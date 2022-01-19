Chinese couple trapped for a month together on their second date due to sudden COVID lockdown get engaged

A Chinese woman who was trapped on a month-long date due to a COVID-19 lockdown in Shaanxi province announced engagement plans to her quarantine date.



The woman, Zhao Xiaoqing, aged 28, had arranged a one-day date with Zhao Fei (who is of the same age) from Xianyang, Shaanxi Province, but a day unexpectedly turned into a month-long live-in date when a sudden COVID-19 lockdown measure was put in place.



Xiaoqing has been reportedly trapped inside Fei’s home along with his parents since mid-December of last year. It was reportedly their second time meeting after having previously been set up on a blind date. According to the South China Morning Post, she was not interested in Fei when she first saw a picture of him, but she had found that their “souls are compatible” after living together for a few weeks.



“At first, it was embarrassing for me to live in another person’s home,” Xiaoqing said, according to the South China Morning Post. “But soon I found they are easy-going and I got used to life there.”



Fei’s parents had urged the two to get married after a week of the lockdown, but the couple plans to wait for at least six months before getting married, Taiwan News reported.



The Post also reported that Fei had won Xiaoquing’s heart with flowers and presents given to her parents and that Xiaoqing found him more handsome in person, as well as a “responsible” and “considerate” man.



"I livestream in his place to sell apples and he is there, no matter how late it is,” Xiaoqing said, according to Global Times. “It really touched me and we plan to get engaged after the lockdown is lifted, which will probably be by the Chinese New Year on February 1."



“I very much treasure the love between us,” she added. “This is the biggest harvest for me in the year of 2021. I am thankful for this special karma.”



Featured Image via 华商报

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

COVID locked-down Xi'an sees tragedies, food complications mount

Story continues

Philippines' Duterte orders arrest of unvaccinated people who leave their homes

Trump Tweets What Asian Americans Are ‘VERY’ Angry About, Andrew Yang Responds

Xi'an woman begging for period products in viral video called 'dramatic' on Chinese social media