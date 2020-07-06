Chinese courts use blockchain-based electronic seals to secure properties

Several courts in China have reportedly adopted blockchain-based electronic seals to monitor and secure sealed properties.

The People's Court in Haidian district (Beijing), and various courts in Jiangsu, Hunan, and Jiangxi provinces have used electronic seals, Global Times reported on Sunday, citing a report from Chinacourt.org.

Blockchain-based electronic seals help video-surveillance a property in real-time, per the report. If the property is being damaged, the electronic seal will turn on a surveillance camera and send warnings to plaintiffs and law enforcement staff on their mobile phones.

The perpetrator's image will also be captured and sent to a relevant platform. The electronic seal also warns the perpetrator, through an automatic voice message, of the legal consequences of an illegal breach of the seal.

Electronic seals appear to be the latest blockchain use case for Chinese courts. They have previously utilized the technology to settle millions of litigation activities.

China has made great efforts to deploy blockchain technology in various sectors, including banking and trade finance. Last week, Beijing's government announced a plan to become a blockchain hub. The government will also set up a special fund to invest in blockchain projects and support them to become publicly-listed companies.





