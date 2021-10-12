Chinese developer Modern Land asked for an extension to repay a $250 million bond. Its chairman and president have pledged to pay off around $123 million in shareholder loans in the meantime.

Matthew Loh
·2 min read
Beijing Skyline
The sunset glow is seen over buildings on June 11, 2021 in Beijing, China, where Modern Land is based. VCG/VCG via Getty Images

  • Chinese developer Modern Land is asking for more time to repay a $250 million bond due later this month.

  • Its chairman and president said they would personally contribute $123.9 million to the repayment.

  • It's the latest in what's becoming a series of debt woes spread across China's real estate sector.

Chinese real estate developer Modern Land has asked for three more months to repay a $250 million bond that's due on October 25, according to a Monday exchange filing. The proposal signals further credit woes for China's property market as Evergrande's $300 billion debt crisis unfolds.

Beijing-based Modern Land, which says it owns 200 apartment and office properties across 50 cities in China, asked bondholders to extend its deadline to January 25, 2022, so it could use the time to improve its liquidity and cash flow management to "avoid any potential payment default under the [bond]."

On the same day, Modern Land President Zhang Peng announced that he and company Chairman Zhang Lei plan to contribute $123.97 million toward paying off shareholder loans within the next two or three months.

"Mr. Zhang Lei expressed that he would consider giving continuous support in due course depending on the Group's financial situation," wrote Zhang Peng. "It demonstrates his continuous commitment to the Group and his unwavering confidence in the Group's businesses and development."

Zhang Lei, the company's founder, owns a 65.3% controlling interest stake in Modern Land, which has around 2,240 employees, according to its 2021 interim report. The company is positioning itself as an environmentally-friendly developer, in line with Xi's carbon neutrality commitment, per its reports and company profile.

Stock in the company is down 45% year over year, according to CNN.

Modern Land is the latest in what's becoming a series of debt difficulties spread across China's property market. Last week, another Chinese developer, Fantasia Holdings, defaulted on $206 million in loan payments due last Monday, though its chairman said several weeks before that it had "no liquidity issues."

Meanwhile, property giant Evergrande Group, China's second-largest developer, is verging on collapse under the weight of its $300 billion credit crunch. Its multiple defaults in the past months have sent shockwaves across the Chinese real estate sector, upsetting unpaid suppliers, employees, and retail investors.

Modern Land did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Faces Power Hikes That Are Likely to Cut Metals Output

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s energy crisis is likely to mean higher electricity prices, forcing the nation’s army of metals smelters to reduce output and threatening the industrial activity that has underpinned the nation’s recovery from the pandemic. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-E

  • China rust-belt province warns of more shortages in energy crisis

    BEIJING (Reuters) -The largest provincial economy in China's northeast rust belt on Monday warned of worsening power shortages despite government efforts to boost coal supply and manage electricity use in a post-pandemic energy crisis hitting multiple countries. The energy crisis gripping the world's second largest-economy and top exporter is expected to last through to the end of the year, with analysts and traders forecasting a 12% drop in industrial power consumption in the fourth quarter because coal supply is expected to fall short this winter. Liaoning province issued its second-highest alert level for power shortages for the fifth time in two weeks on Monday, warning that the shortfall could reach nearly 5 gigawatts (GW).

  • Evergrande misses 3rd round of bond coupon payments, intensifying contagion fears

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group on Tuesday missed its third round of bond payments in three weeks, intensifying market fears over contagion involving other property developers as a wall of debt payment obligations come due in the near-term. Some bondholders said they did not receive coupon payments totalling $148 million on Evergrande's April 2022, April 2023 and April 2024 notes due by 0400 GMT on Tuesday, following two other payments it missed in September. Evergrande did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Sentiment Toward China Is Changing, as Tech Names Rally After Major Fine

    The extent of the fear that has built around China’s crackdown and its potential impact is perhaps best characterized by the relief spreading across Hong Kong markets amid signs it may not actually be that bad.

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook said its greatest contribution to mankind would be in healthcare. The team overseeing those efforts has been in turmoil for years.

    This week we're taking you inside the turmoil at Apple Health, bringing you the rising stars of Madison Avenue, and looking at chaos at Gopuff.

  • China has won AI battle with U.S., Pentagon's ex-software chief says

    LONDON (Reuters) -China has won the artificial intelligence battle with the United States and is heading towards global dominance because of its technological advances, the Pentagon's former software chief told the Financial Times. China, the world’s second largest economy, is likely to dominate many of the key emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, synthetic biology and genetics within a decade or so, according to Western intelligence assessments.

  • Evergrande punishes 6 execs who cashed out early on the company's investment products while it faces a $300 billion debt

    The executives redeemed wealth management products while the company said it couldn't repay retail investors on time, but have since returned the money.

  • Got $250,000? These 5 Unstoppable Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2030 (or Sooner)

    For more than 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic bounce back rally from the pandemic-induced bear market. If you have $250,000 to invest right now, these companies can make you a millionaire by 2030, or possibly even sooner. Cybersecurity is arguably the safest sustainable double-digit growth trend throughout the decade.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon questions 21 million bitcoin cap

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took another jab at bitcoin bulls on Monday, questioning the cryptocurrency's 21 million coin cap.

  • 3 EV Battery Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re living now at the start of a great economic transition, from the fossil fuel economy to the ‘green’ economy. We’re seeing political moves to boost clean energy sources over fossil fuels, as well as to promote cleaner tech, especially vehicles. One immediate result is a wide array of companies, new and old, getting into the electric vehicle (EV) business and its auxiliaries, opening up new opportunities for investors. One particularly strong field for such opportunities: supporting infrastr

  • Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 picks in Harvard University’s stock portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Harvard Management Company’s past performance and go directly to Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Harvard’s endowment is Harvard University’s largest financial asset and comprises over 14,000 funds. The endowment is managed […]

  • Owner of Gazelle bikes buys Cannondale, Schwinn for $810 million

    The Dutch owner of bike brands including Gazelle, Santa Cruz and Urban Arrow said on Monday it has agreed to buy brands including Cannondale, Schwinn and Mongoose from owner Dorel Industries Inc. for $810 million, creating one of the largest bike makers globally with $2.5 billion in estimated annual sales. Pon Holdings, which bid unsuccessfully to buy the Sparta and Batavus brands for $900 million in 2017, said the latest acquisition would give it a strong foothold in U.S. markets where it expects to sell e-bikes, as well as road, city and mountain bikes.

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • Why One Big-Time Investor Says He 'Feels Bad' for Anyone Who Purchased a Home in the Past Year

    Peter Boockvar, Chief Investment Officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, says he feels bad for people who bought homes in the past year. Appearing on CNBC News, Boockvar in no way suggested that the economy is about to nose-dive.

  • State orders new car insurance ‘stimulus checks’ — are you due another refund?

    On average, insurers shortchanged policyholders $125 per vehicle, advocacy groups say.

  • 3 Dependable High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Dividend stocks can help your portfolio thrive through thick and thin. In addition to generating reliable income and helping investors build wealth, high-quality dividend stocks also tend to hold up relatively well amid market volatility. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three high-yield stocks that you can count on to strengthen your portfolio.

  • Mark Cuban’s Top Investing Advice

    Often controversial and always entertaining, self-made billionaire Mark Cuban is not shy in his opinions, especially when it comes to money — and that's good news for budding investors. Mark...

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Rally Over 60%

    As Q4 gets into full swing, we can take a moment to look back over our shoulders at where we’ve come from. The sustained upward trend of the markets is obvious from this view, and the recent downturn in the market appears as a bump against some otherwise solid gains. Even so, there are reasons for concern right now. The COVID pandemic hasn’t gone away – and it doesn’t look like it will go away either. The September jobs numbers were weak, and unemployment only fell because too many people left t

  • What Are Whales Doing With AT&T

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on AT&T(NYSE:T). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with T, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just did? Today,

  • This Is What Whales Are Betting On NVIDIA

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bullish stance on NVIDIA(NASDAQ:NVDA). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just d