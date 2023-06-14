Chinese couple accused of murdering S. Korean influencer in Cambodia

[Source]

A Chinese couple was charged with the murder of South Korean influencer BJ Ahyeong after her body was found on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Arrest and charges: Lai Wenshao, 30, and Cai Huijuan, 39, were arrested last week and charged on Tuesday by a Cambodian court with “murder accompanied by torture.” If convicted, the couple may face life imprisonment.

Couple’s claim: The couple, who run a beauty clinic in the city, told police that BJ Ahyeong, whose real name was Byun Ah-Yeong, 33, had seizures and died while receiving treatment at their clinic on June 4. They claimed that they abandoned the woman’s body, which prosecutors refuted.

The body of the victim was reportedly found by locals wrapped in red cloth and dumped into a pit.

Investigation: On Tuesday, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk noted that local authorities were investigating the incident.

“The Foreign Ministry is providing necessary consular assistance to the bereaved family in a timely manner,” Lim said.

About Ah-Yeong: The 33-year-old was an influencer for AfreecaTV, a South Korean video streaming service. Known as BJ (Broadcast Jockey) Ahyeong, Byun had over 260,000 followers on Instagram.

In March, she announced her retirement from her influencer persona to “live as a normal person for the time being.”

