Chinese Firms Are Dominating Key Parts of Hong Kong’s Economy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kiuyan Wong, Shirley Zhao and John Cheng
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Richard Li
    Richard Li
    Chairman of Pacific Century CyberWorks

(Bloomberg) -- Half way to the point when Hong Kong will officially be enveloped by China, Beijing is not just calling the shots politically, but in vast swathes of the city’s $344 billion economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

From the stock exchange to brokerages, construction projects to the retail sector, Chinese state-controlled firms are increasingly dominating, taking market share away from the local tycoons and British trading houses that thrived under the final decades of UK rule.

Those behind the growing Chinese influence view Hong Kong’s economy as stagnant, slow to embrace the technology-driven, new economy industries that have been catalysts for growth on the mainland. Chinese enterprises have been handed more political power in the city, including a recent revamp of the electoral system that reduced the influence of local businesspeople and added greater representation for state-backed companies.

“Hong Kong has come to a crucial crossroads,” said Simon Lee, a Hong Kong lawmaker and Greater Bay Area chief strategist for China Resources Group, a state-owned conglomerate. “With all these challenges, we need to make sure different voices are included in our policy making and mainland Chinese enterprises need to take greater responsibility in our society, economy and politics.”

While the mainland economy now faces its own host of challenges, and substantial political resistance to Beijing’s overpowering influence remains -- especially among local youth who don’t identify as Chinese -- the mainland-ization of Hong Kong’s business life increasingly looks irreversible.

We take a look at how it’s playing out, sector by sector:

Finance

Back in 1997, local brokers such as Peregrine and Somerley Capital, along with foreign banks including Morgan Stanley ruled the city’s finance industry. Fast forward to this year, and China International Capital Corp., China Merchants Bank Co. and Citic Securities Co. dominate listings. Almost 100 local brokers have closed over the past four years, battered by competition.

But more worrying for Hong Kong’s status as a gateway to China is that Chinese firms are choosing to raise capital at home, rather than in the city. Shanghai and Shenzhen have seen $37 billion in initial public offerings this year, compared with just $2.4 billion in Hong Kong.

In 1993, Tsingtao Brewery Co. became the first Chinese company to list in Hong Kong, and by 1999 that number had grown to 44, according to the Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd. Now the city’s exchange hosts 1,370 mainland firms, accounting for almost 80% of the market’s value.

Chinese firms are catching up to foreign firms in terms of placing their regional headquarters in Hong Kong, more than doubling since 1997. Foreign businesses have also been clamoring for the city to relax its strict quarantine rules imposed over the past three years. In March, a survey by the European Chamber of Commerce showed a quarter of European companies in Hong Kong plan to fully relocate operations out of the city.

Telecommunications

China Mobile Ltd., the mainland’s largest mobile operator, has become a dominant force in Hong Kong since it entered the market in 2006 after acquiring the fourth-largest wireless carrier. Today, the company has the biggest share of commercial mobile airwaves, beating three other competitors controlled by CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., billionaire Richard Li and Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.’s Kwok family. China Mobile is leading in the next generation 5G, holding the largest share of the spectrum along with Li’s HKT Trust & HKT Ltd.

Infrastructure

Hong Kong’s skyline is being increasingly defined by mainland companies, as those firms -– mainly state-owned construction behemoths -- grabbed more and bigger public infrastructure contracts. Last year, mainland firms won 48% of government infrastructure contracts worth more than HK$500 million ($64 million), up from just 8% in 2018, a Bloomberg News analysis of public tendering records found.

Their dominance was even more pronounced for the largest projects. For example, they took 68% of the HK$53 billion construction of the local part of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, including a 12-kilometer (7.46 mile) highway and building an artificial island off the city’s airport. All of Hong Kong’s makeshift hospitals and most of its quarantine facilities for Covid-19 control were also built by state-owned construction companies.

Chinese developers also aggressively snapped land in the middle of the last decade, although the buying spree has lost some of its steam in recent years amid pressure from Beijing to deleverage. One of the biggest buyers was HNA Group Co., which acquired several residential sites in the Kai Tak area in record-breaking deals, only to dispose of them due to debt issues.

On the construction side, state-owned firms such as China State Construction International Holdings Ltd. and China Communications Construction Co. expanded their market share in Hong Kong thanks to their massive capital. This allowed them to offer attractively low prices to the government on builds, said Derrick Pang, chief executive officer of Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Ltd., a local construction firm. Homegrown developers often need to rely on bank loans, making them less competitive. And losing past projects also means local companies now lack a good track record, putting them at even more of a disadvantage, Pang said.

“If we don’t have more Hong Kong companies rising to the top, what happens is they will gradually disappear,” Pang said. “Whether this happens in five years, 10 years or 20 years -- it’s just a matter of time. And it will be a similar story in other Hong Kong sectors, not just the construction industry.”

Mainland firms have also been buying up prime office space. In 2017, they occupied almost half of the Central business district’s office space, according to Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. But there has been a slide in demand in recent years, leaving large chunks of empty office space as foreign firms also cut back amid sky-high rents and the chilling effect of the city’s strict pandemic measures.

Retail

For decades, Hong Kong’s retail scene had been ruled by homegrown tycoons. The two dominant supermarket chains are owned by CK Hutchison, the flagship of billionaire Li Ka-shing’s empire, as well as Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. Their growth has stagnated in recent years as groups backed by mainland Chinese capital are catching up.

Jardine’s Wellcome supermarket has grown just 2% since 2017 while CK Hutchison’s ParknShop has shrunk 17%. U Select, owned by China Resources, expanded 39%, according to data from Euromonitor International and Bloomberg News. Qiandama, a mainland grocery chain backed by JD.com Inc., entered Hong Kong in mid-2018 and has since opened 50 shops.

China Resources is also Hong Kong’s largest food distributor and sole importer of fresh pork, beef and poultry from the mainland. The city relies on the mainland for more than 90% of its fresh pork supply.

Beijing has been open about its desire to increase its influence in Hong Kong, especially after the unrest in 2019 strained its trust with the local tycoons. Mainland Chinese enterprises should provide for Hong Kong’s livelihood and promote its integration into the nation’s overall development, Yin Zonghua, deputy director of China’s liaison office in Hong Kong, said at an event in December 2021.

Still, there’s one crucial part of the city that is becoming less Chinese: the public.

A survey released last week showed only 29% of residents identified as broadly “Chinese,” down from above 40% just after the handover, according to a poll by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute. Some 70% identified as Hong Kongers, up from about 60% 25 years ago.

But the survey showed some good news for officials eager to tie Hong Kong closer to the mainland, the residents identifying as “Chinese” has rebounded from a low in 2020.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China proposes rules to regulate private pension investment via mutual funds

    China's securities regulator proposed rules to regulate private pension investment via mutual funds, setting the criteria for qualified products and sales agents under a scheme that will channel fresh savings into the country's capital markets. The draft rules, published by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) late on Friday, came after Beijing in April launched a milestone private pension scheme to tackle challenges of aging population.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks: EV Maker Breaks Out, Tesla Rival On Cusp

    Here are June's best Chinese stocks to buy and watch as China ends Covid lockdowns and offers new EV subsidies. Two are near buy points.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy to Fight for Release of US Veterans

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he will fight for the release of two Americans who were captured while fighting in the country, according to an interview with NBC News.Most Read from BloombergHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes for G-7 Reversal on Fossil Fuels in Climate BlowG-7 Latest: Leaders to Commit

  • School sales, glamping sites, tiny deals and more: ICYMI

    Good morning, readers! It’s the start of a new week, and the end of a month. Can you believe how quickly this month flew by?

  • Jaguar Land Rover's battle to stop dealers selling in China

    Jaguar Land Rover is battling to stop car dealers sending its cars to China and other hugely lucrative markets, which is compounding shortages in the west and widening price gaps globally.

  • The S&P 500 could fall another 23% in a worst-case scenario as the stock market prices in a one-third chance of recession, BofA says

    A one-third chance of a recession has been priced into the stock market so far, Bank of America said in a note.

  • U.S. confident Nato's strategy document will be "strong" on China - official

    The U.S. is confident that NATO's new strategy document will include "strong" language on China, a White House official said on Sunday, adding that negotiations on how to refer to Beijing were still underway. The military alliance is at work preparing a new strategic concept - a strategy document setting out its aims and values - which is due to be unveiled at a summit in Madrid next week. "They touched on China, which ... is going to be a broad theme for this trip," the official said after a meeting between President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a meeting of leaders of the Group of Seven rich democracies in Germany.

  • More evidence Trent Williams might be an Avenger

    Trent Williams might actually be a superhero. This story is wild. #49ers

  • Florida's largest labor organization endorses Charlie Crist ahead of Democratic primary

    Democrat Charlie Crist was endorsed by the state’s largest labor union in what could carry big help in his primary contest with rival Nikki Fried

  • Vatican praises Supreme Court's abortion decision, says being pro-life means supporting other issues as well

    The Vatican has thrown its support behind the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the country’s nearly 50-year stance on abortion, but it cautions people to understand being pro-life means more than simply anti-abortion.

  • GM Patent Shows a Way to Charge Two EVs from a Single Fast Charger

    The daisy-chain system would work because of how GM has configured batteries in upcoming models including the Hummer EV, Chevy Silverado EV, and GMC Sierra EV.

  • On Japan's farms, a weakening yen adds to slow-burning discontent

    Japanese farmer Kiyoharu Hirao has started to add more rice to the mix he gives his cattle in order to stretch his money further as a plunging yen drives up the cost of imported corn used in animal feed. That makes him worried about the quality of his prized wagyu beef and, along with some other farmers facing similar hardship across the country, angry at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) that once held an almost unshakable grip on rural Japan. "I don't know how much more people can take, myself included, since the price of feed and other products keeps going up," the 73-year-old Hirao told Reuters at his farm on the outskirts of Yamagata city, strains of classical music rising from speakers inside his barn.

  • EXPLAINER: What's the impact of a Russian debt default?

    Russia is poised to default on its foreign debt for the first time since the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, further alienating the country from the global financial system following sanctions imposed over its war in Ukraine. “While there is a possibility that some magic could occur" and Russia gets the money through financial institutions to bondholders despite sanctions, “nobody’s making that bet," said Jay S. Auslander, a top sovereign debt lawyer at the firm of Wilk Auslander in New York.

  • Suze Orman Insists It's Time to Cut Expenses. Here's How

    Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is implementing a series of interest rate hikes in an effort to slow inflation and bring living costs down to more manageable levels. If consumers start cutting back, less money will be going into the economy.

  • Kevin Durant pushes back on narrative he was jealous Warriors won NBA title

    Kevin Durant watched with pride as Steph Curry and the Warriors won the 2022 NBA title.

  • Here's a Lesser-Known Reason to Always Keep Some Cash on Hand

    Of course, I make a point to not charge more on my credit cards than I can afford to pay off by the time my bills come due. Recently, I stopped at my local supermarket to buy some groceries. It turns out something had gone haywire with my supermarket's credit card processing system, and so the only form of payment they were able to accept at that time was cash.

  • If You've Got $5,000, Buying These 5 Top Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move

    Bear markets aren't uncommon; they occur once every three and a half years. Because of this, wise investors should be looking for great values to pick up during a market panic. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) is the parent company of Google and YouTube, among others.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 4 Magnificent Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These rapidly growing companies are begging to be bought following a peak decline of 34% for the Nasdaq.

  • Russia slides towards default as payment deadline expires

    Russia edged closer to default on Sunday amid little sign that investors holding its international bonds had received payment, heralding what would be the nation's first default in decades. Russia has struggled to keep up payments on $40 billion of outstanding bonds since its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which provoked sweeping sanctions that have effectively cut the country out of the global financial system and rendered its assets untouchable to many investors. The Kremlin has repeatedly said there are no grounds for Russia to default but is unable to send money to bondholders because of sanctions, accusing the West of trying to drive it into an artificial default.

  • The stock market could surge 7% next week as quarter-end rebalancing drives buying spree for equities, JPMorgan says

    Any up move in the stock market next week would be reinforced by quant trading funds and option gamma hedging flows that reinforce momentum.