Chinese e-commerce firm Dingdong apologises after food safety concern

Illustration picture of Chinese grocery app Dingdong
·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce firm Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd apologised on Thursday for selling expired food products after the firm was summoned by Beijing's market regulator following a report on food safety by Beijing News.

Dingdong said it has suspended operations at the site where out-of-shelf-life vegetables were relabelled with new expiry dates, and frozen fish products were labelled as fresh, it said in a statement posted on its official Weibo account.

"We sincerely apologise to our customers who have trusted us for a long time. We will identify problems and rectify (them) to avoid a similar situation from happening again," it said in the statement.

The market supervision bureau of Beijing's Haidian District said it had launched an investigation into Dingdong after Beijing News uncovered the irregularities, and has carried out inspections at other fresh food e-commerce businesses.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by David Goodman and Jan Harvey)

Recommended Stories

  • Fast delivery startup Getir closes funding round with $12 billion valuation

    Turkish fast delivery company Getir has closed a $768 million funding round, valuing the company at around $12 billion, a few months after it expanded to the United States, the company said on Thursday. The series E funding round was led by Mubadala.

  • Stellantis to halt Italy's Melfi plant again due to chip shortage -union

    MILAN (Reuters) -Carmaker Stellantis will again stop operations at its Melfi plant in Italy for seven working days due to semiconductor shortages, a union representative said on Thursday. Operations will be stopped on Saturday and restarted on March 28 due to a lack of engine control units due to the chip shortage, said Marco Lomio, local head of UILM metalworkers union. A spokesman for Stellantis said: "From the beginning of the crisis, we drive our activity daily, plant by plant ...taking into account the different situations we are facing."

  • Italy to announce plan to scrap COVID restrictions

    The Italian government was set to announce a two-step plan on Thursday scrapping most of its coronavirus restrictions as the country nears the end of its state of emergency. Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government was to meet to approve a plan to soften the curbs, a cabinet statement said. Draghi and Health Minister Roberto Speranza will hold a news conference afterwards to detail the decisions.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Britain's medicines regulator has approved AstraZeneca's antibody-based COVID-19 treatment for preventing infections in adults with poor immune response, marking a major step in the fight against the pandemic. The decision to grant approval for the treatment, Evusheld, was endorsed by the government's independent scientific advisory body, Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said on Thursday. China's technology hub of Shenzhen will allow firms to resume work in an "orderly" manner after the restriction of non-essential businesses in an effort to contain a COVID outbreak, a city official said Thursday.

  • a16z backs Rutter’s goal of being ‘Plaid for commerce’

    Seven months after publicly launching its company, Rutter is back with a new capital injection, this time $27 million in a Series A financing round led by Andreessen Horowitz. Today, Rutter has similar tools for accounting systems and payment processors, including Shopify, Amazon, WooCommerce, BigCommerce, PrestaShop, Quickbooks, Xero, Stripe and PayPal. Toward its goal of being “Plaid for commerce,” Zhou said that Rutter’s core focus is to end all of the fragmentation that exists for companies to plug into all of these channels.

  • Moonshot Brands funding, acquisitions highlight change in e-commerce aggregator space

    Moonshot Brands today announced it secured $30 million in equity and $150 million in a credit facility that will be used, in part, to purchase assets from other e-commerce aggregators. Co-founder CJ Isakow said this was just the beginning of what he thought would be further consolidation in the crowded sector. “A lot of funding announcements came out last year, and people were buying at the peak of COVID pricing, but now aggregators are starting to fail, and we are purchasing assets from some of them,” Isakow told TechCrunch.

  • Trump calls Mo Brooks 'disappointing' in Alabama Senate race

    “Mo Brooks is disappointing,” Trump told the Washington Examiner Tuesday, according to a report published Wednesday. Trump has backed Brooks since last April, more than a year ahead of the upcoming May 24 primary, rewarding the conservative firebrand and ally who whipped up a crowd of Trump supporters at the Jan. 6, 2021, rally that preceded the Capitol riot. Brooks has since found himself in a primary battle with two formidable opponents: Katie Britt, the former head of a state business group, and Mike Durant, a businessman best known as the helicopter pilot shot down and held prisoner in the 1993 “Black Hawk Down” incident.

  • Gastonia Police seek help ID'ing woman found dead

    Police describe the woman as white, 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, being approximately 60 to 70 years old, with shoulder-length gray hair.

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims fall; housing starts rebound in February

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week as demand for labor remained strong, positioning the economy for another month of solid job gains. Unemployment rolls were the smallest in 52 years in early March, the Labor Department's weekly jobless claims report on Thursday also showed. "Through some of the noise in weekly figures, filings have been coming in at pretty low levels in recent weeks, suggesting that the labor market is strong," said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.

  • Fed expected to raise rates by 25 basis points as inflation soars

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung discusses what to expect from the Fed's policy statement this week.

  • Japanese PM to visit India to build Indo-Pacific partnership

    Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, to strengthen their partnership in the Indo-Pacific and beyond in view of China’s growing footprint in the region, an Indian official said Thursday. The meeting on Saturday will provide an opportunity to exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, said Arindam Bagchi, India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesman.

  • New US sanctions target more in Putin's power structure

    New U.S. sanctions Tuesday targeted more individuals in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s power structure, including senior Russian military officials and the leader of Kremlin-allied Belarus. A judge and an investigator in Russia's prosecution of two outspoken critics of alleged corruption and rights abuses are also a focus of the sanctions.

  • 8 Food Storage Mistakes That Are Blowing Your Grocery Budget

    Not storing your food correctly is a quick way to make all your groceries go to waste, not to mention the foodborne illnesses you can get by consuming food that has gone bad. The average monthly...

  • This Food Scrap Recycler Might Just Help You Waste Less

    The Vitamix FoodCycler turns kitchen waste into fertilizer overnight—but that’s only part of its appeal.