown and shifted its focus to deals that fit better into its core businesses.

First-half earnings at Fosun International fell 33% from a year earlier and debt increased 10% from the end of 2021.

What’s happening?

Several Fosun group entities have been planning to pare stakes in other publicly held Fosun businesses. The tourism arm’s shares plunged a record 21% on Sept. 6 as Fosun International sold a 2% stake at a 15% discount to previous market prices. Stakes in a miner and a liquor company were also sold off in recent weeks while another entity plans to sell as much as 3% of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co.

The moves have raised concerns about how Fosun will balance liquidity needs. Cash holdings at Fosun International were 117.7 billion yuan ($16.9 billion) as of June 30 while total liabilities were 651 billion yuan, 40% of which was interest-bearing borrowings. Some offshore bonds guaranteed by the firm have dropped below 45 cents on the dollar, well into what’s considered distressed territory.

Why does it matter?

Record defaults in China’s high-yield dollar bond market this year have shut most junk-rated issuers from the primary offshore market, squeezing their available funding channels and liquidity. While Fosun International hasn’t sold any notes this year, according to Bloomberg-compiled data, other Fosun operations have issued $1.25 billion of mostly onshore bonds.

The Fosun group faces some $8 billion of bonds that either mature or can be redeemed early by investors by the end of next year, many of them onshore.

What does the company say?

Fosun said in its statement Wednesday that the company got the information about the CBIRC after checking with regulators via “various channels,” without elaboration.

Fosun International Executive Director Gong Ping said Fosun’s recent share sale is aimed at optimizing asset portfolio, and isn’t a response only to the current market environment, according to the statement.

A representative for the group said in a statement to Bloomberg on Tuesday that Fosun hadn’t received any notice from authorities about the requests. A subsequent query to the Beijing state asset regulator found the practice is part of its normal research and previously involved other companies, the representative said, adding that the group’s operations remain healthy and resilient to challenges.

Guo, the Fosun co-founder, said in a social-media post following visits to more than 20 countries that many of Fosun’s overseas units are now doing better than before the pandemic.

What do ratings firms and others say?

After putting it on review for downgrade in June, Moody’s cut Fosun International by a notch to B1 amid what analyst Lina Choi called the firm’s weak liquidity profile as cash at the holding-company level “is insufficient to cover its short-term debt maturing over the next 12 months.”

Private companies such as Fosun have fallen into a forced deleveraging cycle because of the debt woes in China’s property sector, according to Eddie Chia, portfolio manager at China Franklin Asset Management Co. “The overall risk aversion in both the onshore and offshore market means they are shut off from the capital markets,” prompting asset sales at Fosun, he said.

Meanwhile, the conglomerate’s various business lines have been more vulnerable to China’s economic slowdown and stop-start Covid lockdowns, said Bloomberg Intelligence credit analyst Dan Wang.

What are traders watching for next?

The group’s financing channels are a primary focus, especially for any potential bank lifelines. Fosun International refinanced and upsized a loan in June, and a month later signed a cooperation deal with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. In August, REDD reported the bank was in talks with another Fosun entity for a loan of as large as 10 billion yuan. Progress on asset sales are also of key interest.

(Updates bond prices in the second paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • India narrows thermal coal imports gap with top buyer China

    India is fast catching up with China in its thermal coal imports, as the world's two biggest overseas buyers of the power generation fuel adjust purchases to align them with the varying trajectories of their economic growth. India, widely seen as one of the last remaining major growth markets for the fuel, has stepped up buying from Indonesia and Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a special operation. India's thermal coal imports are expected to rise 7% on year to 158 million in 2022, and a further 3% to 163 million tonnes in 2023, consultancy Wood Mackenzie said.

  • Dick Ebersol talks Amazon's NFL broadcast, sports advertising, NBC programming

    Former Head of NBC Sports and Saturday Night Live Co-Creator Dick Ebersol joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Amazon's NFL broadcast, sports advertising, the future of streaming, and his new book: "From Saturday Night to Sunday Night".

  • Analysis-Why the dollar's wrecking-ball rally is not done yet

    A rally that has the dollar on course for its best year since 1984 has further to run, traders and analysts say, suggesting more pain almost everywhere else as other currencies either crumble or require rapid rate hikes to stay put. The rise - the dollar is up nearly 15% against a basket of currencies this year - has already been a wrecking ball through foreign exchange markets, crushing the euro and yen to two-decade lows and sterling to its lowest in nearly 40 years. That sort of outlook, and the backing for the dollar in markets, is a direct challenge to global central banks, who face a choice between watching their local currencies weaken, or slowing the process by either selling dollars or raising rates, risking a sharp slowdown in economic growth.

  • Sara James Tackles Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ on ‘AGT’ Finale

    The teenage Poland native covered “Running Up That Hill,” a song that, clearly, has enjoyed a remarkable life of its own.

  • Claire Foy: The Crown actress 'honoured' to have played the Queen

    The Crown actress says the late monarch was "a massive symbol of continuity and dignity and grace".

  • ‘Conspiracyland’: The Strange Story of Havana Syndrome

    Yahoo News’ award-winning “Conspiracyland” podcast returns for an all-new season. This time around, Chief Investigative Correspondent Michael Isikoff takes on the mystery surrounding Havana syndrome, a bizarre medical ailment that’s confounded the U.S. intelligence and diplomatic communities since reports first surfaced, in 2015. The symptoms are real — and so is the tension between the U.S. and Cuba — but is there any evidence to suggest conspiracy?

  • Lisa Rinna, 59, is channeling hot villain energy on the NYFW runway

    Lisa Rinna wowed audiences when she walked in Italian designer Priscavera's Spring Summer 2023 runway show on Monday night. Wearing a long white dress with slicked back hair, dark eyeliner and elaborate nails, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star turned heads as her family watched lovingly from the audience.

  • China Sets Yuan Fix at Strongest Bias on Record to Lift Currency

    (Bloomberg) -- China extended its currency defense by setting its reference rate for the yuan with the strongest bias on record.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetThe People’s Bank of China set the fix at 6.9116 per

  • China seen holding medium-term rate steady despite growing economic gloom

    China's central bank is widely expected to pause its monetary easing efforts and keep the medium-term policy rate steady this month, a Reuters survey showed, as widening policy divergence with the Federal Reserve could put further pressure on the Chinese yuan and risk capital outflows. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) surprised markets in August by lowering key interest rates to revive credit demand and prop up a slowing economy hurt by COVID-19 shocks. But the policy divergence with most other major economies, which are raising interest rates aggressively to combat high inflation, has pressured the yuan, which fell more than 3% against the dollar since mid-August to near the psychologically important 7 mark.

  • Tycoon Richard Li’s Insurer FWD Refiles for Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- FWD Group Holdings Ltd., the Asian insurer backed by billionaire Richard Li, has refiled an application for a Hong Kong initial public offering as it now weighs a listing next year amid market volatility.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingThe World’s Hottest Hou

  • Hong Kong Weighs Lower Revenue Threshold for Hard-Tech IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. is discussing a system that will slash the revenue requirements for hard-tech companies to go public in the city, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingThe World’s Hottest Housing Mar

  • U.S. to discuss new chips bill with Taiwan next month

    The United States will hold talks with Taiwan next month to discuss new U.S. legislation designed to boost the American semiconductor industry, the top U.S. diplomat in Taipei said on Wednesday. Last month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the Chips and Science Act, which authorised about $52 billion in government subsidies for U.S. semiconductor production and research, as well as an investment tax credit for chip plants estimated to be worth $24 billion. The United States has been encouraging foreign tech firms to manufacture in the country, and the government has welcomed investments by Taiwan's TSMC and GlobalWafers Co.

  • Lure of Cheap China Hydropower Backfiring Due to Climate Change

    (Bloomberg) -- Cheap hydropower lured energy-intensive aluminum producers to China’s Yunnan province, but more frequent droughts due to climate change are upending what seemed like a win-win.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Pa

  • Down 85% From Its High, This Top Growth Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    To that end, BMO Capital Markets estimates CTV ad spend in the U.S. will reach $100 billion by 2030, up from $21 billion in 2021. Few companies are better positioned to capitalize on that opportunity than Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Roku connects consumers with content publishers, allowing users to manage all of their streaming channels from a single platform.

  • The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund

    “I think the biggest mistake right now is the belief we’re going to return to, essentially, prices similar to the pre-COVID,” Bridgewater Associates co-CIO Greg Jensen said on Monday.

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the stock market will surprise investors to the upside as cooling 'on the ground' inflation means the Fed won't hike rates to extremes

    "It seems like everyone that wants to be out of the market is out, and everyone that wants to be tactical is short," Jeremy Siegel said.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • How Can I Protect My Portfolio? Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    According to the latest CPI (consumer-price index) report, U.S. inflation cooled down slightly from July but not enough to appease the markets. Overall prices rose by 8.3% from the same period a year ago, slowing down from July’s 8.5% uptick and further down from June’s 40-year high showing of 9.1%. On a monthly basis, after plateauing in July, consumer prices rose by 0.1%. As the expectation was for a rise of 8.1% over last year and a drop of 0.1% compared to last month, the markets did what th

  • Any doubt Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points next week is gone after hot U.S. inflation data

    Any doubt that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by 75 basis points next week is gone given the hot inflation data, economists said.

  • Billionaire FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried says hawkish Fed policy and the dollar's historic climb are weighing on crypto

    At the SALT Conference in New York, the billionaire FTX chief discussed the strengthening dollar and crypto's bumpy year.