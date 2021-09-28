Chinese Developer Sunac’s Stocks Jump as Firm Denies Seeking Government Help

Bloomberg News
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sunac China Holdings Ltd.’s shares and bonds surged after the Chinese developer denied submitting a request for policy support from a city government and said business is normal.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Beijing-based builder said a letter written by a local executive for verbal communication with officials in eastern Shaoxing city last week was only a draft that was “accidentally” sent to a chat group outside the company. It wasn’t submitted to the government, Sunac said in a statement. The group’s operations are healthy, it added.

Sunac bonds reversed a two-day slump since last Friday, when the letter circulated in the market and sparked concerns about its liquidity. The letter stated that the company sought “special policy support” because operations in the city had become difficult, Bloomberg reported on Friday. The document also said Sunac as a whole had run into “big hurdles” regarding cash flow.

The developer’s shares surged as much as 20% in Hong Kong on Tuesday, reversing declines in the previous two days. Its 6.5% note due 2026 climbed 2.7 cents on the dollar to 83.9 cents, according to Bloomberg-compiled prices.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: China Evergrande's wealth management arm faces local government inquiry

    The Shenzhen government is investigating a unit of Chinese developer Evergrande, the city's financial regulator told investors on Monday, in the first sign of an official inquiry into the wealth management crisis at the real estate giant. Evergrande, the world's most indebted property developer headquartered in Shenzhen, owes $305 billion and has run short of cash, triggering concerns its problems could ripple through China's financial system. As its liquidity crisis deepened, the company's wealth arm earlier this month missed a payment on wealth management products (WMPs), leading to protests by investors who fear they will never get their money back.

  • India’s Allcargo Weighing Selling Stake in ECU Worldwide Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s Allcargo Logistics Ltd. is considering selling a stake in its container shipping firm ECU Worldwide, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe company is working with an adviser on the sale of the stake

  • Fed’s Brainard Says Labor Market May Soon Meet Mark for Taper

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said the labor market may soon meet her yardstick for scaling back asset purchases, while the Covid-19 delta variant could raise upside risks for inflation as supply constraints last longer.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconvent

  • Trading Scandal That Rocked the Fed Offers Chance to Reshape It

    (Bloomberg) -- The resignation of two Federal Reserve chiefs amid a stock-trading scandal means an unexpected number of top monetary-policy jobs are coming up for grabs –- and there’ll likely be an unusually intense spotlight on who fills them. Eric Rosengren and Robert Kaplan, presidents of the Fed branches in Boston and Dallas, announced their retirement on Monday following disclosures about their trading activity last year. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWh

  • Sunac is latest Chinese developer to face liquidity woes as its Shaoxing unit struggles to collect US$619 million in sales proceeds

    A local subsidiary of Sunac China Holdings, one of China's most heavily indebted property developers, has come under liquidity pressure, as it was prevented from collecting sales revenues by the government's market-cooling measures. Sunac's unit in the Zhejiang provincial city of Shaoxing has had to wait for local authorities to register the titles of its apartments, preventing the developer from collecting more than 4 billion yuan (US$619 million) in sales proceeds, according to sources familia

  • U.K. Puts Army Drivers on Standby to Tackle Widening Fuel Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. officially put the military on standby to help deliver supplies to gasoline stations in an effort to stem a widening crisis that’s engulfed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignA “limited number” of army

  • Bond Yield Spike Spurs Growth-Into-Value Rotation: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- As Treasury yields pushed higher after a hawkish tilt from the Federal Reserve last week, some of the world’s largest technology companies continued to sell off.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignA slide in bonds sent the rate on the benchmark 10-year

  • Sempra Takes $1.1 Billion Hit for Worst-Ever U.S. Gas Leak

    (Bloomberg) -- Sempra Energy is adding $1.1 billion in after-tax costs this quarter from a settlement of claims for the worst natural gas leak in U.S. history. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignSempra’s Southern California Gas Co. utility said it reached a $1.8 bill

  • Techs Lead Stock Market Losses But Dow Climbs As These Stocks Top Buy Points

    Technology stocks led a gap-down in the stock market Monday, although the energy sector rose as oil prices continued to rise.

  • China bans violent or vulgar cartoons and anime as its crackdown on the entertainment industry continues

    After the ban was announced, the popular Japanese anime series "Ultraman Tiga" was censored from Chinese streaming services, angering fans.

  • Meet Hui Ka Yan, the billionaire at the head of Evergrande, the massive Chinese property development company in danger of defaulting on $300 billion in loans

    The property giant's founder grew up in a rural family and worked in the steel industry. Now, he's one of China's richest men.

  • Strong Day For Cannabis Stocks: SNDL Closed Up 8%, CGC & TLRY 5%, Check Today's Top Performing Canna Stocks

    GAINERS: Mexco Energy (AMEX:MXC) shares closed up 16.04% at $10.96 with an estimated market cap of $22.7M. Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed up 9.8% at $8.74 with an estimated market cap of $49.8M. Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares closed up 9.29% at $0.66 with an estimated market cap of $111.1M. Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed up 8.1% at $0.73 with an estimated market cap of $1.5B. Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares closed up 7.31% at $6.38 with an estimated mar

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • 4 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    Publicly traded companies hitting a $1 trillion market cap is psychologically fulfilling but pretty rare. Of the more than 8,000 securities investors can choose from, just five in the U.S. have hit a valuation of $1 trillion or higher: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook. This growth, coupled with ongoing innovation, should allow additional companies to attain the psychologically important $1 trillion valuation.

  • JPMorgan warns of shift to Ethereum futures

    The continued divergence away from Bitcoin futures towards Ethereum futures is something to be concerned about, say analysts from JPMorgan.

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Supply chain issues, inflation, rising COVID-19 cases, and China's Evergrande Group crisis are just a few of the fears rippling through markets right now. The U.S. stock market remains one of the best places to park savings long term.

  • 3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Granted, there are some dividend stocks that fit the stereotype mentioned above. Here are three unstoppable dividend stocks to buy right now. It's without question one of the best renewable energy stocks to buy.

  • Why Nvidia Investors Are Nervous Today

    Product shortages are generally bad for business -- unless you're in the business of making the product that's in short supply. It's for this reason that shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- have benefited so much from the global semiconductor shortage over the past couple of years, more than doubling in 2020 and gaining another 65% so far this year. Chipmakers are building new semiconductor plants, and planning to build even more, to capitalize on the global shortage of computer chips and the high prices that this has spawned.