Chinese Copper Giant Maike Seeking Help on Liquidity Issues

Bloomberg News
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Maike Metals International Ltd., one of China’s biggest copper traders, has been seeking help from the government and financial institutions to alleviate “liquidity difficulties” that have caused it to delay some payments on cargoes, its founder said on Friday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company “is suffering temporary difficulties in logistics, transportation and product sales due to Covid flareups in China,” Chairman He Jinbi told Bloomberg News in an interview. It has delayed payments on some cargoes and, therefore, some suppliers have canceled some deliveries, He said.

The problems are only affecting 10,000 to 20,000 tons of refined copper supply, which accounts for a very small portion in the company’s supply chain, the chairman said. Maike imports over 1 million tons of refined copper annually, He said.

Copper prices traded higher. The metal rose 0.6% to $8,175 a ton on the London Metal Exchange as of 11:51 a.m. in Shanghai.

Fastmarkets reported Thursday that Maike was facing a liquidity crunch and was late in making payments for contracted copper deliveries from suppliers.

Founded by He Jinbi in 1993, Maike has historically been one of the biggest traders of copper in China since growing rapidly during the commodities supercyle boom of the 2000s, remaining a major player even with recent competition from newer state-backed rivals.

The trading house holds a substantial amount of copper in Shanghai’s bonded zone, which is the epicenter of refined copper trading. It acts as a gateway to what is the world’s top consumer of the metal, used to make conducting cables for everything from fridges to cars.

(Updates with price reaction and additional details)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Japan's wage growth to lag inflation over next 12 months: Reuters poll

    Japanese wages are unlikely to grow as much as nationwide consumer prices over the coming year, almost 80% of economists said in a Reuters poll, which would be bad news for an economy that has hardly seen any real wage growth for more than two decades. The prospect that nominal wage growth will lag price increases raises the risk that households could tighten their purse strings, further hurting the economy. "It's certain that price growth will be greater (than that of wages) over the coming 12 months," said Hiroshi Namioka, chief strategist and fund manager at T&D Asset Management.

  • India's Adani says regulatory curbs do not restrict bid to take over NDTV

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's Adani Group said on Friday that regulatory restrictions imposed on New Delhi Television Ltd's (NDTV) founders do not affect the conglomerate's attempt to buy a majority stake in the news network. NDTV on Thursday sought to block tycoon Gautam Adani's move, saying its founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy have since 2020 been barred by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) from buying or selling shares in India's securities market.

  • KKR-led group walks away from $15 billion all-cash offer for Australia's Ramsay

    On Thursday, Ramsay received an alternate proposal from the KKR-led consortium in that its shareholders would be entitled to receive the full A$88 per share offer for the first 5,000 shares. For investors with larger stakes, the offer would be split into A$78.20 per Ramsay share and 0.22 Ramsay Sante shares, its French health care subsidiary. Ramsay rejected that offer, calling it "meaningfully inferior".

  • Happy Hour Canceled, Midnight Watch as Funds Brace for Powell

    (Bloomberg) -- From canceling Friday night trips to the pub to pushing back soccer practice, global investors are pulling out all the stops to ensure they’re ready for the most important gathering of central bankers this year.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian Coas

  • KKR Group Rules Out Ramsay Cash Bid, Threatening Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- A buyout group led by KKR & Co. has withdrawn its A$20.1 billion ($14 billion) all-cash bid for Ramsay Health Care Ltd. a day after the operator of Australia’s largest network of private hospitals said it would not engage further on an alternative cash-and-shares proposal.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA

  • The World’s Rivers, Canals and Reservoirs Are Turning to Dust

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivers across the globe are disappearing.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageFrom the US to Italy to China, waters have receded, leaving nothing but barren banks of silt and oozing, mudd

  • Australian Miner Profits Defy Gloom, But Headwinds Building

    (Bloomberg) -- The soaring profits unveiled by Australian miners this week were a beacon of light amid the gloom dominating economic headlines. Yet the coming months look more challenging, particularly for companies without exposure to clean energy.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sin

  • U.S. summer stock rally at risk as September looms

    The 13% rally in the S&P 500 from its June lows will soon run into what has historically been the toughest month for the U.S. stock market, sparking nerves among some fund managers of a broad selloff in September. The S&P has been in a bear market since plummeting early this year as investors priced in the expectation of aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, but has rallied strongly since June, regaining half its losses for the year. That rebound has been fueled by a combination of strong earnings from bellwether companies and signs that inflation may have peaked, potentially allowing the Fed to slow rate hikes.

  • Selena Gomez Wears a Denim Corset in the Teaser for Her New Music Video

    It's giving Britney and Justin at the VMAs.

  • Walmart electric delivery vehicles hit the road

    Just weeks after signing an agreement to purchase 4,500 electric vehicles for its home delivery fleet, Walmart has begun deploying the Canoo vans in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex area for deliveries to Walmart+ in-home service customers to test and tweak their configuration before an anticipated nationwide rollout in 2023. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) signed a definitive agreement in mid-July to buy 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles from Arkansas-based manufacturer Canoo (Nasdaq: GOEV) with the option to purchase up to 10,000 units total. The pod-like vehicles will be used to deliver online orders in a more sustainable way, helping Walmart (NYSE: WMT) reach its goal of achieving zero emissions by 2040, the company said.

  • Exclusive-Chinese defense firm has taken over lifting Venezuelan oil for debt offset -sources

    China has entrusted a defense-focused state firm to ship millions of barrels of Venezuelan oil despite U.S. sanctions, part of a deal to offset Caracas' billions of dollars of debt to Beijing, according to three sources and tanker tracking data. China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) stopped carrying Venezuelan oil in August 2019 after Washington tightened sanctions on the South American exporter. Since November 2020 China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp (CASIC) has been carrying Venezuelan crude on three tankers it acquired that year from PetroChina, CNPC's listed vehicle, the sources said.

  • Rock-hunting NASA rover reveals Martian crater's surprising geology

    Core samples drilled by NASA's Perseverance rover on the Martian surface are revealing the geology of a gaping crater scientists suspect may have harbored microbial life billions of years ago, including surprises about the nature of the rock present there. The samples, obtained by the car-sized, six-wheeled robotic rover and stored for future transport to Earth for further study, showed that rock from four sites inside Jezero crater is igneous - formed by the cooling of molten material.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • Peloton CEO says ‘naysayers’ are looking at the company’s $1.2 billion quarterly loss all wrong

    'What I see is significant progress driving our comeback and Peloton’s long-term resilience,' says Barry McCarthy

  • 'Significant decline in demand:' Toll Brothers boosts buyer incentives as home orders fall by 60%

    The Fort Washington home builder may deliver 2,000 less homes than it originally expected in the current fiscal year as market softening, supply chain issues and labor shortages take their toll on the company.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.1% to 13.6%, have been prime targets of select billionaire money managers.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The growth investor that became a rock star after a market-thumping run in 2020 as the co-founder and CEO of the Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has seen many of her key investments falter over the past year and change. Exact Sciences was a market darling for Wood in 2020, but it's been largely downhill since the stock peaked early last year.

  • Financial markets are bracing for what could be a ‘very hawkish’ Jackson Hole speech by Fed’s Powell

    The general takeaway from analysts, economists and investors is that Powell will keep reiterating the Fed's commitment to fighting inflation.

  • The stock market in all likelihood has entered a new bull phase — so you’ll want to own these five stocks

    The slump in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) after their meteoric rise off mid-June lows has a lot of market commentators asking two key questions: Was that a head-fake bear market rally? After all, a key component of any bull market is the “wall of worry.” You always need large groups of people worrying about this and that, and predicting market and economic demise, for a bull market to survive.

  • St. Pete property insurer to exit Florida market amid reinsurance anxieties

    The financially strapped St. Pete property insurer is withdrawing from the state despite attempts to restructure and deleverage its business.