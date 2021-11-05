Chinese COVID vaccine developer Clover raised $240 million net proceeds in Hong Kong IPO

·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese COVID-19 vaccine developer Clover Biopharmaceuticals said on Thursday it raised $240 million in net proceeds in initial public offering (IPO) of shares in Hong Kong.

Based on the offer price of HK$13.38 ($1.72) per share, the net proceeds from the IPO, after deduction of underwriting fees and other expenses, are estimated to be roughly HK$1.87 billion ($240.29 million), Clover said in a statement.

Trading in its shares is expected to start later on Friday.

A large global trial showed that Clover's vaccine candidate was 67% effective against COVID-19 of any degree of severity, and 79% against the highly infectious Delta variant, the company said in September.

The company has a deal to supply up to 414 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine through the global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX.

Clover said in its prospectus the majority of the proceeds would be used in the research, production and commercialisation of its core products.

($1 = 7.7832 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu in Beijing and Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A major crypto exchange’s CEO is set on holding Shiba Inu crypto long term despite its recent tumble. Here’s why

    We're finally here - welcome to the first installment of Distributed Ledger, our weekly crypto newsletter that will reach your inbox every Thursday. I’m Frances Yue, crypto reporter at MarketWatch, and I’ll walk you through the latest and greatest in digital assets this week so far.

  • Richest Man in Philippines Sees Supermarket Stock Jump 50% on Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Eager retail investors helped make the richest man in the Philippines a little richer on Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the EnvironmentThe AllDay Marts Inc. supermarket venture of bil

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    When a stock features an attractive dividend yield and appears undervalued too, that's when potential investors should pay attention.

  • Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham says US stocks are in a 'magnificent bubble' even crazier than in 1929 — here are 3 of his safe haven selections

    This super investor says the market is due for a correction. It might be time to listen.

  • Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2035

    Microsoft is the sole survivor in the current top 10 list. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is the smallest stock on this list, and it would probably have to go up at least 30 times in value to make the top 10 of 2035.

  • 2 Safe Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 6%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The market’s main indexes have all hit record levels in recent sessions, with the S&P 500 climbing over 4,600 and the NASDAQ up past 15,800. These are nosebleed heights, enough to make investors dizzy. Watching the markets for Bank of America, US quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian is using current data and historical patterns to predict what’s ahead – and what she sees should counsel caution for investors. Using a range of data points, including normalized earnings, risk free bond yields

  • New EV Batteries Hold Big Promise. Now Somebody Has to Make Them.

    The battery-technology company SES showed off hybrid technology it says can achieve better range, costs, and safety than existing systems.

  • 'Outrageous' price tag: Plant Vogtle cost doubles to $28.5 billion as other owners balk

    The cost of two nuclear reactors being built in Georgia is now $28.5 billion, more than twice the original price tag.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    For the sixth day in a row, shares of semiconductors specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) marched higher Thursday -- actually, they kind of ran higher, running up 8.5% through 11:11 a.m. EDT on the back of positive analyst commentary from Wells Fargo. The same kind of commentary, I might add, as Bank of America provided last week. On Oct. 29, BofA reiterated its buy recommendation on Nvidia stock, explaining that the graphics chip maker will be one of the prime beneficiaries of Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: FB) -- that is to say Facebook's -- drive to create a metaverse for all of us to live in online.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash to Buy This Cheap Stock

    Already trading at an attractive price, this high-yield stock is worth adding to your portfolio right now.

  • Zillow’s Homebuying Flop Has Rival CEO Eyeing Tech-Flipping Lead

    (Bloomberg) -- The implosion of Zillow Group Inc.’s home-flipping operation isn’t an indictment of a business model that uses algorithms to buy and sell houses, according to the chief executive officer of the company’s chief competitor.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItResults on Key Ballot Initiatives, From Policing to the EnvironmentAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Ve

  • With no fourth stimulus check, these dividend stocks yielding as high as 10.4% can provide a much-needed income boost

    If you look beyond the hottest tickers, you can find companies giving out jumbo dividends.

  • Crypto Exchange Becomes Unicorn, Coin Surges 200% After Banking Giant Buys Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the EnvironmentBitkub Online Co. became Thailand’s latest startup to notch up a valuation of more than $1 billion after it sold a majority stake to the nation’s b

  • The 60/40 Portfolio Is Dead. Here’s How Advisors Are Replacing it.

    Many are trying to find alternative, non-correlated asset classes that can generate bond-like returns without the interest-rate and credit risk.

  • 3 Railroad Stocks to Board Before a Breakout

    Many of us got our first exposure to railroad stocks by playing Monopoly. The $200 cost to purchase each of the four proved to be one of the board’s fairly lucrative investments. “Rent” started at $25, then doubled for every other railroad owned on the board. The game board aside, railroads aren’t flashy or exciting. Many investors refer to railways as “old economy” companies and claim they are outdated in today’s internet-driven economy. But railroads are still a key transportation artery in No

  • A Billionaire Just Made a Surprising Move With Shiba Inu, Causing It to Crash Today

    Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has made headlines for its eye-popping gains in 2021. As of 10 a.m. EDT, Shiba Inu has fallen 23% over the previous 24 hours. Thanks to that (there's probably a lesson on the benefits of buy-and-hold investing in there somewhere), those coins were worth around $6 billion when Shiba Inu was hitting its peak.

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Next 10 Years

    It likely won't get any easier with the next generations of revolutionary tech, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and what Mark Zuckerberg is calling the metaverse -- a virtual-reality world that he hopes will be the next big thing. While it's still Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) right now, come Dec. 1 it will officially be called Meta -- short for metaverse. The company opted to change its name to align with its shifting focus toward the evolving sphere of virtual reality.

  • Cardano leads way as most big cryptocurrencies post drops

    CRYPTO UPDATE Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Thursday, with Cardano (ADAUSD) seeing the biggest change, falling 3.42% to $2.02. Six additional currencies posted decreases Thursday.

  • Why Nio Shares Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) surged Thursday morning after an analyst report that included an increased price target and promising outlook. As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Nio's American depositary receipts (ADRs) were up 4.7% after having jumped more than 6% at their highs this morning. The pop comes as a Deutsche Bank analyst boosted the automaker's price target by $10 to $70 per share.

  • Robinhood expands offering that allows retail investors to buy into IPOs

    Directed Share Programs (DSPs), which Robinhood refers to as its "friends and family" offering, allows employees, customers, vendors, or others who have a relationship with the issuing company an opportunity to buy shares at the IPO price. As part of the DSP program, the company reserves a portion of IPO shares for a specific group of people and Robinhood helps distribute these shares to those select individuals. In May, the popular online brokerage unveiled the IPO Access offering, which gives retail investors the opportunity to buy shares in IPOs.