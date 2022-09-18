Chinese factory churns out British flags

Associated Press

A dilapidated villa outside Malta’s capital where a young Princess Elizabeth and her husband lived for a fondly recalled period before she became queen has become a focal point of the country's Malta’s remembrance of the late monarch and her ties to the former British colony in the Mediterranean. Flowers and wreaths have crowded the door of Villa Guardamangia, where Elizabeth and Prince Philip spent months at a time between 1949 and 1951, since the death of the woman who would go on to serve for 70 years as Queen Elizabeth II. Philip, a Royal Navy officer, was assigned to Malta in the early years of the couple's marriage. “Visiting Malta is always very special for me,” the queen told a Commonwealth meeting held in the island nation in 2015, during what became her final visit.