Chinese customs seizes meteorites passed off as pyrite

·1 min read

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Almost half a tonne of meteorites declared as pyrite ore on import have been seized by authorities in the southern city of Shenzhen, China's customs agency said on Monday.

Officers inspected the material and determined it was inconsistent with the characteristics of pyrite, the General Administration of Customs said in a statement, adding that the company involved was unable to provide relevant certification.

Pyrite, also known as fool's gold, is an iron sulphide mineral used in the paper and jewellery industries.

A professional appraisal revealed the 470 kg shipment consisted of 90% iron and 8.9% nickel but lacked the sulphur content that pyrite has, said the statement, which was accompanied by a video of customs officers inspecting a number of brownish rocks.

The appraisal also found the rocks' composition was very similar to that of meteorites, and the owner of the shipment subsequently confirmed that is exactly what they were, customs said，adding that the case was under further processing.

It was not immediately clear how the owner had come into possession of the meteorities.

China is stepping up its space exploration programme and last year brought back rocks from the moon https://www.reuters.com/article/us-space-exploration-china-moon-idUSKBN28D0VV in the first lunar sample retrieval mission since the 1970s.

(Reporting by Ella Cao, Twinnie Siu and Tom Daly, Editing by William Maclean)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bezos makes gifts to Obama foundation and NYU medical center

    Former President Barack Obama’s foundation announced Monday that it has received a $100 million donation from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, which it says is the largest individual contribution it has received to date. Separately on Monday, New York University’s medical center said it has received a $166 million gift from Bezos and his family. For its part, the Obama foundation said in a statement that the gift from Bezos is intended “to help expand the scope of programming that reaches emerging leaders” in the United States and around the world.

  • Tennessee man charged with traveling to Kentucky for sex with a 12-year-old girl

    He faces up to 30 years in prison on one charge.

  • Attorney questions possible drug charge, timing, in Durham man’s civil rights trial

    Darryl Howard says a detective fabricated evidence that sent him to prison on murder charges for over two decades.

  • How Blue Origin's Lawsuit Pushed Us 1 Year Farther Away From the Moon

    Good news for space fans and space investors: The U.S. Court of Federal Claims dismissed a lawsuit that Blue Origin -- Jeff Bezos's space company -- had filed challenging NASA's award of a lunar lander contract to SpaceX -- Elon Musk's space company -- on Nov. 4, 2021. With that lawsuit out of the way, said NASA, the space agency is now free to "resume work with SpaceX under the Option A contract as soon as possible." Bad news for space fans and space investors: Unfortunately, "as soon as possible" is not going to be as soon as we would like.

  • Astra Stock Soars Into Orbit Because the Start-Up’s Rocket Went Into Orbit

    Launch services start-up Astra Space shares were, well, soaring after the company announced its rocket had successfully reached orbit. It’s an important milestone for the commercial space company and one that drew praise from competitor SpaceX. Stock in Astra (ticker: ASTR), which means the stars in Latin, was up almost 44% to about $13.68 a share in premarket trading.

  • U.S. consumer credit demand back to pre-pandemic levels - NY Fed survey

    U.S. consumers showed stronger demand for credit this year and applications for credit overall rebounded to 2019 levels after falling significantly during the pandemic, according to a survey released on Monday by the New York Federal Reserve. The rise in demand was broad-based across credit scores and age groups, but strongest for consumers with lower credit scores, as well as those younger than age 40 or above age 60, according to the latest Survey of Consumer Expectations Credit Access Survey.

  • Philippines redeploys boats to shoal after Chinese blockade

    The Philippine military defiantly redeployed two supply boats on Monday to provide food to Filipino marines guarding a disputed shoal in the South China Sea after the Chinese coast guard used water cannons to forcibly turn the boats away in an assault last week that drew angry condemnation and warnings from Manila. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the two civilian wooden-hulled boats carrying navy personnel left western Palawan province and should reach the marines stationed on a navy ship at Second Thomas Shoal after an overnight trip. Lorenzana said the boats aren't being escorted by the navy or coast guard in accordance with a request by China’s ambassador to Manila, who, he said, assured him in talks over the weekend that the boats would not be blocked again.

  • 'Making progress': Tiger Woods shares first video of swing 9 months after car crash

    It's an encouraging sign as the golf great works his way back after his February crash.

  • The solution to climate change? It could be right under your feet

    This is a very timely book. Farmers are pondering regenerative agriculture, gardeners are discussing “no dig” and we are all worried about reaching carbon “net zero”. But few of us know what we are talking about, largely because the scientific community has spent more time studying the stars than the soil on which our survival depends. As Matthew Evans observes: “For me, soil seemed dull and insipid.” Yet, “Good soil isn’t just an abstract concept; it’s a thing of wonder … There are more living

  • Why Space Is About to Get Even More Crowded

    When it comes to space investing, SpaceX gets all the headlines. SpaceX proved the concept of reusable rockets to send satellites to orbit. SpaceX won the lunar lander contract. And SpaceX is the company that lowered the cost of space launch from the hundreds of millions of dollars to the tens of millions dollars per mission -- to as little as $5,000 a kilogram.

  • Giant 'toothed' birds flew over Antarctica 40 million to 50 million years ago

    Picture Antarctica today and what comes to mind? Large ice floes bobbing in the Southern Ocean? Maybe a remote outpost populated with scientists from around the world? Or perhaps colonies of penguins puttering amid vast open tracts of snow? Fossils from Seymour Island, just off the Antarctic Peninsula, are painting a very different picture of what Antarctica looked like 40 to 50 million years ago – a time when the ecosystem was lusher and more diverse. Fossils of frogs and plants such as ferns a

  • Germany promotes 'Rolls-Royce' Moderna shot to meet demand for COVID boosters

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will promote Moderna for Germans seeking booster shots as high demand for the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine risks depleting stocks and derailing efforts to tame a fourth wave of the pandemic, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday. Spahn warned during a news conference that some 16 million Moderna doses could expire in the first quarter of next year if unused, adding that some experts see Moderna as the "Rolls-Royce" of vaccines with BioNTech the "Mercedes". "Unfortunately the impression is we will insist on Moderna only to avoid the expiry of those vaccines in the first quarter of 2022," said Spahn.

  • How do pigeons navigate? It's not the tiny iron balls in their ears.

    Many animals can sense things that humans cannot -- the humble pigeon, for instance, is capable of sensing and navigating via the Earth's invisible geomagnetic field. Now, a new study published in the journal PNAS suggests that promising structures in the pigeons' inner ears are not, in fact, the answer. A few different parts in the pigeon's anatomy have been suggested as sources of magnetoreception, including structures in the eye and in the region of the pigeon's beak.

  • Elon Musk congratulates space startup Astra for reaching orbit for the first time

    Elon Musk said "orbit is not easy" after congratulating the California-based company Astra Space for reaching orbit after several failed attempts.

  • 1st of kind project near Tri-Cities may pave way for global greenhouse solutions

    Does the answer lie in the basalt a half mile underground near Wallula, Wash.

  • Archaeologists are uncovering hidden human history — without any digging

    Hidden parts of deep human history are being revealed by digital tools that generate new troves of data for archaeologists to analyze and preserve.Why it matters: On-the-ground excavation can be expensive, time-intensive and destructive. Digital techniques — if researchers can access them — could help to focus their search and hasten discoveries. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeArchaeology for the past 150 years has been a "hit

  • Counterpoint: Sugar cane burning is ideal for Florida

    Florida educator says the state's climate and soil are ideal for the practice of open burning of sugar cane crops, despite pollution concerns.

  • RamSat taking photos while orbiting Earth

    A talk on Robertsville Middle School's project to build a miniature satellite that is now taking pictures from 250 miles above Earth.

  • AP Top Stories November 20 P

    Here’s the Saturday, November 20: Top US diplomat warns Russian group not to interfere in Mali; Rittenhouse protest in Portland declared a riot; Northrop Grumman Cygnus departs from Space Station; Zoo pelicans moved to heated enclosure ahead of winter.

  • NASA and Lockheed Martin hope to bring back commercial supersonic travel

    Nasa and Lockheed Martin unveiled the x59, an experimental jet that would reduce the sound of a sonic boom. The hope is this will lead to a new era of commercial supersonic travel. Barry Petersen reports.