The stock of Chinese Estates Holdings (OTCPK:CESTF, 30-year Financials) appears to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $0.49 per share and the market cap of $946.4 million, Chinese Estates Holdings stock is estimated to be possible value trap. GF Value for Chinese Estates Holdings is shown in the chart below.





Chinese Estates Holdings Stock Is Estimated To Be Possible Value Trap

The reason we think that Chinese Estates Holdings stock might be a value trap is because Chinese Estates Holdings has an Altman Z-score of 1.60, which indicates that the financial condition of the company is in the distressed zone and implies a higher risk of bankruptcy. An Altman Z-score of above 2.99 would be better, indicating safe financial conditions. To learn more about how the Z-score measures the financial risk of the company, please go here.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Chinese Estates Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.48, which which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Real Estate industry. The overall financial strength of Chinese Estates Holdings is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Chinese Estates Holdings is fair. This is the debt and cash of Chinese Estates Holdings over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Chinese Estates Holdings has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $392.4 million and earnings of $0.042 a share. Its operating margin is 96.08%, which ranks better than 99% of the companies in Real Estate industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Chinese Estates Holdings at 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Chinese Estates Holdings over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Chinese Estates Holdings is 26.1%, which ranks better than 84% of the companies in Real Estate industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -41.3%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Real Estate industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Chinese Estates Holdings's return on invested capital is 6.03, and its cost of capital is 5.79. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Chinese Estates Holdings is shown below:

In conclusion, the stock of Chinese Estates Holdings (OTCPK:CESTF, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be possible value trap. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Real Estate industry. To learn more about Chinese Estates Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

