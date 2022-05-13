Chinese developers' debt woes worsen as sales, yuan weaken

FILE PHOTO: Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustrative photograph taken in Beijing
Clare Jim
·4 min read

By Clare Jim

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese developer Zhongliang Holdings is scrambling to secure bondholder approval to extend the repayment on notes worth $729 million ahead of a key deadline next week, joining peers desperate to avoid offshore debt defaults.

The Shanghai-based company has struggled to sell enough houses amid a sustained property downturn in China or secure refinancing to pay investors who are due full redemption on their bonds in May and July.

A bond default by Zhongliang would deepen investor worries about China's property sector as Beijing seeks to shore up confidence in the wider economy.

Even if Zhongliang gets approval to extend by another year, the developer, reeling under a cash crunch, would need to pay an additional $1.25 million on its bond coupons now due to a weaker yuan. For other cash-strapped issuers with heavier debt burdens, additional repayment costs due to the currency swing could be much larger.

"The situation is definitely more severe this time," said Zhongliang Chief Financial Officer Albert Yau, comparing current conditions to the yuan's last major decline in 2018.

Unlike the 2018 tumble, developers are now unable to refinance offshore after a series of defaults by other issuers in the troubled sector made new debt raising impossible. That means repayments would need to be transferred from onshore yuan accounts.

Zhongliang asked holders of its May and July 2022 notes in late April to delay the maturities by exchanging their bonds for new issuance due next year.

Bondholders have until late Monday to give their consent, a deadline extended from May 10. Failure to secure 90% approval would likely result in a default.

FRESH CHALLENGES

Casting a cloud over Zhongliang's tight cashflow is a grim outlook for the property market, which is now depressed by strict COVID-19 lockdowns in many Chinese cities. Zhongliang's sales have plunged 55% in the first four months of 2022.

"We expect it will take a longer period of time for sales to recover - it's a long-term battle," Yau said, adding the developer's business in 40% of the coastal cities were disrupted because of the lockdowns.

A sharp slowdown in home sales in the world's second-largest economy and a weaker yuan are set to pile pressure on property developers already struggling to repay debt and raise fresh capital.

An over 6% drop in the yuan has made offshore debt maturities worth around $20 billion for rest of the year more expensive for developers, some of whom have already defaulted on their repayment obligations this year.

Sunac China on Wednesday became the latest to join other developers that have failed to make dollar bond payments in the recent months, renewing investor concerns about the sector that accounts for a quarter of the country's economy.

The developers, who were hoping for the market to bottom out in the second quarter, are revising down investor expectations for full-year sales after posting a 50% plunge in the first four months, with no demand rebound seen in the near future.

A developer based in the Guangdong province said city curbs not only hurt short-term sales but also affect longer-term purchasing power with potential buyers feeling insecure about their jobs.

The mounting challenges for the developers come against the backdrop of repeated assurances by the Chinese policymakers and regulators to ensure healthy sector development by avoiding defaults and efforts including banks extending loans.

"It is indeed a double whammy situation that they will face, not only about this weaker revenue but on the other hand it's this weaker currency plus higher yield," said Gary Ng, Asia Pacific senior economist of Natixis.

"I think definitely there will be more concerns in terms of repayment ability as we have seen the default ratio, which is dominated by real estate developers in the offshore market, has increased."

An executive of another listed developer, who has delayed its dollar bond payments to next year, said a weaker yuan has a big long-term impact on its offshore debt restructuring under discussions because it will become much more expensive.

The executive declined to be named because the restructuring discussion is private.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cannes to Screen ‘Mariupolis 2’ Doc From Director Killed in Ukraine

    The Cannes Film Festival has added another film to its official selection: the documentary Mariupolis 2, from director Mantas Kvedaravicius, who was killed in Ukraine in early April while working on the movie. The film is a follow-up to Kvedaravicius’ 2016 doc Mariupolis, which followed the lives of everyday citizens in Mariupol as the threat of […]

  • Deutsche Telekom results beat estimates on subscriber gains, lifts outlook

    Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDA AL) stood at 9.87 billion euros ($10.26 billion), beating consensus estimates of 9.55 billion euros in a poll of analysts published consensus by the company. Last month, Deutsche Telekom bought additional shares in T-Mobile from SoftBank for $2.4 billion, raising its stake in the U.S. company to 48.4% and within touching distance of a majority stake. T-Mobile, which accounts for three-fifths of group revenue, has been gaining subscribers following its merger with Sprint and as it rolls out its 5G service.

  • Regulators Should Pay Attention to UST

    Over the weekend, algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) broke its peg. It broke it again on Monday, and has yet to recover. Regulators may have to take a closer look at this particular model of stablecoin.

  • Analysis: Leveraged loans hit turbulence, but investors still see long-term outperformance

    U.S. loans have outperformed other debt instruments this year because of the protection they offer from rising interest rates, but a sharp deterioration in financial markets over the past few weeks has spilled even into this traditional safe haven. The Federal Reserve's plan to tighten financial conditions to fight inflation has weighed on U.S. credit markets this year, causing a sharp selloff across investment-grade and high-yield bonds, as well as government debt securities. Banks package them into securities known as collateralized loan obligations, or CLOs, that are then sold to investors.

  • China Stocks Set For Recovery Post Lockdowns, Credit Suisse Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s stock market has “some room for recovery” as the Asian nation may begin to ease lockdowns in major cities in the second half of the year, according to Credit Suisse Group AG.Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesUkraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote;

  • Corinne Foxx on being diagnosed with an anxiety disorder: 'I've had the same therapist since I was 14'

    The podcaster and "Beat Shazam" star talks mental health, meditation and working with dad Jamie Foxx.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Senator Delays Aid Vote; Russia Eyes Border

    (Bloomberg) -- US Republican Senator Rand Paul held up a vote on a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine that has bipartisan backing, by refusing to give consent unless language he demanded was added to the measure.Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesUkraine Latest: US Senator D

  • Norwegian Air posts Q1 loss, flags fuel costs to impact recovery

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian Air posted a loss for the first quarter on Friday and said rising fuel costs will partly offset the positive effects of increased bookings for the summer season. "The increase in bookings ahead of the summer season is significant," Chief Executive Officer Geir Karlsen said in a statement. The budget carrier booked a net loss of 1 billion Norwegian crowns ($101.82 million) for the January-March period, which was hit by lockdowns related to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

  • Malaysia's Q1 GDP grows faster than expected on recovering demand

    Gross domestic product rose 5% in the January-March period, faster than the 4% expansion forecast by a Reuters poll and up from 3.6% growth in the previous quarter. Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said the central bank has factored in the Russia-Ukraine war in its projections, and growth in 2022 would be supported by continued expansion in domestic and external demand. Downside risks include Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a strict lockdown in China to stem the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as prolonged supply chain disruptions, Nor Shamsiah said.

  • Analysis: Traders ready for wilder swings as rate rises stoke volatility

    Traders in the world's largest markets are having to navigate wild intra-day swings and shrinking deal sizes as central banks rapidly withdraw stimulus measures, in a small-scale reminder of a pandemic-driven financial seize-up just two years ago. The U.S. Federal Reserve said in a report this week that liquidity had "deteriorated" further than what might be expected at current levels of volatility, with noticeably poor conditions in treasury, commodity and equity markets. If markets are too unstable, the ability of central banks to transmit their monetary policy effectively is reduced and the Fed's wording is being read as a warning by some.

  • Stocks, US Equity Futures Rise as Treasuries Slip: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell again pushed back against speculation of steeper interest-rate hikes and as cryptocurrencies rebounded from a plunge that captivated markets.Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesUkraine Latest: US Senat

  • Apple Suppliers, Top China Chipmaker Succumb to Covid Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest chipmaker and a major iPhone supplier cut their outlooks for the second quarter, joining a growing list of manufacturers warning about the fallout from lockdowns aimed at containing the country’s worst Covid outbreak in two years.Most Read from BloombergSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site I

  • Takeaways from 49ers 2022 schedule

    Takeaways from the #49ers 2022 schedule.

  • CNN senior political analyst says Biden shouldn’t run for reelection

    Former White House adviser David Gergen said on Wednesday that he does not believe President Biden should run for president again, noting his age. “We have an election coming up in 2024, in which is very possible that we will have Donald Trump facing off against Joe Biden. If one of those people wins the…

  • US leads exercise in NATO’s newest member

    Nearly 10,000 soldiers from 19 nations are taking part in NATO’s planned “Swift Response” exercises as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues for a 12th week.

  • Dear Abby: Widow eager to continue affair over the phone

    Widow wants to continue to have phone sex with a married man.

  • Madonna defends nude NFT: 'I'm giving birth to art and creativity and we would be lost without both'

    "It's not often a robot centipede crawls out out of my vagina," the pop singer says in a new interview.

  • Disney sinks despite subscriber beat as analysts mull saturation in streaming market

    Disney shares are continuing to decline, despite an impressive beat on Disney+ net additions. Here's what analysts are saying about the Q2 results.

  • Private property owners sue over Virginia's hunting dog law

    Soon after Jim Medeiros bought his 143-acre (58-hectare) cattle and poultry farm in rural Virginia a decade ago, he and his wife were startled by the sounds of 20 hunting dogs barking and howling as they circled their house and chased their chickens. When Medeiros confronted a hunter nearby, the man told him he had permission to hunt on Medeiros’ property. In disbelief, Medeiros called the agency that enforces a state law allowing hunters to retrieve their hunting dogs from private property, even when the property owners object.

  • Coinbase warns users could lose their crypto holdings if the company goes bankrupt

    Coinbase said in its first-quarter earnings report that cryptocurrency assets could become company property in the unlikely event of bankruptcy.