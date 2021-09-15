Chinese delivery giants Meituan, Ele.me pledge to not force drivers to register as independent businesss

FILE PHOTO: A Meituan delivery worker wearing a face mask is seen on a street following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Shanghai
·2 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's online food delivery giants Meituan and Ele.me both said this week they will not force couriers who do work for them to register as independent businesses, a bone of contention amid ongoing scrutiny of the food delivery sector.

The promise comes as part of a broader push from regulators to improve conditions for 'gig-economy' workers, and during ongoing public scrutiny towards tech companies treatment of said drivers.

In August, several Chinese regulatory bodies met with a number of Chinese food delivery companies to call for better labour safeguards.

Many drivers for food delivery or ride-hailing apps are hired indirectly by the platform and do not receive basic social or medical insurance https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinese-regulators-meet-with-delivery-firms-call-stronger-labour-rights-2021-08-07.

This past week, a social media account covering labour law published an article alleging some drivers working for Meituan and Ele.me were operating as individual businesses, as opposed to employees of the platform company or a third-party company, thereby reducing the platform company's legal obligations to the driver. The piece spread widely across China's internet.

In a social media post published late on Tuesday evening, Meituan wrote that, "Drivers are important partners of Meituan. When it comes to protecting drivers' labour rights, we must make more improvements and need to do better."

The company said that following the publication of regulations targeting food delivery workers last July, it had formed a work group to examine its employment practices. It said this month it issued a document to over 1,000 delivery partners and held a video conference stating it prohibits forcing couriers to register as independent businesses.

The company added that it aimed to improve its treatment of riders in aspects such as income, social security, and health and safety. On Monday, Meituan said it would change its algorithm be more accommodating towards its drivers when facing tight delivery times.

On Wednesday morning, Ele.me published a statement also pledging not to force drivers to register as independent businesses.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Zara owner Inditex sales rebound to top pre-pandemic levels

    Fashion brand Zara owner Inditex rebounded with an 850 million euro second-quarter profit on Wednesday as sales topped pre-pandemic levels, outshining Swedish rival H&M. The world's biggest fashion retailer's sales bounced back and slightly surpassed the level seen before the pandemic as most stores reopened and people rushed to renew their wardrobe after store closures imposed to curb the spread of the virus. Swedish rival H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, on Wednesday said sales grew less than expected from a year ago in the three months through August, and remained lodged below pre-pandemic levels.

  • EU to re-start budget rules review in weeks to reach deal before 2023

    The European Commission will re-launch a review of the European Union's budget rules in weeks, with a view to agree on a reform by 2023, the head of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday. The rules, which limit government borrowing to support the value of the euro, are suspended since 2020 to give governments leeway to fight the economic down turn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Norway's Telenor says Myanmar unit sale came after junta's pressure on surveillance tech

    Norwegian telecom firm Telenor is selling its Myanmar operations to avoid European Union sanctions after "continued pressure" from Myanmar's military junta to activate intercept surveillance technology, the company's Asia head told Reuters. Telenor announced in July it would sell its Myanmar unit to Lebanese investment firm M1 Group for $105 million, prompting an outcry from activists in the country who have been relying on its services for communications. A Reuters investigation https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/how-myanmars-military-moved-telecoms-sector-spy-citizens-2021-05-18/?fbclid=IwAR3aulnAJ4kejAnvf80rWhJHzmaFQxrBs5qKDivQzbL-4TNJfI62siFD6K0 in May found telecom and internet service providers in Myanmar had been secretly ordered in the months before the junta's Feb. 1 coup to install invasive technology that would allow the army to freely eavesdrop on the communications of citizens.

  • Fire Hits Key Power Converter Station Linking U.K. to France

    (Bloomberg) -- A large fire is raging at a key electricity converter station in the U.K., shutting down a major cable that brings power from France to Britain.The outage couldn’t come at a worse time with supplies already short and prices at record highs. Britain is a net importer of power, with France its biggest supplier via two 2,000 megawatt cables that run across the English Channel. Firefighters have been battling the blaze since the middle of the night and smoke continues to billow from t

  • Crocs Stock Jumps On Growth Outlook, $500M Buyback; Unveils New Bio-Based Material

    Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) CEO Andrew Rees said Crocs brand is expected to grow to over billion in sales by 2026. The company outlined a five-year growth framework to achieve $5 billion in revenues, representing a compound annual growth rate of over 17% using the midpoint of its 2021 guidance as the base year. The company cited growing digital sales, gaining market share in sandals, capturing growth in Asia, and innovating in product and marketing as the key drivers of sales growth. The company al

  • How Delta Air Lines mandated employee vaccinations without losing workers

    ﻿US president Joe Biden’s Sept. 9 order directing companies with more than 100 workers to require Covid-19 vaccinations or weekly testing has caused concern among some business owners, who worry workers will quit as a result of the mandate. Delta Air Lines announced on Aug. 25 it would charge employees for their healthcare plans if they aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19 by November. “The average hospital stay for Covid-19 has cost Delta $50,000 per person,” CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a memo.

  • Executives warn customers to brace for continued shortages and price hikes in 2022: 'I half-jokingly tell people, "Order your Christmas presents now"'

    "The logistics industry does not see 2022 as having any less disruption in supply chains than in 2021," the president of UPS said on Sunday.

  • Men Need Not Apply to World’s Largest E-Scooter Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Ola Electric Mobility Pvt’s new electric-scooter factory aims to build 10 million two-wheelers annually, or 15% of the world’s e-scooters by 2022, in an operation run and managed entirely by women.Led by Bhavish Aggarwal, the e-mobility business is a follow-up to ride-hailing startup Ola, which is expected to make its debut on public markets next year. The vision for his newest venture is to provide the world “clean mobility, a carbon-negative footprint, and an inclusive workforce

  • Steve Bannon–linked media venture to pay $539 million settlement for fundraising violations

    Bannon and exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui formed GTV Media Group in 2020 and were accused by the SEC of running an illegal, unregistered stock and coin offering.

  • Ex-Wells Fargo execs square off with U.S. regulator in trial over phony account scandal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The civil trial of three former Wells Fargo & Co employees over their alleged roles in a scandal involving phony accounts kicked off on Monday, a rare public confrontation between a top U.S. banking regulator and former high-level bank executives. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is squaring off against executives it says are partly culpable for the San Francisco lender's misconduct before an in-house OCC judge in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in a hearing expected to last at least two weeks. The long-running scandal over Wells Fargo's pressurized sales culture that led staff to open millions of unauthorized or fraudulent customer accounts has cost the bank billions of dollars in civil and criminal penalties and has badly damaged its reputation.

  • Buyers Are So Hungry for LNG That Tankers Are Lining Up Off Qatar

    (Bloomberg) -- More than a dozen liquefied natural gas tankers are waiting their turn to fill up at Qatar’s port of Ras Laffan in a clear sign of how tight the global gas market has become. South Korean and Pakistani buyers are among those seeking to maximize shipments under long-term supply contracts with the Middle Eastern emirate, one of the world’s biggest natural gas exporters, according to traders with knowledge of the matter. The cargoes are linked to oil prices and cost about half of the

  • Harris Teeter grocery stores will be temporarily closing a little earlier. Here’s why.

    Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Harris Teeter offered employees bonuses, temporary $2 hourly pay increases and hired more than 5,000 workers.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Activision Blizzard hit with federal labor complaint alleging mistreatment of protesting employees

    Activision Blizzard Inc. is facing additional charges of mistreating workers who had protested against the videogame maker's response to sexual harassment and discrimination allegations.

  • Hourly Workers Say That Companies Need To Provide These Perks To Attract New Hires

    In the midst of The Great Resignation, employers of in-person hourly service jobs are losing the most workers, Fast Company reported. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 750,000 leisure...

  • FedEx, Salesforce Announce End-To-End E-Commerce Solution

    FedEx is shaking up the e-commerce space. The nationwide carrier on Tuesday announced a partnership with e-commerce software titan Salesforce to provide an end-to-end e-commerce and supply chain management solution. Shares of both companies are down following the news. The new offering, which the companies expect will become available to consumers in the spring of 2022, integrates Salesforce (​​NYSE: CRM) Commerce Cloud and Salesforce Order Management with supply chain capabilities from FedEx (N

  • Iraq Makes a Sharp Cut to U.S. Oil Price, in Contrast to Saudi

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq cut the price of its banner crude for U.S. customers sharply, a bold deviation from what Saudi Arabia chose to do with its own barrels just a few days ago.The nation’s Basrah Light barrels will be sold at a discount of $1.15 per barrel to a regional benchmark in October for buyers in the Americas, according to a price list from Iraq’s state oil marketing company. That compares with a slight premium -- 15 cents a barrel -- against the same marker for September.The move is eye-

  • China develops machines that can track data sent abroad by cars

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China, the world's biggest vehicle market where regulators are implementing new rules on data protection, is developing machines that will be able to track data sent abroad by cars, a government-backed agency said on Tuesday. Automakers in China are required to store data generated by vehicles locally and need to get regulatory approval when they need to export critical data abroad. U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc is under scrutiny in China over its storage and handling of customer data.

  • From zippers to glass, shortages of basic goods hobble U.S. economy

    For Lauren Rash, it’s the little things that have snarled production at her tent factory here, like the many shades of black Velcro. Her company, Diamond Brand, just launched a new line of high-end wall tents called the Liminal, thick with vents and fasteners demanded by discerning campers. Before supply chain breakdowns and shortages swept the world in the wake the COVID pandemic, buying the bits and pieces for an assembly line was often as easy as clicking a button and waiting a few days or, at most, a few weeks for delivery.

  • ‘All Roads Lead to Thai Rice’ as Baht Weakens, Rains Return

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand, the world’s third-biggest rice exporter, is expected to meet its target of shipping 6 million tons overseas this year as supply-boosting rains and a weaker currency make the crop more competitive abroad. This year’s target is an increase from last year when the country exported 5.7 million tons of rice, the lowest since 1997. Over the past two years, Thai rice exports had been hit by a prolonged period of drought and a strong baht.“It was hopeless before, but rice produc