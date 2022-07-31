Chinese developer Evergrande's unit ordered to pay out $1.1 billion

·1 min read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Struggling developer China Evergrande Group said on Sunday that one of its subsidiaries, Evergrande Group (Nanchang) Co, Ltd, had been ordered to pay a guarantor 7.3 billion yuan ($1.08 billion) for failing to honour its debt obligations.

In July 2021, the guarantor, who was not named in the statement, provided a guarantee for the borrowings of certain entities controlled by Evergrande, the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Nanchang provided counter-guarantees in the form of a pledge of a total of 1.3 billion shares that it held in Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd.

"As the borrowers failed to repay the loans, the applicant carried out its obligations under the guarantee and claimed against the subsidiary under the pledge," Evergrande said in a statement.

The ruling "is that the guarantor has the priority to receive compensation from the sale of the shares" and the "scope covers the amount paid by the applicant (7.3 billion yuan)."

Evergrande has said it was selling its Hong Kong headquarters via tendering process, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters on Thursday. [L1N2Z90FQ]

($1 = 6.7433 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Recommended Stories

  • Bank of England Set to Accelerate Its Inflation Fight: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekPelosi’s Asia Itinerary Skips Mention of Taiwan StopoverElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaChinese Rocket Debris Hurtles Back to Earth, Drawing NASA RebukeThe Bank of England is expected to step up its fight against inflation in the coming week, joining some 70 other insti

  • U.S. Eyes Sanctions Against Global Network It Believes Is Shipping Iranian Oil

    The U.S. believes a global network of companies has been helping Iran evade sanctions and export oil by blending it with Iraqi oil in ship-to-ship transfers at sea to hide its origins.

  • Iraq cleric's followers camped out in parliament for 2nd day

    Hundreds of followers of an influential Shiite cleric were camped out Sunday inside the Iraqi parliament, after toppling security walls around the building and storming in the previous day. The protesters — followers of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr — pledged to hold an open-ended sit-in to derail efforts by their rivals from Iran-backed political groups to form the country's next government. The developments have catapulted Iraq's politics to center stage, plunging the country deeper into a political crisis as a power struggle unfolds between the two major Shiite groups.

  • Top Energy Stocks for August 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry’s biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Aaron Judge's assault on record books sets up Yankees for sweep of Royals

    Yankees' slugger Aaron Judge hit his 42nd home run of the year and became the second-fastest to reach 200 career home runs in MLB history.

  • What Intel's Disastrous Earnings Tell Us About the Chip Sector and Competitors

    It is now guiding for third-quarter revenue of $15 billion-$16 billion vs. the $18.67 billion consensus. As for full-year 2022, its EPS expectation is now $2.30, down from its prior forecast of $3.60 and the $3.39 consensus. In terms of revenue for the year, Intel now expects $65 billion-$68 billion, down from $76 billion and well below the $74.4 billion consensus.

  • Twitter Wants to Force Musk to Buy It. But There’s a Hitch.

    When Elon Musk decided to terminate his $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter the social-media company sued in the Delaware Court of Chancery. Twitter is suing for “specific performance,” a rare remedy that would require Musk to complete the merger. Unfortunately for Twitter, it isn’t Elon Musk Inc. but Elon Musk the individual who offered to buy the company.

  • Amazon Shrinks Staff by 100,000, Joining Netflix and Google in Hiring Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, with some of them instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and making rounds of layoffs.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekPelosi’s Asia Itinerary Skips Mention of Taiwan StopoverElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaChinese Rocket Debris H

  • What if the markets are misreading the Fed

    Stocks surged after last week’s Federal Reserve meeting as some experts argued that the central bank effectively “pivoted” its tone from being uber hawkish about monetary policy to being a bit dovish.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Tremendous Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    This has been a year to remember for investors in seemingly all the wrong ways. Since the major U.S. indexes hit their respective all-time closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have shed as much as 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value. You'll note by the drop in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq that both indexes have entered a bear market.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2022

    Farewell, July, it’s been a pleasure. Sentiment might finally be turning on Wall Street after the stock market recorded its best month since November 2020, buoyed by the tech giants better-than-expected quarterly results and the prospect of the Fed easing on future rate hikes. The major indexes are still down for the year, but we’re clearly in the midst of a rally. Where this rally will go is anyone’s guess. For now, Wall Street’s analysts are busy selecting the stocks they see as best positione

  • PNC closing 135 in-store branches across five states

    Especially those located inside grocery stores. PNC Financial Services Group is closing about 127 in-store branches at Giant Food and Stop & Shop supermarkets in Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware and Washington, D.C. Pittsburgh-based PNC (NYSE: PNC) will also shutter eight branches within ShopRite stores in Pennsylvania. All are outside the Pittsburgh metro.

  • 10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

    Warren Buffett is arguably the best-known, most-respected investor of all time. Buffett is also known for his folksy charm and his memorable quotes about the art of investing. See Our List: 100 Most...

  • 3 Dividend Kings That Could Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

    Many investors seek passive income from dividends as a way to earn money from their investments. While tempting, the challenge with dividends is that they are never guaranteed payments. One approach to attempt to mitigate that risk is to focus only on companies with long-term track records of dividend hikes.

  • Here is how America's millionaires are positioning themselves for this recession ⁠— if you're doing something different, you might want to think twice

    We don’t advocate for theft. But stealing these strategies is a victimless crime.

  • How Much 401(k) Inheritance Taxes Will Really Cost You

    Inheriting a retirement account can create tax headaches. Learn how 401(k) inheritance rules work and how they affect your financial plan.

  • Good News for Retirees: Lower Medicare Part B Premiums Could Be Coming

    Millions of Americans are eagerly waiting to find out how much their Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be for 2023. One big reason why that's the case is that Social Security's COLA calculation doesn't include Medicare Part B premiums. You might wonder how Medicare Part B premiums could possibly decline.

  • Are You a Long-Term Investor? Here Are 3 Stocks You Won't Want to Miss

    A slowing economy is slowing ad spending. Long-term investors should use this weakness to pick up winners while they're on sale.

  • Cathie Wood Dumped These 7 Stocks in July

    In this article, we discuss the 7 stocks that Cathie Wood dumped in July. If you want to see more stocks that she disposed of during this month, click Cathie Wood Dumped These 3 Stocks in July. In June, Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management suffered a sharp decline in assets, which was decidedly higher than […]

  • Ex-Home Depot CEO disputes book's characterization of Jack Welch

    The late Jack Welch led the transformation of GE into a multinational corporation — earning him a reputation as "manager of the century." But a recent book raises questions about that legacy.