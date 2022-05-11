Chinese food delivery worker punched, robbed and shot at while dropping off order in Brooklyn

A Chinese food delivery worker was reportedly punched, robbed and shot at while dropping off an order in Brooklyn on Saturday.



The victim, 36, was in the vestibule of an apartment building on Lefferts Avenue in Crown Heights at around 9:30 p.m. when a pair of men cornered him at gunpoint.



Surveillance footage shows one of the men raising a gun before shoving the victim against a wall and searching through his pockets.



Police said the suspects punched the victim in the face and fled with his phone, $5 in cash and the delivery.





BROOKLYN ROBBERY: The NYPD reports a man was robbed in Brooklyn while delivering food on Lefferts Avenue. MORE: https://t.co/r0lx5HypR7 pic.twitter.com/VXDnFb2AHr

— News12BX (@News12BX) May 10, 2022







The victim reportedly chased after them, and one of the suspects opened fire in his direction. No one was shot during the incident, and the victim declined medical treatment.



The violent attack occurred days after the murder of another Chinese food delivery worker, Zhiwen Yan, whose fatal shooting in Queens was linked to an alleged duck sauce dispute.



Police are still looking for Saturday’s suspects, who were seen wearing hooded sweatshirts and surgical masks. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.







Feature Image via New York Police Department

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

New Japanese writing café pressures customers to keep writing, won't allow them to leave unfinished

Emperor Naruhito conveys 'deep remorse' for Japan's actions in 76th anniversary of WWII surrender, still no apology

Oakland man who targeted pedestrians with his car receives probation after attempted murder charge dropped

Steven Spielberg slammed for saying ‘Squid Game’ stars were ‘unknown’