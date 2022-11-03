Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies

COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai
·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Several of China's largest medical testing companies have posted big increases in profit for the first three quarters of the year, as the country's strict zero-COVID policy boosts spending in a minority of sectors while depressing the broader economy.

Over the past two weeks, at least six such companies have reported a soaring jump in earnings.

Shanghai Labway reported a 241% year-on-year increase in net profit between January and September to 604 million yuan ($82.70 million) while Guangdong Hybribio recorded a 130% increase over that same period to 1.49 billion yuan, according to stock exchange statements.

Dian Diagnostics, Daan Gene, and Pony Testing all reported an over 90% rise in their year-on-year profits between January and September, while Guangzhou Kingmed saw 46% profit growth.

While China managed to keep domestic virus transmission extremely low in 2020 and 2021 due to measures such as strict border curbs, outbreaks and lockdowns have become more frequent this year due to the higher transmissibility of Omicron, fuelling demand for tests.

It is common for residents in China's urban areas to take a free COVID-19 test once every two to three days. Local governments foot the bill, passing on the task of administering and processing hundreds of millions of tests on a daily basis to the private sector.

China defends its 'zero-COVID' policy as crucial to saving lives and preventing its healthcare system from being overrun. It shows little sign of pulling back even as the economic toll mounts and the rest of the world has largely moved on from the pandemic.

Local governments, acting on Beijing's directives, have expanded testing capacity this year and increased the number makeshift hospitals especially designed to receive patients that test positive for COVID-19.

($1 = 7.3033 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Recommended Stories

  • Kadarius Toney trade is a lesson in Joe Schoen’s roster building strategy

    The trade of WR Kadarius Toney, who is now healthy in Kansas City, is a lesson in New York Giants GM Joe Schoen's roster building strategy.

  • Fintech: JPMorgan, Endowus say Hong Kong has talent, capital and location edge to be global hub

    Hong Kong has a wealth of talent and infrastructure that will support its push to be a world leader in the fintech industry, top business leaders have said in the lead up to the Global Financial Leaders Investment Summit in Hong Kong. The city is home to high-quality talent not seen anywhere else, said Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of JPMorgan Chase's asset and wealth management business. "The talent, the drive, the innovation ... I haven't seen that in a very long time in any particular area," she

  • Xi Jinping calls for port and railway projects in Pakistan to be 'accelerated'

    Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for joint port and railway projects in Pakistan to be pushed forward in talks with the South Asian country's leader in Beijing. He told Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday that the Gwadar Port development - a centrepiece of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, or CPEC - should be sped up, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported. CPEC projects, worth an estimated US$62 billion and mainly involving transport and energy infrastructure, hav

  • China Covid: Area around world's biggest iPhone plant locked down

    The move may have an impact on production of the new iPhone 14, which is made at Foxconn's factory.

  • Factbox-What is China's zero-COVID policy and how does it work?

    Nearly three years into the pandemic, China is sticking with a strict COVID-19 containment policy that has caused mounting economic damage and widespread frustration, while keeping its borders shut for most international travel. China has yet to describe when or how it will begin to exit from an approach that it calls "dynamic zero". Here are key facts on China's zero-COVID policy.

  • Pelosi home break-in caught on security cameras

    The break-in at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home was captured by security cameras that Capitol Police can access at any time, sources told CBS News. Jonathan Vigliotti has the latest.

  • Macau's MGM Cotai casino reopens after tests show clear of COVID

    Macau casino MGM Cotai, operated by MGM China, reopened on Wednesday after being sealed for three days after a dealer was found to be infected with COVID and authorities quarantined more than 1,500 people inside in response. All of the people held in the casino resort in the Chinese special administrative region tested negative for the coronavirus and had been released, health authorities said, however they must take daily coronavirus tests. Macau closely follows China's "dynamic zero" coronavirus policy which seeks to immediately curb any outbreaks.

  • CBS, Moonves must pay $30.5 million for insider trading

    CBS and its former president, Leslie Moonves, will pay $30.5 million as part of an agreement with the New York attorney general's office, which says the network's executives conspired with a Los Angeles police captain to conceal sexual assault allegations against Moonves. Under the deal announced Wednesday by Attorney General Letitia James, the broadcast giant is required to pay $22 million to shareholders and another $6 million for sexual harassment and assault programs. Moonves will have to pay $2.5 million, all of which will benefit stockholders who the attorney general said were initially kept in the dark about the allegations.

  • Jacksonville company picks up 172,400 acres of land across the South

    In two deals, Jacksonville-based Rayonier Inc. has acquired 172,400 acres of timberland in Texas, Georgia, Alabama and Louisiana. The company paid $474 million for the property, which it bought from Manulife Investment Management, a leading timberland investment manager. The property is well stocked, said Rayonier, a timberland real estate investment trust, with expectations that the company will be able to harvest approximately 860,000 tons of timber each year for the coming decade.

  • Oath Keepers founder talked of hanging Pelosi in days after Jan. 6

    Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes reportedly said he wanted to hang U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “from the lamppost” in a recording obtained by the FBI and played during his trial this week. In the Jan. 10, 2021, audio recording played by the FBI Wednesday in the trial against the far-right militia leader, Rhodes…

  • Survivors, Family Speak to Parkland School Shooter at Sentencing Hearing

    Survivors and family members of those killed in the 2018 Parkland school shooting remembered loved ones and addressed defendant Nikolas Cruz over a two-day hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz was sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday. Photo: Amy Beth Bennett/Press Pool

  • Russians launch 60 missile strikes in a day, General Staff reports

    The Russian military launched 60 missile and 15 air strikes, and carried out more than 45 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems over the past day, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff said in its morning report on Nov. 1.

  • Belarus and Russia come up with new military exercises for 2023

    Russia and Belarus have started preparations for the new military exercises called Union Shield 2023, which are planned to be held next year. Source: Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Belarus, citing Viktor Khrenin, the Minister of Defence of Belarus, on Telegram Quote from Khrenin during the joint collegium of the Ministries of Defence of Belarus and Russia: "The joint military systems are being improved.

  • Chinese nationals hold anti-Xi protest in NYC on Halloween

    Several overseas Chinese nationals gathered on the streets of New York City on Halloween with anti-Xi Jinping placards to protest against the ruling Chinese government. Around 30 protesters marched in Manhattan on Monday night to oppose the Chinese president’s authoritarian rule. ﻿“I hold certain political beliefs, so naturally I came along because there was an activity," a protester, only identified by his surname Wang, told Radio Free Asia. “There was no decision-making process to go through."

  • Real Santa Hopefuls Go to School in Santa Camp Trailer: Kids Want 'Somebody Who Looks Like Them'

    A transgender Santa, a Black Santa and a Santa with a disability are all featured in the new HBO Max documentary: "What's the problem?"

  • The Dow Is Having a Great Month, the Nasdaq Is Having a Good One. What History Says Happens Next.

    The Nasdaq has been hammered by some of its biggest tech stocks, drawing comparisons to the dot-com bubble and bust. The problem: Big Tech is still pricey.

  • CFA Final Exam Pass Rate Slips to 48% While Remaining Above Pandemic Lows

    (Bloomberg) -- The pass rate for the final level of the chartered financial analyst exam declined while remaining above the historic lows from last year, when the pandemic disrupted testing.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirme

  • Tupperware stock craters after company warns its debt burden may force it out of business

    Tupperware Brands Corp. stock tumbled 41% Wednesday, after the maker of food storage products swung to a surprise loss in the third quarter, warned it may go out of business, and conceded its problems were not just due to the macroenvironment.

  • El Salvador fights gangs by destroying members' tombstones

    El Salvador’s government took its efforts against the country’s powerful street gangs to another level by sending inmates into cemeteries to destroy the tombs of gang members at a time of year when families typically visit their loved ones’ graves. Armed with sledgehammers and pry bars, inmates broke up tombs marked with “MS,” of the Mara Salvatrucha gang, in a San Salvador suburb Tuesday. Santa Tecla Mayor Henry Flores said the crews had destroyed nearly 80 tombstones in the municipal cemetery and erased gang-related graffiti.

  • Swiss drugs regulator looking into bubbles in COVID booster vials

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Wednesday it is examining potential risks in connection with bubbles that appeared in vials of COVID-19 vaccine boosters retooled to target the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Swissmedic said it had been informed by vaccination centres of the appearance of bubbles during the preparation of the updated vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech targeting the original version of the coronavirus and the BA.1 Omicron variant that led to a record surge in cases last winter. "Vials of the batch concerned contained bubbles after being removed from the fridge," said Swissmedic, adding that the phenomenon seems to be accentuated when the syringes were prepared several hours in advance.