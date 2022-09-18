Chinese factory churns out British flags
Ninety minutes after Queen Elizabeth II died, orders for thousands of British flags started to flood into a factory south of Shanghai. (Sep. 18 - AP video: Caroline Chen)
Ninety minutes after Queen Elizabeth II died, orders for thousands of British flags started to flood into a factory south of Shanghai. (Sep. 18 - AP video: Caroline Chen)
Eating the majority of your daily calories in the morning could help with appetite control, according to a new study.
Host Major Garrett is joined by Stephen Law, president of the super PAC aligned with McConnell, who has the job of figuring out where spending that millions will help Republicans win.
(Bloomberg) -- The Atlanta Medical Center sits on a vast stretch of urban land, just one mile south of Ponce de Leon Avenue -- the street that segregationists over a century ago designated as the dividing line between Black and White Atlanta.Most Read from BloombergBezos Loses Spot as World’s Second-Richest Person to AdaniPutin Threatens New Military Strikes on Ukraine InfrastructureUkraine Latest: Biden Warns Putin; Nuclear Plant Gets Grid PowerThere’s an Unusual Thing Happening in the Housing
"Couldn't ask for anything more," said Katie Lee Biegel
The newlywed gave a behind-the-scenes look at her romantic Parisian travels.
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries will get an extra payment this month, as September is one of three months when the benefit is paid twice. SNAP Benefits: How Long Do They Last?Find Out: 7...
A dilapidated villa outside Malta’s capital where a young Princess Elizabeth and her husband lived for a fondly recalled period before she became queen has become a focal point of the country's Malta’s remembrance of the late monarch and her ties to the former British colony in the Mediterranean. Flowers and wreaths have crowded the door of Villa Guardamangia, where Elizabeth and Prince Philip spent months at a time between 1949 and 1951, since the death of the woman who would go on to serve for 70 years as Queen Elizabeth II. Philip, a Royal Navy officer, was assigned to Malta in the early years of the couple's marriage. “Visiting Malta is always very special for me,” the queen told a Commonwealth meeting held in the island nation in 2015, during what became her final visit.
This is one of the most famous Mustangs in the world!
The king seems cagey about the whole thing.
What to know about Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester, including his age, wife, children, connection to Queen Elizabeth, job, and more.
In one town, some homes floated off their foundation and others were flooded, the National Weather Service reported.
Princess Anne accepted flowers from a little royal fan during a sweet moment outside Glasgow’s City Chambers
U.S. military officials say two new surface-to-air missile systems and counter-artillery radars (NASAMS) will be delivered to Ukraine to respond to Russia's heavy reliance on long-range strikes in the war. (Sept. 16)
USC's defense stood tall when it mattered most against Fresno State and Caleb Williams accounted for four touchdowns in a 45-17 win Saturday night.
Anne, Princess Royal is King Charles III's younger sister and the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. She was given the title Princess Royal in 1987.
Queen Elizabeth devoted much of her reign to preserving the Commonwealth. Most expect this grouping to shrink under her son Charles.
Election season can be contentious, but we are not afraid to have a little fun with it. Apparently, neither are the candidates.
Watch what happens when Andy Cohen introduces his 3-year-old son, Ben, to pop icon Cher.
Tropical Storm Fiona made its first landfall in the Caribbean Friday evening.
We love her cautious little movements!