Chinese exports surge as global demand recovers from virus

  • People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus look at iPad devices at an Apple store at the capital city's popular shopping mall in Beijing on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. China’s commerce minister appealed to Washington for “join efforts” revive trade but gave no indication Wednesday when tariff war talks might resume or whether Beijing might offer concessions. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
  • Police officers use sniffer dogs to check on Tiananmen Square before delegates arrive for the opening session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Friday, March 5, 2021. China’s No. 2 leader has set a healthy economic growth target and vowed to make this nation self-reliant in technology amid tension with Washington and Europe over trade and human rights. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
1 / 2

China Trade

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus look at iPad devices at an Apple store at the capital city's popular shopping mall in Beijing on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. China’s commerce minister appealed to Washington for “join efforts” revive trade but gave no indication Wednesday when tariff war talks might resume or whether Beijing might offer concessions. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
JOE McDONALD
·3 min read

BEIJING (AP) — China’s exports surged 60.6% over a year earlier in the first two months of 2021, after factories reopened and global demand started to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Exports rose to $468.9 billion, customs data showed Sunday, accelerating from December’s 18.1% gain and nearly double the growth expected by forecasters. Imports jumped 22.2% to $365.6 billion, up from December’s 6.5% increase.

Chinese authorities combine trade data for the first two months to compensate for fluctuations due to the Lunar New Year holiday, which falls at different times each year in January or February. Factories shut down for up to two weeks, then restock after they reopen.

Exporters benefited from the relatively early reopening of China’s economy after the ruling Communist Party declared victory over the disease last March while foreign competitors still face anti-virus controls.

Forecasters say the Chinese export surge should decelerate as demand for masks and other medical supplies eases and overseas competitors return to global markets. Trade officials have warned that the global situation still is “grave and complex.”

Exports to the United States soared 87.3% over last year to $80.5 billion in January and February despite former President Donald Trump’s tariff hikes imposed in a fight over trade, technology and security. They have been left in place by his successor, Joe Biden, who took office in January.

Economists and political analysts expect few changes under Biden due to widespread frustration in Washington with China’s trade and human rights records and complaints about technology theft and spying.

On Friday, China's top economic official, Premier Li Keqiang, announced plans to accelerate technology development and reduce reliance on other countries. That threatens to worsen strains with Washington and Europe, which complain Beijing violates its market-opening pledges by shielding its suppliers from competition.

The latest trade figures look especially dramatic compared with early 2020, when the ruling party shut factories to fight the virus and trade plunged.

Then, global exports tumbled 17.2% in 2020's first two months from the previous year. Exports to the United States plunged 27.7%.

Li announced an economic growth target of "over 6%” this year, which should help to propel demand for foreign oil, iron ore, food, consumer goods and other imports.

Beijing promised to buy more American soybeans, natural gas and other exports in the “Phase 1” agreement last January aimed at ending the tariff war. The two sides agreed to postpone more tariff hikes, but penalties on billions of dollars of each other's goods remain.

China fell behind on meeting those commitments but started to catch up as demand rebounded.

This year, China’s global trade surplus for January and February was $103.3 billion, compared with a $7.1 billion deficit in the same period last year.

Imports of U.S. goods rose 66.4% to $29.3 billion. China’s trade surplus with the United States narrowed by 17.7% from the same time last year to $20.9 billion.

Exports to the 27-nation European Union rose 62.6% over January and February last year to $73.7 billion. Imports of European goods gained 32.5% to $45.9 billion.

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Birthrate Is Falling. What That Means for the Country’s Economic Growth.

    Experts say China’s falling birthrate puts it on a path toward a declining workforce that will be unable to support pensions and other social programs.

  • South Korea short track star reportedly bids to skate for China at Beijing Olympics

    The world's top short track speed skater, after a one-year suspension, wants to switch from South Korea to China for the Beijing Winter Olympics.

  • China’s exports surge as global demand recovers from coronavirus

    China’s exports surged 60.6% over a year earlier in the first two months of 2021, after factories reopened and global demand started to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Kelly Marie Tran Hits the Virtual Red Carpet as the First South East Asian Disney Princess

    The 'Star Wars' actress is back and better than ever in 'Raya and the Last Dragon.'

  • Xi’s Green Drive Heralds Speedy End to Aluminum’s Era of Plenty

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the Bloomberg Green newsletter, your guide to the latest in climate news, zero-emission tech and green finance.China’s climate policy is poised to do what years of international pressure couldn’t -- halt the growth of the world’s biggest aluminum industry.As policymakers in China puzzle over how to meet President Xi Jinping’s goal for carbon neutrality by 2060, the industry that relies heavily on coal-fired power is in the government’s crosshairs. A recent halt on new projects by one major aluminum production hub triggered talk of a wider blitz that could end a decades-long expansion to capture almost 60% of global output.Peak production will come sooner than the 2025 target anticipated by top smelters, according to five traders and analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expects a global supply deficit from this year, stretching to at least 2023. That prospect helped push aluminum futures in Shanghai to a decade-high last week.Aggressive PursuitInner Mongolia, a northern province, will stop approving new aluminum projects after getting upbraided by Beijing last month for failing to control energy usage in 2019. The province is one of China’s coal-rich areas where aluminum producers have sprung up to enjoy cheap but dirty coal-fired electricity.President Xi singled out the province during the country’s annual parliament that’s underway in Beijing. Authorities there should pursue eco-friendly policies including lower carbon emissions while speeding up development, he said at a panel discussion, according to a radio report.“Energy consumption will be a red line that puts an explicit constraint on supplies of aluminum,” Wang Rong, chief metals analyst with Guotai Junan Futures Co. in Shanghai. “It’s reasonable for the market to expect restrictions in Inner Mongolia to spread to other production areas, as China is aggressively pursuing carbon neutrality.”This pivot could shake up prospects for aluminum, used in everything from cars to window-frames. Prices have been plagued over past decades by consistent supply gluts, partly due to aggressive expansions in China’s cheap-energy regions. Aluminum could also offer a test for how one of the Communist Party’s top priorities is enforced by local governments and companies.Global TensionsChina has rejected claims that its rise to dominate the aluminum world contributed to the decline of western production hubs. Its output last year rose to a record 37 million tons, more than ten times the volumes in western Europe. China’s exports expanded aggressively to hit a record in 2018, triggering tensions with overseas rivals and calls for China to rein in capacity.Chinese producers have faced waves of trade measures from India to Brazil and Europe, and aluminum was an early target of Donald Trump’s America-First agenda. His tariffs on aluminum and steel imports, launched on national security grounds in 2018, were “effective,” President Joe Biden’s commerce secretary said Thursday. That’s despite mixed results and continued complaints from aluminum buyers.‘Not Congruent’China’s lawmakers opened the country’s legislature, the National Peoples Congress Friday with some more green targets for 2025. Those included reducing carbon emissions per unit of economic growth by 18% up to 2025, and getting 20% of energy from non-fossil fuel sources by 2025.Aluminum, accounting for about 3.6% of the country’s emissions, is a target along with other carbon-heavy sectors like steel and cement.“China’s decarbonization policy targets are becoming an increasingly immovable block to any future expansion trends in China’s smelting sector,” Goldman analysts including Nicholas Snowdon said in a note. “The emerging risk is that provinces decide medium energy consumption targets are not congruent with the current size of the aluminum smelting sector.”To be sure, there’s few expectations of output shrinking any time soon. But with demand growing strongly, there’s the prospect of deficits in China fueling a global shortage. The global aluminum market faces a supply shortfall of 400,000 tons in 2021, before much bigger gaps in 2022 and 2023, Goldman said.Any more restraints on China’s aluminum industry could even open up more frequent opportunities for the rest of the world to sell to China. There were glimpses of that last year, when imports of unwrought aluminum shot up to their highest since 2009.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EU regulator urges caution on Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine

    A senior European Medicines Agency (EMA) official urged European Union members on Sunday to refrain from granting national approvals for Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V while the agency reviews its safety and effectiveness. Sputnik V has already been approved or is being assessed for approval in three EU member states - Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic - and EU officials have said Brussels could start negotiations with a vaccine maker if at least four member countries request it.

  • China says it's ready to provide vaccines to overseas Chinese, Olympians

    China said on Sunday it has plans to set up COVID-19 vaccination stations to vaccinate Chinese citizens abroad and is also ready to work with the International Olympic Committee to help provide vaccines to Olympic athletes for upcoming events. China has developed several vaccines domestically and has begun its own vaccination drive, with plans to vaccinate 40% of its population by July. China's top government diplomat Wang Yi made the comments during his annual news conference held on Sunday.

  • The retaliatory tariffs on French wine, Italian cheese, and US bourbon have been dropped, temporarily

    The four-month suspension of duties on liquor, cheese, and airplanes was announced on March 5 after a call between the European Commission president and US president Joe Biden.

  • Senate Passes $1.9 Trillion Covid Relief Bill Without a Single Republican Vote

    The bill will now return to the House for a final vote before being signed into law

  • Holiday spending doubles among Brits after lockdown roadmap announced

    According to data from Lloyds Bank customer cards spending on holidays surged 109% compared to the week before prime minister Boris Johnson's announcement.

  • SNY Play Ball: Staten Island & Bronx Little League Communities React to Receiving Helpful Grant

    Little League coaches, players, and volunteers from the Sailors Snug Harbor and Co-Op City communities in Staten Island and the Bronx react to receiving a grant from the SNY Play Ball program. SNY Play Ball is a year-round community outreach program that provides unique and comprehensive support of local youth baseball, softball, football and basketball programs in the New York metropolitan area. The SNY Play Ball program includes partnerships with the New York Mets, Jets and Harlem Globetrotters, providing support such as grants, clinics, professional sports tickets, equipment donations and more. Since 2011, the SNY Play Ball program has provided more than $743,000 in grants and donations and has reached over 280,000 youth participants in over 550 local communities. SNY understands this past year has been a challenge for many leagues and has teamed up with the New York Mets to award youth baseball and softball leagues with the resources needed to continue to play in 2021. Opportunities may include: · Grant and equipment donations · A clinic hosted by professional coaches · Special experiences at Citi Field · Tickets to a Mets game To nominate a youth baseball or softball league (ages 6-14), tell us how SNY can help by providing: · Background information on your league · Specific needs you may have · How you are working to overcome current challenges You may support your nomination by attaching photos and videos with your submission. The league must be located in the New York Tri-State and Metropolitan Area. To nominate a league, you must be of legal age of majority in your jurisdiction of residence (and at least eighteen [18] years of age) at the time of submission. Forms must be submitted by Friday, March 19, 2021 to be eligible. APPLY NOW at https://snytv-forms.formstack.com/forms/play_ball

  • Automakers look to electrify sales of EVs with cheaper models

    It's the dilemma every automaker is frantically trying to solve: Convincing Americans to give up gas-powered cars for electric vehicles. A general bewilderedness of what an electric vehicle is and how it works. Tesla, of course, has dominated the burgeoning electric vehicle market since its curvy, high-tech Model S sedan launched in June 2012.

  • South Korea, U.S. scale back military drill over coronavirus

    South Korea and the United States will conduct its springtime military exercise this week, but the joint drill will be smaller than usual because of the coronavirus pandemic, Seoul said on Sunday. The allies will begin a nine day "computer-simulated command post exercise" on Monday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. South Korea and the United States decided to move forward with the drills after "comprehensively taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation, the maintenance of the combat readiness posture, the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of peace," the JCS said, noting that the exercise is "defensive" in nature.

  • Chinese director of 'Nomadland' faces controversy at home

    Chloe Zhao's success — she's the first Asian woman and the second woman ever to win a Golden Globe for best director for her film “Nomadland” — has not been met with universal applause in her country of birth. Censors have removed some social media posts about the film, which has raised questions about whether it will still be released in China. Over the past week, Chinese web users questioned whether Zhao, who was educated in the U.K. and the U.S., was still a Chinese citizen and if she could be counted as Chinese given a critical comment she made about the country in 2013.

  • 'The Walking Dead' teased Daryl's romantic love interest episodes earlier in a small moment you likely missed

    On Sunday's "Talking Dead," Melissa McBride said "TWD" seemed to hint at Lynn Collins' eventual introduction of the show earlier on season 10.

  • Meghan reveals royal life left her suicidal during pregnancy and palace staff took her passport

    Harry admits he was ‘ashamed’ of talking about Meghan’s mental health struggles

  • Prince Harry says he feels ‘really let down’ by Charles as he reveals father stopped taking his calls

    Prince Charles allegedly only took two calls with Prince Harry about so-called “Megxit” before no longer picking up

  • 'The Walking Dead' made an unexpected choice concerning Daryl's romantic life after a decade

    "TWD" is stirring the pot with Daryl's sexuality after 10 seasons. Fans have been vocal on who they have wanted to see Daryl paired with, if anyone.

  • McConnell planning an 'escape hatch' in case he leaves Senate before term expires, report says

    The Intercept reported that McConnell's political protégé, state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, is at the top of a list of possible successors.

  • Top disease expert says US in the 'eye of the hurricane' as COVID cases decline amid growing concern over spread of UK variant

    Osterholm warned about the highly contagious B.1.1.7 variant of the virus that was first discovered in the UK and has "wreaked havoc" in Europe.