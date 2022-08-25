China Builder CIFI Plans State-Backed Bond Under New Scheme

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer CIFI Holdings Group Co. intends to sell an onshore bond with a state guarantee, people familiar with the matter said, that’s among the first of its kind under a new plan by authorities as they step up support for the crisis-hit real estate sector.

A unit of the builder plans to issue a three-year medium-term note of between 1 billion yuan and 1.5 billion yuan ($146 million to $219 million), according to the people, who asked not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak publicly. It will be sold on the interbank market with guarantees from China Bond Insurance Co., they said.

CIFI is among the developers in an initial group that would get state guarantees for some upcoming onshore bond offerings, Bloomberg News reported last week. Longfor Group Holdings Ltd. is also planning one such deal. A sector-wide liquidity crunch has prompted concerns about debt repayment from even the largest developers as many property firms have sought extensions.

Bond deals moving forward, together with other support measures including a further 1 trillion yuan of economic stimulus, have bolstered sentiment in China’s junk dollar bond market. Such notes climbed the most in four months last week, according to a Bloomberg index, and have extended those gains this week. CIFI was among the leaders in Thursday’s advance.

Potential use of proceeds for the guaranteed bonds include repaying and repurchasing offshore debt at a time of record defaults. That’s fueled recent gains in dollar notes for firms including CIFI and Country Garden Holdings Co.

Investors have applauded more fundraising help for the industry, even though it won’t be large-scale support for developers as officials signal that homeowners are the priority of property-sector stabilization efforts, not builders.

On that front, China will offer 200 billion yuan in special loans to ensure stalled housing projects are delivered to buyers, Bloomberg reported earlier this week. That’s the biggest financial commitment yet from Beijing to contain a property crisis that’s seen home prices slump and real estate sales plummet.

The state help on developer funding indicated that “the policy risk has seen its bottom and we are getting closer to a tipping point,” said Agnes Wong, BNP Paribas’s head of APAC credit strategy.

(Updates throughout.)

