Chinese Developer Modern Land Misses Payment on Dollar Bond

Alice Huang
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Modern Land China Co. has become the latest Chinese builder to miss payment on a dollar bond, in a further sign of stress in the nation’s indebted real estate sector.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The firm didn’t repay either the principal or interest on a $250 million bond due Monday, according to a filing to the Singapore stock exchange Tuesday morning. The company is working with its legal counsel Sidley Austin and expects to engage independent financial advisors soon, the filing said.

Modern Land last week terminated a proposal to extend the bond’s maturity by three months. Fitch Ratings downgraded Modern Land to C from B following the proposed bond extension, considering it a “distressed debt exchange.”

China has clamped down on the indebted real estate sector, making it difficult for developers to refinance as they face falling home prices and sales. Multiple developers have defaulted this month, though China Evergrande Group made a coupon payment last week before a grace period expired. Still, Evergrande’s creditors are bracing for an eventual debt restructuring that could rank among the largest ever in China.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks, Futures Rise as Earnings, Inflation Mulled: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks rose Tuesday after a record S&P 500 close as corporate earnings and progress on President Joe Biden’s economic agenda helped sentiment even as the debate over inflation risks intensified. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at

  • Russia's Delimobil targets over $900 million valuation in U.S. IPO

    The company plans to sell 20 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) priced between $10 and $12 apiece. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares. Delimobil was founded in 2015 and is one of Russia's biggest car-sharing providers with a fleet of over 18,000 vehicles in 11 cities.

  • Berkshire Stock Strength Rating Climbs To 73 As It Continues To Push Toward Fresh All-Time High

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Berkshire stock shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • Facebook’s Zuckerberg Lashes Out at ‘Coordinated Effort’ by Media to Depict ‘False Picture’ of Company

    Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg, sounding irritated about his company’s latest PR crisis, insisted that issues like misinformation and political polarization are not “primarily about social media” — and he complained about a raft of critical articles published in recent days based on internal documents leaked by ex-employees. Meanwhile, also on the social giant’s third-quarter earnings […]

  • US families spend far less on food than those in Europe, but for how much longer?

    More expensive labor and supply chain disruptions are leading to higher grocery costs for US consumers, who are used to spending less of their budget on groceries versus those in other countries.

  • Puerto Rico Bankruptcy Judge Threatens Dismissal of Case Without Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- The judge overseeing Puerto Rico’s record bankruptcy threatened to consider dismissing the island’s more than four-year case if she is unable to confirm a debt restructuring plan soon, U.S. District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain said during a hearing Monday. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counti

  • Former GE CEO Immelt is still bullish on China and telling CEOs not to pull back

    Jeff Immelt, GE's former CEO, advises business leaders to stay the course with China for two important reasons.

  • ‘Bitcoin & Black America’ Author: The Fed should ‘take a hard look at bitcoin as a reserve asset’

    In a cryptocurrency panel discussion with Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger, ‘Bitcoin & Black America’ Author Isaiah Jackson details best use cases for bitcoin in the United States.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • Cathie Wood's ARKK Wagers Overshadow Tesla's 45% Surge This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s flagship fund is still underwater for the year, even as its top holding soars to an all-time high.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeTesla Inc., which comprises about 10% of the

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    The savvy investor knows that the best time to buy is when a stock is priced low – it’s just the old game of ‘buy low and sell high,’ the age-old advice on how to make money. But markets have been rising lately, even taking some recent fluctuations into account. But with the S&P and the NASDAQ near record levels, it’s hard to tell when a stock is priced low. The key is just to take them as individuals. The stock market is the world’s greatest real-time experiment in averaging over large mass num

  • Investing $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Give You Annual Income of $7,700

    The closer you get to retirement, dividend income will rank higher among your investing objectives. Many dividend stocks won't provide all that much income each year. Investing $100,000 spread across these three dividend stocks could give you added income of close to $7,700 per year.

  • Got $300,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2031 (or Sooner)

    For more than a decade, growth stocks have been in favor on Wall Street. To begin with, dividend stocks have a much better long-term track record than companies that don't pay a dividend. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, found an almost 500% higher annualized return from companies that initiated and grew their payouts between 1972 and 2012 (9.5% annual return), relative to stocks which didn't pay a dividend over the same four-decade stretch (1.6% annual return).

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Are Better Buys Than Shiba Inu

    Take Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), for example. Here are three unstoppable stocks that are better buys than Shiba Inu. Real-world utility, or the lack thereof, is arguably the biggest knock against Shiba Inu.

  • What’s the safest place for retirees to keep an emergency fund?

    If you have retired from full-time work, or will soon, it’s important to have enough liquid assets to keep you from drawing down your portfolio in times of market turbulence. “It keeps you calm and steady in times of market volatility,” says Daniel Lee, director of financial planning and advice at BrightPlan, a financial wellness benefit provider based in San Jose, Calif. “The cash protects your investment portfolio from having to sell something at an unfavorable time.” There are actually two types of funds to help you stay financially secure: a rainy-day fund and an emergency fund, the first smaller than the second.

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • It’s no stimulus check, but 17 million Americans are missing out on free money

    Such opportunities are rare, so make sure you get all of the money you're owed.

  • Billionaire 'Bond King' Jeff Gundlach rings the inflation alarm, predicts a weaker dollar, and warns bitcoin could tumble in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

    The DoubleLine Capital boss trumpeted commodities and emerging markets, but sounded more bearish about stocks.

  • Analysis-From zero to $12 billion; investors chase Trump stock hype

    Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election. Last week he joined the millions of online day traders who drove up the value of the company that will house Trump's new social media venture to almost $12 billion.