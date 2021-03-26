China's Meituan reported quarterly loss as it expands into new area

FILE PHOTO: Signs of Meituan are seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing
Yingzhi Yang and Ryan Woo
·2 min read

(Corrects new initiatives' revenue figure)

By Yingzhi Yang and Ryan Woo

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese food delivery company Meituan reported a loss on Friday for October-December after two consecutive quarters of profit, as it expanded into the community group-buying business that relies heavily on subsidies.

It reported a loss of 2.24 billion yuan ($343 million) versus profit of 1.46 billion yuan in the same quarter a year earlier, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

Meituan, whose services also include restaurant reviews and bike sharing, said total revenue rose 34.7% in October-December from a year earlier to 37.92 billion yuan. That compared with the 39.17 billion yuan average of 14 analyst estimates, IBES data from Refinitiv showed.

Food delivery, which accounts for over half of Meituan's total revenue, posted quarterly revenue growth of 37.0% to 21.54 billion yuan. Its in-store, hotel and travel operation saw revenue growth of 12.2% to 7.14 billion yuan.

Meituan's community group buying service, called Meituan Select, enables communities to set up groups for bulk buying. The service is part of Meituan's new initiatives that grew by 51.9% year-on-year in revenue to 9.24 billion yuan.

Operating losses from new initiatives in 2020 ballooned to 10.9 billion yuan from 6.7 billion in 2019, the company said, adding that it may continue to report overall operating losses in the next few quarters as "we ramp up our community e-commerce business."

The company's expansion has run into regulatory hurdles as China has recently stepped up efforts to rein in the growing influence of tech giants, citing the risk of abuse of market power to stifle competition, misuse of consumer data and the violation of consumer rights.

Meituan Select was among the five platforms fined by China earlier this month for "improper pricing behaviour".

($1 = 6.5417 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story corrects new initiatives' revenue figure)

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Ryan Woo in Beijing; Editing by Miyoung Kim, Christopher Cushing, Toby Chopra & Simon Cameron-Moore)

Recommended Stories

  • EU leaders make good on trade promises with Turkey, but threaten sanctions

    European Union leaders made good on Thursday on a 2016 promise to deepen trade ties with Turkey, but also warned Ankara to expect sanctions if it restarts exploration over disputed hydrocarbons in the eastern Mediterranean. Following a video conference, EU leaders mixed encouraging words for Ankara with concern about its worsening human rights record, lamenting the decision to quit an international accord to protect women from violence. "Turkey has shown a more constructive attitude," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters following the summit.

  • EXPLAINER: Sanctioned Myanmar army businesses span spectrum

    The two huge Myanmar military-controlled conglomerates targeted by U.S. and UK sanctions following the army coup last month span a wide spectrum of businesses. Human rights advocates applauded the decisions to target those companies and cut them off from dealings with banks and businesses in the United States and United Kingdom. Critics of the military's Feb. 1 coup, its jailing of Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders, and its killings and imprisonment of thousands of mostly peaceful protesters say more needs to be done to pressure army leaders.

  • Nissan-Renault rift at center of Japanese trial of American

    The trial of former Nissan executive Greg Kelly in a Tokyo court is increasingly focusing on a rift between Nissan Motor Co. and its French alliance partner. Kelly, an American, was arrested with former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn in November 2018 and has been charged with under-reporting Ghosn’s compensation. Kelly’s chief defense lawyer Yoichi Kitamura questioned Hiroki Kobayashi, a partner at Latham & Watkins, Friday in the Tokyo District Court about an investigation of Ghosn and on Nissan’s relations with Renault SA of France that the international law firm conducted on Nissan's behalf.

  • ‘China is the worst capitalism plus the worst socialism’: poet Yang Lian on the regime he fled

    In China, Yang Lian’s poetry has been banned, destroyed and derided as “spiritual pollution”. The censorship began in earnest in the early 1980s, after Yang wrote the poem “Nuorilang”, which deploys Tibetan mythology and was seen as a critique of Han Chinese nationalism. It reached its peak in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre and another poem, “1989”, in which he said the violence and suppression were nothing new and they signified “no doubt a perfectly ordinary year”. But in Britain, Germany, Spain, Italy and Scandinavia, the dissident is hailed as a literary superstar, a poet praised by Allen Ginsberg before the Beat poet’s death for his individualism, and even tipped as a future Nobel laureate. To his mantelpiece of honours, as of yesterday, Yang can add another: the inaugural Sarah Maguire Prize for Poetry in Translation, for his book Anniversary Snow. He shares what will be a biennial award – in memory of one of Britain’s most distinguished champions of international poetry – with his long-time Scottish translator, Brian Holton. Yang describes the process of reinventing his work in English as “like growing a second tree but from the same root. But this second tree, I have to say, is a very beautiful tree.” “We’re sort of like the Morecambe and Wise of our language pair,” says Holton, who has worked with Yang since 1993. “I don’t know of any other translator and poet who’ve stayed together so long.” The Scotsman is delighted, too, to see some adulation for his own craft. “Translators always feel underappreciated, you know. As I have written, the translation may be a cover version, but some cover versions are as good as the original. Some are better, even.”

  • Australia considers diverting COVID-19 vaccines to PNG as 'disaster' looms

    Australia is considering diverting COVID-19 inoculations from its vaccination programme to Papua New Guinea (PNG) where the coronavirus is threatening to unleash a humanitarian disaster, a government source said on Friday. PNG is due to get 588,000 doses of vaccine by June under the COVAX initiative to help poorer countries but doubts have arisen about those supplies given new restrictions imposed in producing countries as the virus spreads. The European Union is implementing tougher vaccine export controls and has yet to respond to an Australian request that it release 1 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine that has been contracted to go to Australia, to PNG instead, the source told Reuters.

  • Mexico tops 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, but real toll is higher

    As Mexico surpassed 200,000 test-confirmed deaths from COVID-19 Thursday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador framed ramped-up vaccination efforts as a race against time. The president prepared to call out more military, state and local personnel to spur the vaccination effort as more doses arrive, including a shipment of 1.7 million AstraZeneca shots the United States has “loaned” Mexico. Mexico's total 200,211 confirmed COVID-19 deaths announced Thursday trail only the United States and Brazil, countries with larger populations.

  • Biden: China's Xi Jinping doesn't have 'a democratic ... bone in his body'

    President Joe Biden's first news conference included a warning that China wants to impose its repressive autocracy across the globe.

  • An obesity drug Jillian Michaels hates does help you lose weight - but the effects stop when you stop taking it

    Jillian Michaels of "The Biggest Loser" urged people to use diet and exercise rather than a new obesity drug called semaglutide. Experts pushed back.

  • Biden says China wants to become the most wealthy, powerful country but it's 'not gonna happen on my watch'

    Biden said the competition between the US and China is part of a broader, global battle between democracy and autocracy.

  • Police release 911 call that alerted them to naked Florida woman trapped down storm drain

    ‘There’s somebody stuck in a sewer over here,’ passerby frantically says

  • Buying a Tesla with bitcoin could come with a hefty tax bill

    Some cryptocurrency investors may soon learn about the IRS' capital gains tax the hard way, thanks to bitcoin's meteoric price surge this year.

  • No, Oral Roberts University basketball doesn't deserve to be canceled from NCAA Sweet 16

    Oral Roberts University’s Cinderella story need not be another battle in the culture wars.

  • What to do if you lose your COVID-19 vaccine card

    Go back to the place you got your first shot if you lose your paper card, and make sure to take a photo of the vaccine card after your first dose.

  • Out of 800,000 fully vaccinated people in Minnesota, only 89 tested positive for COVID-19

    State health officials said that's "an incredibly small number of cases." Even vaccinated people who get COVID-19 have protection from severe illness.

  • Joe Biden's first press conference answers at least one question: Mastio & Lawrence

    For Republicans looking for a fall-down-on-the-floor-laughing gaffe from a befuddled president, that Biden press conference was a disaster.

  • One long-time Dallas Cowboys player walks away, another is still mulling his future

    Coach Mike McCarthy said DL Tyrone Crawford is retiring, but could stay with the team in some capacity. LB Sean Lee is still undecided about his next move.

  • US gives $15 million to Palestinians to deal with COVID-19

    The United States said Thursday it is giving $15 million to vulnerable Palestinian communities in the West Bank and Gaza Strip to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, a sharp reversal from the Trump administration which cut off almost all aid to the Palestinians. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield made the announcement at the U.N. Security Council’s monthly Mideast meeting, saying the money from the U.S. Agency for International Development will support Catholic Relief Services' “COVID-19 response efforts in health care facilities and for vulnerable families in the West Bank and Gaza.” “This urgent, necessary aid is one piece of our renewed commitment to the Palestinian people,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

  • The Trump Organization controlled employees by giving them houses and paying for their kids’ tuition instead of giving raises, the ex-wife of a key employee says

    The Manhattan District Attorney's Office hired prosecutors with experience looking into how mobs operate to investigator the Trump Organization.

  • New data suggests Disney's 'Raya' was a streaming flop, but the studio is charging ahead with the same strategy for 'Black Widow'

    Signups to Disney Plus declined over the movie's opening weekend compared to the previous four weekends, according to Antenna.

  • Trying to dislodge the Ever Given ship from the Suez Canal is like trying to move the Empire State Building

    If stood up vertically, the ship blocking the Suez Canal would be bigger than the Empire State Building, one of the largest skyscrapers in the world.