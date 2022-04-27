Chinese drone maker DJI suspends Russia, Ukraine business

DJI is the world's largest maker of consumer drones (AFP/Jade GAO) (Jade GAO)
·2 min read

The world's largest drone maker DJI has said it will suspend all business operations in Russia and Ukraine, in a rare public move by a Chinese firm since Moscow's invasion of its neighbour.

Russia has been hit with an avalanche of sanctions over the war and many Western multinationals have pulled out of the country.

Beijing has refused to condemn the invasion, however, and Chinese companies have largely remained silent about how they will handle the impact of sanctions.

"DJI is internally reassessing compliance requirements in various jurisdictions," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Pending the current review, DJI will temporarily suspend all business activities in Russia and Ukraine."

The firm did not mention sanctions on Russia. AFP has contacted DJI for comment.

DJI faced intense criticism last month from Ukraine, which accused the Shenzhen-based firm of letting Russian forces use its technology in military operations, including against civilians.

"@DJIGlobal are you sure you want to be a partner in these murders?" Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov had tweeted.

"Block your products that are helping russia to kill the Ukrainians!"

The Ukrainian criticism was centred on DJI's AeroScope system, which allows users to detect and monitor drones in its vicinity. It is marketed as a tool to protect sensitive facilities such as airports and prisons.

Kyiv has alleged that the system has been used by Russia to guide its missiles.

The company has strongly denied that it allowed Russia to use its products for military purposes or provided location data on Ukrainian positions.

It said in its reply to Fedorov on Twitter, however, that the feature that allows DJI drones to be detected by AeroScope cannot be turned off.

DJI has "unequivocally opposed attempts to attach weapons to our products", the firm said in a statement last week.

"We will never accept any use of our products to cause harm."

DJI has previously come under fire from human rights activists for allegedly aiding surveillance efforts in China's Xinjiang region, where an estimated million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities have been detained in a sweeping security crackdown.

The US Treasury Department sanctioned the firm in December, banning Americans from trading its shares -- though DJI is not publicly listed.

lxc/qan/leg

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Visa (V) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Joining us today are Al Kelly, Visa's chairman and chief executive officer, and Vasant Prabhu, Visa's vice chair and chief financial officer. This call is being webcast on the investor relations section of our website at www.investor.visa.com.

  • China lockdowns drag on earnings of chipmakers, industrials

    Industrial conglomerates GE and 3M, and chipmakers Texas Instruments and SK Hynix cautioned that China's COVID-19 led stringent curbs were further disrupting battered supply chains and hurting their revenue. China's "zero Covid" policy to combat the Omicron variant has brought fresh lockdowns in many cities, forcing factories to shut and worsening a global supply chain logjam. And even as companies scramble to keep up with soaring costs of everything from labor to raw materials, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and related Western sanctions have driven up energy prices.

  • Ukrainian farmers don bulletproof vests to plough frontline fields

    ZAPORIZHZHIA REGION, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian farmers in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia which borders the frontline of the military conflict with Russia are now wearing body armour to plough their fields. He now drives a tractor in a bulletproof vest and a ballistic helmet provided by his employer - kit he says he is used to from time spent doing military service.

  • Egypt: Ruins of ancient temple for Zeus unearthed in Sinai

    Egyptian archaeologists unearthed the ruins of a temple for the ancient Greek god Zeus in the Sinai Peninsula, antiquities authorities said Monday. The Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said in a statement the temple ruins were found in the Tell el-Farma archaeological site in northwestern Sinai. Tell el-Farma, also known by its ancient name Pelusium, dates back to the late Pharaonic period and was also used during Greco-Roman and Byzantine times.

  • Texas Migrants Are Loving Greg Abbott’s Free Bus Trip to Washington, D.C.

    “In a way, it’s actually perfect,” one nonprofit told The New York Times. “Unintentionally, [he] sent them to one of the best places in the nation to welcome people.”

  • Marine Corps declares its heavy-lift helicopter operational

    The Marines this month declared initial operational capability for its CH-53K King Stallion, after the heavy lift helo demonstrated not only its operational performance but the maturity of its training and logistics programs as well.

  • Trump's Latest Boast Gets Brutal Fact-Check From His Own Niece

    Mary Trump rips her "severely damaged" uncle.

  • Gaetz lashes out at McCarthy, Scalise after leaked comments

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) slammed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) on Tuesday after The New York Times published a report that featured recorded comments from the two congressmen airing concerns about the Florida Republican’s remarks following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Gaetz in a…

  • SBU reveals Russian invaders chatting about ‘hell’ in Chornobaivka

    The SBU security service of Ukraine on April 24 released an intercept of a conversation between a Russian invader and his friend, in which he complains that Ukrainian defenders have staged a "real hell" for the Russians.

  • Attacks Begin in New Country as Russia Warns Nuclear Threat Is ‘Real’

    Joe RaedleRussia’s foreign minister has warned Western powers not to underestimate the “real” risk of nuclear conflict if they continue to funnel weapons to Ukraine in what he says is an undeclared proxy war.Within hours of his remarks, explosions were heard inside the sovereign borders of Moldova. Ukrainian officials believe Russia is launching “false flag” operations in the pro-Russian rebel-controlled enclave of Transnistria in order to justify widening their imperial assault into a second na

  • Russia warns Britain for provoking Ukraine

    Russia's defence ministry cited statements from Britain's armed forces minister James Heappey who told BBC radio that it was entirely legitimate for Ukraine to hunt targets in the depths of Russia to disrupt logistics and supply lines. "We would like to underline that London's direct provocation of the Kiev regime into such actions, if such actions are carried out, will immediately lead to our proportional response," Russia's defence ministry said.

  • Rand Paul Brings Putin’s Core Argument Against Ukraine to Congress

    The Republican from Kentucky argued with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Tuesday about Ukraine's right to self-determination

  • Wall Street Journal Editor Has Had It With Republicans Who Back Donald Trump's Big Lie

    “Will someone speak that truth at least?” Gerard Baker asked in a scathing column calling out GOPers who privately just want Trump to "go quietly away."

  • Russia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a Weapon

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia will cut off the gas to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday in a major escalation in the standoff between Moscow and Europe over energy supplies and the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Bil

  • U.S. intel helped Ukraine protect air defenses, shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

    What U.S. officials call massive, unprecedented intelligence-sharing with a non-NATO partner has been crucial to Ukraine’s success so far against Russia.

  • Piers Morgan Finally Shows Unedited Clip Of Donald Trump Talk TV Storm-Off; Blames “Incompetent Aide” & A Trump “Simmering With Anger” But Reality Is Damp Squib

    Piers Morgan has blamed an “incompetent” aide and a Donald Trump “simmering with anger” for the incident in which the former POTUS stormed off the set of Talk TV’s Uncensored, but in reality the episode was a damp squib. With viewers hanging on for 90 minutes across the first two episodes of Uncensored to discover how the […]

  • Trump Admits He Oversaw Pay for Executive Who Got Fishy Perks

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/HandoutIn a lawsuit’s never-before-seen testimony, Donald Trump admitted to personally overseeing the compensation of an executive whose corporate perks have been under scrutiny by the Manhattan district attorney, potentially strengthening the case against the former president and his company for tax fraud.Trump’s sworn testimony was filed in New York state court on Tuesday, as part of a lawsuit against the Trump Organization over th

  • Explosions heard, then fires break out at two oil depots in Russia's Bryansk

    A fire broke out at an oil depot in the Fokinsky district of Russia's town of Bryansk overnight on April 25, the Main Directorate of Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations in Bryansk Oblast has reported.

  • Texas voters to decide on 2 propositions that could impact property taxes

    While a North Texas state senator says lawmakers must come up with new legislation to help homeowners with climbing property taxes, some public policy groups say the state has extra revenue that can help.

  • Donald Trump's longtime appraisers, Cushman & Wakefield, ordered to obey NY AG Letitia James' subpoenas

    In a second victory for NY AG Letitia James, the appraisal giant was ordered to comply with her Trump-probe subpoenas by the same judge who just held Trump in contempt.