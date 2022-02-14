Some Chinese firms revive New York IPO plans after regulatory crackdown

China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building in Beijing
Samuel Shen and Scott Murdoch
·3 min read

By Samuel Shen and Scott Murdoch

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) - At least six Chinese companies have lodged documents for New York listings in recent weeks, filings showed, promising an end to a months-long freeze after an unprecedented clampdown last year by Chinese regulators.

However, the plans are for initial public offerings (IPOs) of small size, ranging from $1 million to $35 million, and are unlikely to trigger a slew of sizeable debuts soon, as companies await more clarity on new offshore listing rules, bankers said.

Chinese firms raised $12.8 billion in the United States in the first seven months of last year, but the deals halted after the New York debut of Didi Global in late June triggered a regulatory backlash by Beijing.

That brought tighter scrutiny for all offshore listings.

Some smaller Chinese companies are now reviving efforts to sell shares in the United States, confident they are not targeted by the new rules seeking to block offshore listings by firms handling large amounts of data or posing national security risks.

"I think both U.S. and Chinese regulators hope legitimate, law-abiding companies like us can grow bigger and stronger through listings," Zhang Jiulin, chairman of insurance broker Hengguang Holding Co, told Reuters.

His company filed a draft IPO prospectus on Jan 18 with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), aiming to raise up to $19.6 million via its Nasdaq listing later this year.

Zhang brushed aside concerns that tighter Chinese control of cross-border data transfer will hamper the firm's U.S. listing, saying Hengguang did not collect sensitive individual customer data.

New rules by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) take effect on Tuesday, requiring a security review of all platform companies with data on more than 1 million users before they list overseas.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has also proposed setting up a filing system to tighten scrutiny of offshore listings.

These new rules came against the backdrop of China's regulatory crackdowns in major sectors such as e-commerce and tutoring which have bashed shares in offshore-listed Chinese companies.

"The filings are too small to be of relevance. I don't see any real easing any time soon," said one equity capital markets banker based in Hong Kong, citing uncertainty about the rules, including security review for firms with data on more than 1 million users.

REGULATORY GESTURE

Chinese applicants, among which are software maker U-BX Technology and electronic components maker Ostin Technology Group, were enthused by positive signals recently from Chinese and U.S. regulators about such deals, company executives said.

"We have seen some positive gestures from the CSRC," Hengguang's Zhang said.

China and the United States are making progress in coordinating regulations governing Chinese companies listed in New York, CSRC Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai told foreign financial institutions at a meeting last month.

Some others are sanguine too.

"For a small-cap like us, I don't think China's new rules will have a big impact," said Ling Tao, chairman of Ostin, which hopes to raise up to $15 million via a Nasdaq listing in March.

Apart from the new IPO applications, more than a dozen Chinese companies have also amended IPO papers this year, SEC filings showed.

"Market participants are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel," said Ming Liao, founding partner of private equity firm Prospect Avenue Capital.

However, China needs robust market-friendly policies to fully revive U.S. listings, he added.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen in Shanghai and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Unwanted Valentine's Day flowers lead to criminal charge

    Judge rules on contempt charge against man who sent unwanted flowers at Valentine's Day

  • Key US-Canada border crossing reopens after Covid protests

    Police used armored vehicles as they worked to clear the Ambassador Bridge, a vital trade link

  • Caroline Flack’s mother says Met Police discriminated against late Love Island presenter

    ‘It’s now two years, and I’ve still not got an answer,’ late TV presenter’s parent Christine said

  • Nuclear talks 'not at a dead end', Iran foreign ministry spokesman says

    Talks to salvage Iran's 2015 nuclear deal are not at a dead end but key outstanding issues require political decisions by the West, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday. Iran has already taken its political decision by staying in the deal after Washington abandoned it in 2018, spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh also told reporters in Tehran. Indirect talks in Vienna between Iran and the United States resumed last week after a 10-day break.

  • On Parkland anniversary, Biden urges Congress on gun control

    Four years after 17 people were gunned down at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, President Joe Biden says his administration stands with the advocates working to end gun violence and urges the nation to uphold the “solemn obligation” to “keep each other safe.” “Out of the heartbreak of Parkland a new generation of Americans all across the country marched for our lives and towards a better, safer America for us all,” Biden said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press ahead of Monday's anniversary of the deadly shooting of 14 students and three staff members. “Together, this extraordinary movement is making sure that the voices of victims and survivors and responsible gun owners are louder than the voices of gun manufacturers and the National Rifle Association," Biden said.

  • Boeing not concerned about titanium supply, watching other pinch points

    Boeing Co is not concerned about a potential disruption to Russian titanium supplies because of tensions over Ukraine, but is keeping a close watch on other industry supply chain pinch points, a senior executive said on Monday. Boeing relies heavily on Russia's VSMPO-AVISMA for the supply of titanium, a lightweight but strong metal that is used widely in planemaking. Russia has massed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine's border as it presses demands for a new security arrangement in Europe, prompting U.S. and European officials to threaten a barrage of sanctions if it invades.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    There's no denying that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has become a force to be reckoned with. Not many companies can boast that their signature product or service has become a verb: "Google it." Beyond search, Alphabet is a leader in digital advertising, smartphone operating systems led by Android, and cloud computing with its fast-growing Google Cloud.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Etsy Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    If you are new to investing or even an experienced investor, this trio of stocks should be considered as key holdings for your portfolio.

  • Here Is Another Stock Pick That Warren Buffett Nailed During the Pandemic

    Buffett took some criticism for selling a bunch of stocks during the pandemic. But he made a bunch of smart moves as well.

  • PayPal’s Stock Drop Wiped Out 2 Years of Gains. Insiders Are Buying Up Shares.

    Nearly two years of gains have been wiped from PayPal Holdings’ market value since the payments company reported a disappointing fourth quarter with cringe-inducing guidance after the market closed Feb. 1. Three insiders, including PayPal’s top executive, stepped up and bought $2.5 million of shares. Barron’s noted that PayPal “undermined its credibility” with its fourth-quarter report, which was mixed, and guidance, which was a surprise to the downside.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • Want $5,000 in Passive Income? Invest $30,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait 3 Years

    Investing in equal parts of Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) gives an investor an average dividend yield of 5.8% and exposure to different sectors of the economy. Scott Levine (Rio Tinto): With a market cap of nearly $130 billion, Rio Tinto is one of the largest mining stocks available to investors.

  • The Stock Market Dropped Because There’s Something Scarier Than Rate Hikes

    The stock market shrugged off the Fed and inflation this week. It couldn’t shrug off warnings from the U.S. and U.K. that Russia could soon invade Ukraine.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

    Don't miss out on these superb investment opportunities just because some pundit tells you this is the time to focus on so-called value stocks.

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2032 (or Sooner)

    Both the growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 underwent their largest correction since the March 2020 pandemic-induced crash. The first stock that could deliver a 567% (or greater) return over the next decade and make people millionaires off a $150,000 investment is cloud-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). The traditional lending process, at least for personal loans, can be slow, arduous, and costly, for both banks and the customer attempting to take out a loan.

  • Bernie Sanders attacks Chipotle for hiking the cost of its menu items and accuses the chain of price gouging

    "Blaming the rising cost of a burrito on a minimum wage worker who got a 50 cent pay raise. That's not inflation. That's price gouging," Sanders said.

  • Here's My Top Value Stock to Buy Right Now

    Value stocks have been on a pretty good run the last two years, outperforming growth stocks. For the one-year period ended Feb. 9, value stocks have returned 17%, while growth stocks have returned 11.4%, as measured by the Russell 1000 Value and Growth indexes, respectively. Of course, the market goes in cycles, and growth stocks have beaten value stocks over the long term, generally speaking.

  • 3 Bargain Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in February

    With big pullbacks for these companies, you might want to look to buy while their valuations are more favorable.