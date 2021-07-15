Chinese farmer who praised lawyers during crackdown on trial

·2 min read

BEIJING (AP) — A prominent Chinese pig farmer who was detained after praising lawyers during a crackdown on legal activists by President Xi Jinping’s government went on trial Thursday on charges including fighting with police and organizing a protest, defense lawyers said.

Sun Dawu, chairman of Dawu Agriculture Group, is among 20 defendants on trial in Gaobeidian, southwest of Beijing in Hebei province. They were detained after Dawu employees in August 2020 tried to stop a state-owned enterprise from demolishing a company building.

Sun said he is innocent, according to a written statement by defense lawyers. It said there were “great disputes” between them and prosecutors over evidence and the law but gave no details. It said the trial was due to resume Friday.

Phone calls to the court on Thursday weren't answered.

Sun became nationally known in 2003 when he was charged with “illegal fundraising” after soliciting investment for his business from friends and neighbors. The case prompted an outpouring of public support for Sun.

Since then, Sun has praised lawyers who help the public at a time when prominent legal figures have been imprisoned by Xi’s government. Sun’s lawyer in the 2003 case, Xu Zhiyong, disappeared in February 2020. Fellow activists say he was charged with treason.

In the latest case, Sun and other defendants are charged with fighting with police, organizing a protest, sabotaging production, obstructing public services, illegal mining, illegally occupying farmland and illegally taking public deposits, according to a copy of the charges given out by defense lawyers.

Sun was accused by police of “provoking quarrels,” a charge used against labor and other activists, when he was detained in August 2020.

Sun and the other defendants are “in generally poor health” after months in detention, according to the statement. It said two left court Thursday for medical treatment.

The trial officially is open to the public but only one spectator from the family of each defendant and 10 from the company were allowed due to anti-coronavirus restrictions, according to the statement.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nord Stream pipeline, vaccines, and China top Biden's agenda with German leader Merkel

    President Joe Biden is welcoming Germany's long-serving Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House with a warm embrace, favoring face-to-face diplomacy even as pronounced differences remain between the two countries on issues that threaten Washington's diplomatic and security agenda.

  • Russia outlaws publisher of investigative media outlet

    Russian authorities on Thursday outlawed the publisher of an investigative media outlet and listed its journalists as “foreign agents,” the latest move in a series of steps to raise pressure on independent media. The Proekt online outlet has published investigative reports exposing alleged corruption and abuses by top officials and tycoons close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Prosecutor General's office outlawed Project Media Inc. the U.S.-based publisher of Proekt, as an “undesirable” organization, charging that it “poses a threat to the foundation of the constitutional order and security of the Russian Federation.”

  • Turkey's Erdogan, China's Xi discuss Uyghurs in phone call -Turkish presidency

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Tuesday it was important to Turkey that Uyghur Muslims live in peace as "equal citizens of China" but said Turkey respects China's national sovereignty. Erdogan made the comments during a phone call with Xi in which the two leaders discussed bilateral and regional issues, according to a statement from the Turkish presidency. U.N. experts and rights groups estimate over a million people, mainly from the Turkic language-speaking Uyghur and other Muslim minorities, have been detained in recent years in a vast system of camps in China's western Xinjiang region.

  • NFL betting: Patrick Mahomes is bettors' overwhelming pick for 2021 NFL MVP

    Over 40% of the money wagered on MVP is on Mahomes. No other player comes close.

  • US, Afghan's neighbors scramble to address Taliban surge

    A Taliban surge has put the insurgent force in control of key border posts, opened up fresh sources of revenue and rattled many of Afghanistan’s neighbors. In the Uzbek capital of Tashkent, a two-day regional meeting that begins Thursday was originally supposed to deal with “connectivity” in South and Central Asia, encouraging trade ties and transport issues. In recent weeks, the Taliban have gained control of key border posts with neighbors Iran, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

  • Pakistan says deadly bus crash may have been terror attack

    Pakistan on Thursday said an initial investigation into a deadly bus crash the previous day in the country's northwest found “traces of explosives" at the site, raising the possibility the incident was a terror attack. A bus carrying dozens of construction workers fell into a ravine Wednesday in the district of Kohistan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after what authorities said was a gas leak in the vehicle that caused an explosion. Chinese Embassy in Islamabad promptly said the bus was attacked, without elaborating.

  • 'Fireballs' light up the sky: How to watch the Perseid meteor shower

    It's time to catch the meteor shower that will last for over the next month. Here's everything to know about the Perseid meteor shower.

  • 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic's prison sentence was just vacated by a federal appeals court

    Joe Exotic's convictions in the murder-for-hire plot were upheld, and he's expected to be resentenced at a later date.

  • Florida man who vandalized Asian American family’s cars, threatened them as a squirrel sentenced

    A man who painted racial slurs on vehicles owned by an Asian American family in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., received sentences for his hate crimes this week. What he did: Kyle Christiansen, 34, spray-painted the family’s cars with the words “Die G**k Rat” and “G**k R***rd Rat” and placed nails on their driveway on July 29, 2020. Damages to the black pickup truck owned by a male family member and a gray Honda sedan owned by his sister-in-law reportedly cost more than $5,000.

  • Annapolis police make arrest in killing of Michelle Cummings

    Annapolis police on Wednesday announced an arrest in the homicide of Michelle Cummings, who was struck and killed by stray bullets from a nearby shooting. Angelo Harrod, 29, of Annapolis, was arrested on June 29 on an outstanding warrant. Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson said Harrod was wanted on a warrant after cutting off an ankle device while on home detention on unrelated charges.

  • Two Men Who Lured Real Estate Agent To Fake Showing And Killed Her Get Life In Prison

    Two men have been handed life sentences without the possibility of parole for their role in the kidnapping and murder of a real estate agent. Last June, a Minneapolis jury found Cedric Berry, 42, and Berry Davis, 42, guilty of the murder of Monique Baugh, 28, according to Minneapolis’s Fox 9. “I didn’t think I’d be convicted of this,” Davis said in court last Monday, according to Fox 9. “If y’all watching the same show as me, didn’t prove me wrong.” On New Year’s Eve of 2019, the men lured Baugh

  • Sentencing Delayed in Mollie Tibbetts Case After Bombshell New Info Emerges

    Reuters/Iowa Department of Criminal InvestigationsA man scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday to life in prison without parole for killing college student Mollie Tibbetts got a last-minute reprieve on Wednesday in light of bombshell new information pointing to other potential suspects.In May, a jury convicted Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 27, an Iowa dairy farm worker, of first-degree murder in the 2018 death of Tibbetts, a 20-year-old student at the University of Iowa. On Wednesday, Judge Joel Yates

  • Updated details on former Seahawk Richard Sherman’s arrest

    Additional details on the arrest of former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman on burglary domestic violence.

  • 64-year-old man thwarts attack at Fort Worth store by spraying gasoline on suspect

    Fort Worth police say the public helped identify four people accused of spraying the victim with an unknown chemical and trying to rob him.

  • Owner of KC area property where body was found in jail on alleged child sex crimes

    Authorities found human remains buried on his residential property on Wednesday while investigating a missing person case.

  • Father Used Duct Tape To Restrain Sex Offender He Found Inside Daughter’s Bedroom

    A California father caught a convicted sex offender in his child’s bedroom last week then tackled and restrained him with duct tape until authorities arrived, according to police. Daniel Diaz, 39, is facing child endangerment, peeping, and prowling charges after he broke into a family’s home in Stanislaus County. Authorities said a California homeowner spotted Diaz prowling outside his home around 5 a.m. on July 6. Shortly thereafter, Diaz allegedly forced himself inside the home and the bedroom

  • Former Seahawks, 49ers CB Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of 'burglary domestic violence'

    Sherman, 33, is being held without bail until he appears in front of a judge on Thursday.

  • A Texas mom was killed as she took her son to Naval Academy. Now there’s an arrest

    A suspect was arrested in the death of a Texas mom killed while taking her son to the Naval Academy, police say.

  • Boy, 15, killed by man who said he was ‘tampering’ with car

    A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in North Carolina by an adult man who said the teenager was “tampering” […] The post Boy, 15, killed by man who said he was ‘tampering’ with car appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Search for Missing Fla. Diver Suspended as Officials Suspect 'Marine Predator' Encounter

    Timothy Obi, 37, was spearfishing on Saturday morning outside of Jacksonville, Florida, when he was reported missing after failing to return to his vessel