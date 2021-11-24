The Chinese dad making medicine to treat his dying son

The only medicine that can help two-year-old Haoyang's rare genetic condition is not sold anywhere in China and closed borders due to the Covid-19 pandemic mean he cannot travel for treatment. Instead, his desperate father, Xu Wei, has set up a home laboratory to create a remedy for the boy himself. Haoyang has Menkes Syndrome, a genetic disorder that impacts how copper -- which is crucial for brain and nervous system development -- is processed in the body.

