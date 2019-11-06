Is Chinese Energy Holdings Limited's (HKG:8009) CEO Salary Justified?

Haining Chen became the CEO of Chinese Energy Holdings Limited (HKG:8009) in 2016. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Haining Chen's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Chinese Energy Holdings Limited has a market cap of HK$28m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of HK$960k for the year to March 2019. Notably, the salary of HK$960k is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under HK$1.6b, and the median CEO total compensation was HK$1.7m.

Most shareholders would consider it a positive that Haining Chen takes less total compensation than the CEOs of most similar size companies, leaving more for shareholders. However, before we heap on the praise, we should delve deeper to understand business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Chinese Energy Holdings has changed from year to year.

Is Chinese Energy Holdings Limited Growing?

Chinese Energy Holdings Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 135% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is down 4.2% over last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Chinese Energy Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 91% over three years, some Chinese Energy Holdings Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Chinese Energy Holdings Limited is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for companies of its size.

Considering the underlying business is growing earnings, this would suggest the pay is modest. Unfortunately, some shareholders may be disappointed with their returns, given the company's performance over the last three years. So while we would not say that Haining Chen is generously paid, it would be good to see an improvement in business performance before too an increase in pay. This sort of circumstance certainly justifies further research, because the investment returns might still come in the future. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Chinese Energy Holdings shares (free trial).

