Chinese food delivery worker attacked with brick, kicked in the face in NYC robbery

A Chinese food delivery worker was hit in the head with a brick before being beaten up and robbed of his possessions by a pair of muggers in New York City late last month.



What happened: The victim, 53, was bringing his bike into a building on East 165th St. when the attack occurred at around 2:10 p.m. on Nov. 27, according to the New York Post.



Surveillance footage shows the first suspect bashing the victim’s head from behind with a brick. The victim immediately lost balance and fell to the ground, reportedly losing consciousness.

The second suspect kicked the victim in the face.

The muggers then searched his pockets, tearing his pants in the process.

A bystander can be seen standing nearby during the attack. After taking the victim’s phone and wallet, the suspects fled into 765 East 165th St., according to PIX11.







The aftermath: The victim was brought to Lincoln Medical Center, reportedly in stable condition. As of this writing, police are still looking for the suspects.



The victim, whose head remained covered in bandages as of Thursday, told PIX11 that it was not his first time being attacked while working.

He claimed to have previously delivered food in the same building before.

Police believe the suspects are in their 20s. The first one was seen wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants, white sneakers and carrying a blue backpack. The second one was seen wearing a black and white hooded sweater, gray sweatpants, black sneakers and carrying a black and green backpack.



Featured Images via New York Police Department

