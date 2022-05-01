Chinese food deliveryman fatally shot in Forest Hills, Queens, may have been stray bullet victim

A Queens Chinese food deliveryman shot in the chest while riding down the street on a scooter may have been killed by a bullet meant for someone else, police sources said Saturday.

The 45-year-old victim was nearing 108th St. and 67th Drive in Forest Hills when a man began firing off shots in his direction about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, cops said.

The deliveryman, who was on his way to his next drop off, was struck in the chest and fell off the scooter.

Medics rushed him to Elmhurst Hospital, where he died. His name was not immediately released.

The gunman jumped into a light grey or tan sedan, which sped off east toward Queens Blvd, cops said.

There was no indication that the gunman and the deliveryman knew each other or had clashed before the shooting, a police source said.

“There was no interaction between them,” a police source said. “It’s not clear if the (suspect) was aiming at someone else and hit the deliveryman or if he was just letting rounds off (randomly).”

No arrests have been made.