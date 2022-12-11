Chinese consumers wary of splurging after COVID strictures fall

A waiter guides a customer to scan a health QR code outside a restaurant as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks continue in Shanghai
Casey Hall
·4 min read

By Casey Hall

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's weary public and businesses have welcomed the easing of stringent "zero-COVID" measures, but Jorry Fan, who lives in the eastern city of Suzhou, said it prompted her to drop any plans to dine out for weeks.

The 44-year-old mother of two aims to avoid indoor dining or crowded places, opting instead for food deliveries, as she fears she or her family could catch COVID-19 after China dropped testing as a pre-requisite for many activities.

"I'm very happy because previously, I had to do a nucleic acid test nearly every day, so this is more convenient," she said. "On the other hand, we don't know who is safe, we don't know who has the coronavirus. So we will be more careful."

Consumers such as Fan show why analysts don't expect a quick, broad rebound in spending in the world's second largest economy, as the glee that greeted the abrupt relaxations was tempered with uncertainty for consumers and businesses.

In theory, prospects have brightened for fast-food players such as McDonald's Corp, Starbucks Corp, Yum China and luxury companies like LVMH, after measures such as lockdowns withered sales.

Yet the relaxations are expected to usher in a wave of infections that experts say could hit 60% of a population of 1.4 billion, fear of which has driven many people from the streets while threatening to disrupt workplaces and supply chains.

Spending is also likely to stay inhibited by persistent worries over job security and a slowing economy.

Some economists have cut China growth forecasts for early next year, which look set to continue this year's grim growth figures that ranked among the worst of the past half-century.

"Moving from isolation facility quarantine to home quarantine will not increase retail sales significantly," said Iris Pang, chief economist for greater China at ING.

The easing is also playing out differently in various places, as some retain curbs dropped by others.

In the commercial hub of Shanghai, for instance, people have not needed a negative COVID test to enter restaurants since Friday, but the rule still applies for those in Beijing.

Despite some reports by analytics firms of jumps in bookings of domestic flights and movie tickets, the moves are from low bases and make up a picture that clashes with scenes of empty subway seats at peak hour in major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai.

Re-opening queues have been more common outside pharmacies, rather than malls and stores, as people stock up on antigen tests and medicines to treat cold and flu symptoms.

A spa at a mall in downtown Beijing that resumed business on Friday said most staff had returned but customers were far fewer.

"Because of the epidemic, we are now using promotions and coupons to attract customers, which actually make us run at a loss," one of the masseurs said.

TOTALLY UNPREPARED

Many businesses also say they were caught on the wrong foot, with an executive of a major hotel chain saying it was "totally unprepared for such a dramatic and drastic reopening".

With many of its hotels still being used for quarantine purposes, it is proving tough to persuade owners to open and hire more workers after the zero-COVID campaign bred a conservative mindset, he told Reuters.

"The company is now adjusting its strategy so that 80% of resource is focused on capitalising on 'revenge' spending, while reserving 20% of hotel occupancy and staffing in case quarantine returns," the executive added, on condition of anonymity.

Sales of items such as cosmetics, wine and spirits are likely to continue to suffer as cautious consumers stay at home in coming months, said Jason Yu, Greater China managing director of consumer research firm Kantar Worldpanel.

Instead, people will zero in on items that promote health and wellness, buying fewer of the instant noodles and frozen items popular with those preparing for lockdowns, he said.

Still, some analysts said that a re-opening, however bumpy, bodes well in the long term for companies committed to China.

Fast food brands, for example, will be able to get back to major expansions they had planned.

In 2023, new restaurant development in China will account for about half of the global openings of McDonald's units, and about a third of new locations for Starbucks, said Bank of America analyst Sara Senatore.

Luca Solca, a luxury analyst with Bernstein, said the end of the curbs was good news for the luxury industry, heavily dependent on Chinese spending.

"My base-case scenario is that the softening should prompt Chinese consumers to go back to enjoying life and spending money – benefiting, among others, top luxury brands," he said.

(Reporting by Casey Hall; Additional reporting by Joe Cash and Sophie Yu in Beijing, Mimosa Spencer in Paris and Richa Naidu in London and the Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Brenda Goh and Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • Is There any Hope for Veru Stock?

    With approval of Veru's (NASDAQ: VERU) drug sabizabulin for severe COVID-19 in serious question, the company's shareholders have every right to be a bit flighty at the moment. The most significant near-term risk to Veru's stock is that regulators at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) might decide to rebuff its request to commercialize sabizabulin with an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). In November, a non-binding advisory committee at the FDA voted against the company, finding with an 8-5 vote that the medicine's purported efficacy characteristics were not compelling enough for an expedited approval in light of the known risks of treatment and the ongoing public health need for such therapies.

  • Amgen emerges frontrunner in Horizon deal as Sanofi drops bid

    A deal for Amgen to buy the company could be finalised by Monday assuming the talks don’t fall apart, the Journal report added. Amgen and Horizon did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments. Last month, Horizon Therapeutics - which has a market capitalization of about $22 billion - had said it was in talks with Amgen Inc, Sanofi and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Global Services unit, all three of which have been active in deal-making this year.

  • A Memphasys Limited (ASX:MEM) insider increased their holdings by 6.2% last year

    Viewing insider transactions for Memphasys Limited's ( ASX:MEM ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net...

  • Non-Executive Chairperson Michael Bohm Just Bought 49% More Shares In Riedel Resources Limited (ASX:RIE)

    Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Riedel Resources Limited ( ASX:RIE...

  • Can Mixed Fundamentals Have A Negative Impact on Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) Current Share Price Momentum?

    Nanosonics (ASX:NAN) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 20% over the last three...

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Duxton Water Limited (ASX:D2O)

    How far off is Duxton Water Limited ( ASX:D2O ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll...

  • Insiders at Black Dragon Gold Corp. (ASX:BDG) recouped some losses this week after buying this year, still down CA$68k

    Insiders who bought CA$600k worth of Black Dragon Gold Corp. ( ASX:BDG ) stock in the last year recovered part of their...

  • Taiwan mulls WTO case after latest Chinese import bans

    Taiwan may take China to the World Trade Organization after the country effectively banned the import of more Taiwanese food and drink products, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Saturday as Beijing accused Taipei of "political manipulation". Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has complained for the past two years of Chinese import bans on various agricultural and aquatic goods, including pineapples and grouper fish, saying it is part of a Chinese pressure campaign. The latest bans cover more fishery products, chief among them squid, as well as some beers and liquors, which China has said is due to the Taiwanese companies not properly completing relevant paperwork.

  • Germany says Dresden hostage taker was likely "confused" lone wolf

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German authorities said they had ended a suspected hostage-taking in the eastern city of Dresden on Saturday by what appeared to be a psychologically confused man acting alone, after evacuating a shopping mall in the historic city centre. The suspected hostage taker, a 40-year-old man, died of the injuries he sustained during the police operation to free the two hostages, who were unharmed, the police said. "I am outraged by the act of what appears to be a psychologically confused individual acting alone," said Armin Schuster, the interior minister of the state of Saxony, where Dresden is located.

  • Trade panel sides with Mexico, Canada in auto rules dispute, Mexico says

    A dispute panel under a regional trade pact has sided with Mexico and Canada against the United States in a disagreement over regional content requirements for the auto sector, Mexico's presidency said on Friday in a tweet that was later deleted. Mexico's economy ministry told Reuters it would speak on the subject "once the resolution becomes official." Deputy Economy Minister Alejandro Encinas Najera told press earlier this week that a preliminary ruling had already been reached and would be made public around Jan. 13.

  • Disney World Knows You Can Pay More

    Visitors to Disney's Florida resort are paying more to visit the parks. It's a dangerous game.

  • Exclusive-Toyota to outline 3-year EV plan changes to suppliers -sources

    Toyota Motor Corp is expected to outline adjustments to its electric vehicle (EV) strategy to key suppliers early next year, as it races to narrow the gap on price and performance with industry leaders Tesla and BYD, two people with knowledge of the work said. Toyota has been looking at ways to improve the competitiveness of EVs being planned for this decade, in part by speeding up the adoption of performance-boosting technologies for planned EVs, from electric drive systems - including motors - to the electronics that convert power from the grid to energy stored in batteries and more integrated heating and cooling systems, the people said. The changes would be for the successors to Toyota's first two EVs for major markets, the bZ4X and the Lexus RZ, and intended to close the gap with Tesla Inc on cost and performance, the people said.

  • Blackstone may slow the launch of private equity fund after investor withdrawals -FT

    The New York-based investment manager has been preparing to open a fund called the Blackstone Private Equity Strategies Fund (BXPE), the report said, adding that would become its flagship strategy for rich individuals to participate in its private equity business. The asset manager in recent days informed wealthy investors and their financial advisers that it may wait for fundraising conditions and financial markets to improve before launching BXPE, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter. The clients of Blackstone's other "retail" products expected the fund to be launched by early 2023, FT said.

  • Investors eye Portuguese golden visas as authorities ponder programme's end

    Investments through Portugal's "golden visa", which gives wealthy foreigners residence rights, jumped nearly 50% last month, data showed on Sunday, as the government considers whether to scrap the controversial scheme. The golden visa has been heavily criticised at home for sending house prices and rents up, and the European Commission has called for the end of such national programmes. In Portugal, it has attracted 6.6 billion euros ($6.95 billion) in investment over the past decade, mainly from China, Brazil and Turkey, with the bulk of the money going into real estate.

  • CVS pharmacists now can assess COVID-19 patients and prescribe Paxlovid for quick treatment

    There is no cost for the pills but a $60 assessment fee is charged to patients.

  • 67 years later, California highway upgrade comes to site of James Dean’s deadly crash

    The $171 million project to reconfigure the Highway 46 East Cholame Y into a four-lane expressway is ready to begin.

  • U.S. soccer journalist Wahl dies at World Cup

    STORY: Well known U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl died suddenly on Friday (December 9) after collapsing during a match at the World Cup in Qatar, his agent has said.Governing body U.S. Soccer said it was "heartbroken" to learn of the death.Wahl's wife, responding to the U.S. Soccer statement on Twitter, said she was "in complete shock".Wahl was a former Sports Illustrated writer who moved to the Substack online publishing platform.On Friday he'd been tweeting about the quarter final match between Netherlands and Argentina.His agent Tim Scanlan said Wahl had "appeared to suffer some kind of acute distress in the start of extra time".Scanlan said attempts were made to revive Wahl in the press box before he was taken to a local hospital, where he was confirmed dead.President of the world soccer governing body FIFA, Gianni Infantino, described the journalist's love of football as "immense" and said his reporting "would be missed".Qatar's World Cup organizer, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, said it was "deeply saddened".News of Wahl's death prompted an immediate outpouring of grief from the U.S. soccer community.Among those reacting was two-time World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe."This is so devastating," she wrote on Twitter. "All the love to his family and loved ones."

  • New York City Recommends Mask-Wearing in Indoor Settings amid Rise in Respiratory Illnesses

    New York City on Friday recommended that residents wear masks at all times in public indoor settings, regardless of their vaccination status.

  • Asia Stocks to Open Down in Week of Rate Decisions: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar edged higher and stocks were poised to open lower in Asia at the start of a pivotal week for markets, with interest rate decisions due from the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and a host of their peers.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateFed’s

  • FIFA charges Argentina for disorder at World Cup match

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Argentina for its players' actions during a contentious World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. The soccer governing body cited ''order and security at matches'' in its disciplinary code for charging the Argentina soccer federation. Argentina substitutes and coaches encroached on the field as the game turned confrontational in the late stages as the Dutch scored two late goals to force extra time.