Chinese exports to North Korea of wine, whisky and vodka surge after Pyongyang declares victory over Covid

1
·4 min read

Liquor exports from China to North Korea roared back in the third quarter for the first time since the isolated and heavily-sanctioned nation sealed its border due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The alcoholic drinks - from wines to spirits - were mostly re-exported from China, with their origins ranging from Latin America to Europe, according to Chinese customs records and a trade source, who said they were likely destined for the tables of North Korea's elite as most ordinary people struggle to access daily necessities.

The United Nations Security Council approved a ban on luxury goods from entering North Korea in 2006. While alcoholic beverages are considered luxuries in countries such as the United States and United Kingdom, the resolution does not clearly define alcohol as one of those goods, experts said.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

China exported nearly US$3 million of wine and liquor to North Korea from July to September, according to Chinese customs data. No exports were made in the five months previous, while US$38,395 worth of whisky and vodka was sent across the border in January.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared victory in the battle against the coronavirus in August, ordering a lifting of restrictions.

China's shipments included more than 83,000 litres of liquor produced by distilling wine, such as brandy, 71,000 litres of wine in bottles no bigger than two litres, almost 68,000 litres of whisky and over 47,000 litres of vodka. Smaller volumes of gin, liqueurs and cordials, as well as tequila were also exported.

Customs records showed most shipments were sent from bonded areas - where imported goods can be stored without paying duties - in Liaoning province, which borders North Korea, with the rest from Fujian and Hunan provinces.

Such shipments were common before the pandemic, with many being re-exported from China via the bonded areas in Dalian, a city in Liaoning, a Chinese trader familiar with North Korea told the South China Morning Post.

"Not just alcohol, but also tobacco and white sugar are re-exports," the trader said on condition of anonymity.

The trader, who had travelled frequently to North Korea before the pandemic, said the country's ruling elites were avid consumers of Western liquor.

Chinese liquor exports to North Korea had been largely paused since early 2020, when Pyongyang sealed the borders, with shipments last year totalling zero, customs records show.

The customs records do not show country of origin for re-exported products, but it is possible to map out possible starting points by aligning import-export data, such as a batch of goods arriving in a bonded zone and later being sent to North Korea in the exact same volume.

For example, China exported 36 litres of tequila worth US$444 to North Korea last month from bonded areas in Liaoning, the first such shipment since 2017, the earliest available records show on the customs website.

In the same period, Liaoning bonded areas recorded only one entry for tequila imports: 36 litres of tequila worth US$444 was imported from Mexico in January 2020.

The UK sent 2,520 litres of gin to Liaoning in February 2020, while in September this year, 2,520 litres of gin was sent from Liaoning to North Korea.

"Each of [the UN members] announces its own items of luxury goods sanctions against North Korea and demands its citizens to abide by them," said Hyung-Gon Jeong, a senior research fellow at Korea Institute for International Economic Policy.

China, the only major economy trading with North Korea, does not make public its list of banned luxury goods, according to a 2019 research paper written by Jeong.

The Chinese trader said the liquor shipments shown on the customs records did not violate UN sanctions.

"Luxury goods are sanctioned, but since you can see the records online, these exports should be legit trade," the trader said.

In February 2019, Dutch authorities intercepted a shipment of 90,000 bottles of vodka suspected to be en route to North Korea. Vodka is defined as a luxury good by the European Union Council.

Last month, Chinese exports to North Korea jumped 26 per cent compared to August, totalling US$90 million.

The cross-border goods train between the two countries resumed operations late in September, after a five-month hiatus.

The service was suspended on April 29 when Dandong, the port city on the Chinese side of the border, reported a new wave of Covid-19 cases. Soon after, North Korea also reported its own outbreaks, which it says have now been contained.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2022 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2022. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Pakistan leader Shehbaz Sharif to make first visit to China next week

    Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to China next week, soon after a reshuffle of Beijing's top leadership. Sharif will visit China from November 1 at the invitation of outgoing Premier Li Keqiang, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Pakistan's foreign ministry said it would be a two-day trip and that Sharif would be joined by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with

  • Tech war: SK Hynix executive says Korean chip maker may sell China fab under 'extreme' US pressure

    A senior executive at SK Hynix, one of the world's top memory chip makers, reportedly said the firm may sell its massive Chinese plant in the extreme scenario where Washington's latest export controls made it too difficult to sustain production, suggesting a potential decoupling between China and South Korea in the semiconductor industry. SK Hynix's chief marketing officer Kevin Noh said on Wednesday in a conference call with analysts that the chip maker was putting in place various contingency

  • China and Australia still need each other, and their interest in clean energy may just clear the slate

    In the burgeoning realm of new and renewable energy, China and Australia seem "destined" for greater collaboration, as each has critical resources that the other needs in their long-term plans to curb carbon emissions and ensure a sustainable supply of power for the people. And such mutually beneficial exchanges may be just the catalyst needed to get their rocky relations back on sound footing after a prolonged stretch of bilateral bickering and finger-pointing. At least that is the hope of Liu

  • South Korea’s Hynix says it may be forced to sell China operations over U.S. crackdown

    SK Hynix's chief marketing officer, Kevin Noh, raised those concerns during a conference call on Wednesday after the company reported its operating profit dropped 60% in the last quarter from 2021.

  • Ukraine Wants to Use Russian Assets to Rebuild. Experts Think It's Risky

    Volodymyr Zelensky has called for the seizure of Russian assets to be part of a “new Marshall Plan” to rebuild Ukraine.

  • Exclusive-U.S. alleges Seagate broke export rules to sell Huawei hard drives -source

    (Reuters) -Seagate Technology Holdings said in a filing on Wednesday the U.S. government has warned the company that it may have violated export control laws by providing hard disk drives to a customer that a source familiar with the situation identified as Huawei Technologies. Reuters was the first to report the disclosure on Wednesday and to identify Huawei as the customer. Huawei is on the U.S. Commerce Department's entity list and banned from receiving U.S. exports and certain foreign-made items without government approval.

  • Elon Musk changes his Twitter bio to 'Chief Twit' ahead of rapidly approaching deadline to finalize deal

    The change could be a sign that Musk plans to appoint himself as Twitter CEO, or craft a made-up title like he has at Tesla as "Technoking."

  • Markets Could Go on a Tear After the Midterms, History Suggests

    The autumn of 1991 was a stressful time for investors. The country had just been in a war in Iraq, interest rates were rising, and the U.S. economy was barreling toward recession. Stovall has been tracking market trends for more than four decades, spending much of that time as the chief market strategist at Standard & Poors.

  • Treat Tesla like it's a Chinese tech stock because of how much profit Elon Musk's company is making there, Morgan Stanley says

    Up to half of the Elon Musk-run EV maker's profitability comes from sales in China – so expect Tesla to behave like a Chinese tech stock, the bank said.

  • North Korea tensions: Why is Kim Jong-un upping the pressure?

    As the Koreas trade warning shots, the situation on the peninsula is at its most volatile in years.

  • On board U.S. aircraft carrier amid NATO exercises

    Russia notified the U.S. that it's begun its annual nuclear drills, which includes the launch of nuclear-capable missiles. NATO is also conducting its own military drills. Chris Livesay, who is on board a U.S. aircraft carrier taking part in those drills, has more.

  • China's Xi deals knockout blow to once-powerful Youth League faction

    The three most glaring omissions from China's new Communist Party leadership share one common trait: all rose through its Youth League and were considered members of a once-powerful faction whose influence Xi Jinping has now effectively crushed. Premier Li Keqiang and Vice Premier Wang Yang, both 67 and young enough to be re-appointed to the elite seven-member Politburo Standing Committee, were left off even the wider Central Committee, as Xi installed loyalists in top party posts during the recent twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle. Fellow vice premier and one-time high-flyer Hu Chunhua, who, at 59, had been seen by some party watchers as a candidate for premier and once even a possible future president, did not make it to the 24-man Politburo.

  • Ukraine’s success in negotiations with Russia to depend on victories on battlefield, says NATO chief

    Ukraine’s success in possible negotiations with Russia will depend on Kyiv’s strength on the battlefield, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Oct. 26.

  • Israeli strike at Iranian drone assembly site in Syria unlikely to help Ukraine, says military expert

    An Israeli strike at the Iranian drone manufacturing plant in Syria is unlikely help Ukraine, Azeri military expert Agil Rustamzade said in an interview with NV on Oct. 25.

  • China Says It’s Historically ‘Closer Than Ever’ to Taiwan Unity

    (Bloomberg) -- China said it had taken a historical step toward achieving unification with Taiwan, days after the ruling Communist Party concluded a congress that handed President Xi Jinping another five years in power.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise TurnMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on Friday“We’re closer than eve

  • Tech war: Shanghai launches new campus to train personnel for semiconductor sector as US curbs decrease China's chip talent pool

    The municipal government of Shanghai, China's largest city and semiconductor highland, has launched a new campus to train fresh talent for the domestic chip industry, as the country casts a wide net for skilled personnel after Washington's latest hi-tech restrictions. The Lingang Special Area, part of the Chinese metropolis' vast free-trade zone, joined forces with Shanghai University and the city's Integrated Circuit Industry Association to set up the training facility where new talent for the

  • China accused of illegal police stations in the Netherlands

    A Dutch media report says China is running an undeclared police operation to pressure dissidents.

  • Fetterman attempts to wrangle support from GOP voters after he said Republican base is xenophobic, homophobic

    John Fetterman said in 2018 podcast discussion that the strategy used by the "Republican hard core base" is nationalism, xenophobia, and homophobia.

  • US-blacklisted Chinese AI giant Megvii said to carry out fresh lay-offs amid escalating tech war between Washington and Beijing

    Megvii Technology, one of the world's foremost facial-recognition system developers, is conducting a fresh round of lay-offs at multiple departments, according to two people briefed on the matter, signalling difficulties in China's artificial intelligence (AI) industry amid heightened tensions between Beijing and Washington. Workers affected by the dismissals, which started this month, have each been offered a compensation package based on the number of years served in the company plus a month's

  • Fed's Powell, on eve of next rate hike, urged to protect jobs

    "It is your job to combat inflation, but at the same time, you must not lose sight of your responsibility to ensure that we have full employment," Brown said in the letter, also addressed to the Fed's Board of Governors and released publicly by Brown's office. "We must avoid having our short-term advances and strong labor market overwhelmed by the consequences of aggressive monetary actions to decrease inflation, especially when the Fed’s actions do not address its main drivers." Fed policymakers are widely expected to deliver a fourth straight supersized interest-rate hike when they meet next week, bringing the policy rate to 3.75%-4% as part of what has been the sharpest set of rate increases in about 40 years.