Chinese Copper Giant Maike Seeking Help on Liquidity Issues

(Bloomberg) -- Maike Metals International Ltd., one of China’s biggest copper traders, has been seeking help from the government and financial institutions to alleviate “liquidity difficulties” that have caused it to delay some payments on cargoes, its founder said on Friday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company “is suffering temporary difficulties in logistics, transportation and product sales due to Covid flareups in China,” Chairman He Jinbi told Bloomberg News in an interview. It has delayed payments on some cargoes and, therefore, some suppliers have canceled some deliveries, He said.

The problems are only affecting 10,000 to 20,000 tons of refined copper supply, which accounts for a very small portion in the company’s supply chain, the chairman said. Maike imports over 1 million tons of refined copper annually, He said.

Copper prices traded higher. The metal rose 0.6% to $8,175 a ton on the London Metal Exchange as of 11:51 a.m. in Shanghai.

Fastmarkets reported Thursday that Maike was facing a liquidity crunch and was late in making payments for contracted copper deliveries from suppliers.

Founded by He Jinbi in 1993, Maike has historically been one of the biggest traders of copper in China since growing rapidly during the commodities supercyle boom of the 2000s, remaining a major player even with recent competition from newer state-backed rivals.

The trading house holds a substantial amount of copper in Shanghai’s bonded zone, which is the epicenter of refined copper trading. It acts as a gateway to what is the world’s top consumer of the metal, used to make conducting cables for everything from fridges to cars.

Story continues

(Updates with price reaction and additional details)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.