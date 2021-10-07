Chinese Estates Up 31% on Take-Private Offer: Evergrande Update

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd. surged as much as 31% in Hong Kong after the billionaire Lau family offered to take their investment firm private. Chinese Estates are long-time backers of China Evergrande Group but have recently pared their stake.

Shares of Chinese Estates had been halted since Sept. 29. Investors are still waiting for Evergrande to disclose details of its “major transaction.” The developer needs to update the market by 1 p.m. in Hong Kong for its shares to resume trading Thursday afternoon. Two of its listed subsidiaries rose, having tumbled in recent weeks amid investor concern Evergrande will need to dispose of its stakes quickly.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. wants China to act “responsibly” when it comes to addressing the impact of China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis. Blinken’s comments are the first remarks by a top Biden administration official on the distressed real estate developer as China works to ringfence the economic fallout.

Mainland-based investors have been buying shares of Chinese real estate firms in Hong Kong through exchange links, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, with Evergrande and its property services unit topping inflows before their suspension. The southbound connect reopens Friday after a week-long holiday in China.

Chinese Estates, Evergrande Units Rise (9:30 a.m. HK)

Shares of Chinese Estates rose to as high as HK$3.80 apiece, below the take-private offer price of HK$4. The family of billionaire Joseph Lau -- a long-time backer of Evergrande -- offered to buy the 25% stake it doesn’t already own in Chinese Estates. The stock recently plunged to an 18-year low.

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd., the volatile electric-vehicle unit majority owned by Evergrande, rose 13% Thursday. HengTen Networks Group Ltd., in which Evergrande owns a 26.55% stake, added 7.7%.

Still No Disclosure (8 a.m. HK)

Evergrande had yet to disclose details of its “major transaction” as of Thursday morning. That means the stock, and that of its property services unit, will remain suspended until at least 1 p.m., according to Hong Kong exchange rules. But trading halts in Hong Kong can last weeks or even months, as there is no specific time limit set by the exchange.

Evergrande’s shares last traded on Sept. 30. Hopson Development Holdings Ltd. plans to acquire a 51% stake in Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd., Chinese media platform Cailian reported earlier this week, citing unidentified people.

Southbound Buying of Evergrande (6 a.m. HK)

As offshore investors sold China real estate shares in September, mainland funds bought $118 million worth of the stocks. “The southbound buying may be driven by bargain hunting and hope that developers’ debt crises will be resolved in an orderly manner,” according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Marvin Chen. Chinese investors purchased more than 300 million shares in Evergrande and its property services arm.

Blinken Says China Needs to Act Responsibly (11 a.m. NY)

Asked about Evergrande’s debt crisis, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Paris that the U.S. is counting on China to act responsibly on economic issues because of the potentially wider impacts.

China Developers See Bonds Decline (4 p.m. HK)

Chinese property firms continued to see declines in their dollar bonds Wednesday, amid uncertainty stoked by Fantasia’s surprise default and continued thin liquidity as the Golden Week holiday continues, according to credit traders. Ronshine China Holdings Ltd.’s 7.35% 2023 bond was indicated down by 9.7 cents on the dollar at 59.6 cents, according to Bloomberg-compiled prices as of 3:14 p.m. in Hong Kong. Yuzhou Group Holdings Co.’s 8.5% note due 2023 dropped 4.4 cents to 72.6 cents after a 8.3-cent plunge a day earlier.

That compared with a broader high yield dollar bond market in China that was little changed Wednesday morning after Tuesday’s panic, a liquidity-starved selloff that briefly sent an index of junk dollar debt to its worst day in at least eight years.

Evergrande dollar bond interest deadlines:

