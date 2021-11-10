Chinese forces exercise near Taiwan in response to US visit

FILE - Visitors view the Chinese military's J-16D electronic warfare airplane, left, and the KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft at right during 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China 2021, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Zhuhai, China. China's Defense Ministry announced Tuesday, Nov. 10. 2021, that its military forces are holding exercises near Taiwan in response to a visit by a U.S. Congressional delegation to the island. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
·3 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese military forces are holding exercises near Taiwan in response to a visit by a U.S. congressional delegation to the island.

The drills in the area of the Taiwan Strait are a “necessary measure to safeguard national sovereignty," China's Defense Ministry said in the announcement Tuesday that gave no details on the timing, participants and location of the exercises.

It said the “joint war preparedness patrol” by the Eastern Theater Command was prompted by the “seriously incorrect words and actions of relevant countries over the issue of Taiwan” and the actions of those advocating the self-governing island’s independence.

The U.S. has strong but informal relations with Taiwan, and tensions have been rising between the U.S. and China over several issues including Hong Kong, the South China Sea, the coronavirus pandemic and trade. Details on the U.S. delegation that reportedly arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday were not immediately available.

A Chinese Defense Ministry statement from an unidentified spokesperson strongly condemned the visit, saying “no one should underestimate the firm determination of the People’s Liberation Army to safeguard the Chinese people’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

China regards Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by military force if necessary. The sides split amid civil war in 1949 and, following a brief period of rapprochement, relations have grown increasingly tense under Taiwan's independence-leaning President Tsai Ing-wen.

During China’s National Day weekend in early October, China dispatched 149 military aircraft southwest of Taiwan in strike group formations, causing Taiwan to scramble aircraft and activate its air defense missile systems. Taiwan's Defense Ministry said this week such tactics were aimed at wearing down the island's defenses and degrading morale.

In Washington, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said congressional visits to Taiwan “are relatively common and in keeping with U.S. obligations under the Taiwan Relations Act," which obligates the U.S. government to ensure Taiwan has the ability to defend itself and regard threats to the island as matters of “grave concern."

The delegation arrived in Taipei on Tuesday evening aboard a C-40 Clipper jet, which departed soon afterward, according to Taiwan's official Central News Agency. Kirby said traveling on a U.S. military jet was customary for such delegations.

Details of the members of the delegation and how long they planned to stay on the island were not immediately available.

Taiwanese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou said ministry had worked with the American Institute in Taiwan, which is the de facto U.S. Embassy, on arrangements for the visit but gave no details. She said further information would be released at the “appropriate time.”

Although the U.S. switched diplomatic ties from Taipei to Beijing in 1979, it retains strong informal political and military relations with Taiwan. As a vibrant democracy, Taiwan also enjoys strong bipartisan support in Congress and the U.S. government has been boosting relations through high-level visits and military sales.

That has been a key source of friction with Beijing amid a string of disputes over trade, technology, human rights and other issues.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Volkswagen plans farewell to legendary Santana model in China

    Volkswagen plans to stop making Santana cars in China, bidding farewell after over three decades to its first Chinese-made model that became a symbol of the country's rising middle class and helped fuel the German carmaker's popularity. Volkswagen AG's joint venture with SAIC Motor will end production of the Santana, Skoda's Rapid and a current version of Tharu sport-utility vehicles (SUV) at its plant in the eastern city of Yizheng, government documents showed. That plant is the main factory responsible for making Santanas in China and has the capacity to manufacture 224,400 units a year.

  • All Major Chipmakers Pledge to Give U.S. Requested Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Every major semiconductor company has pledged to comply with a U.S. request for information pertaining to the global chip shortage, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on the day of a deadline set by the government.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?Do Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowThe Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move.

  • What You Need to Know About Demi Lovato Joining Conspiracy Site Gaia

    The streaming platform hosts videos featuring antisemitic conspiracies, anti-vaxxers, and QAnon believers.

  • Montana native becomes first woman to graduate from U.S. Army Sniper Course

    The woman, a Montana native who has not been publicly identified, began the U.S. Army Sniper Course in Sept. 2021.

  • Christian Wood says he’s here to stay in Houston, through good and bad

    Stephen Silas recently acknowledged frustration by Christian Wood, but the big man clarified Tuesday that he is "here to stay" in Houston.

  • Montana National Guard soldier becomes first woman to complete U.S. Army sniper course

    A Montana National Guard soldier has become the first woman to graduate from the U.S. Army Sniper Course at Fort Benning, Georgia.What they're saying: "We are extremely proud of this Soldier’s achievement and recognize that this is a milestone for not only Montana, but the entire National Guard and Army," Maj. Gen. J. Peter Hronek, the adjutant general for Montana, said in a statement. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The soldier, who was not id

  • New Mexico firewood consumers must know the law

    New Mexico firewood consumers must know the law

  • U.S. charges two hackers in connection with major ransomware attacks

    Two suspected criminal hackers have been charged in the United States in connection with a wave of ransomware attacks, including one that led to the temporary shutdown of the world’s largest meat processor and another that snarled businesses around the globe on the Fourth of July weekend, U.S. officials said Monday.

  • Why Uranium Stocks Are Soaring

    China’s ambitious plans to build 150 nuclear reactors are extremely bullish news for uranium producers, which have seen their respective share prices explode this year

  • Taiwan says China seeking to degrade its military and morale

    Taiwan on Tuesday said China is seeking to take control of the island by wearing down its military capabilities and influencing public opinion, while avoiding an all-out military conflict that could likely draw in the United States. Taiwan's Defense Ministry said in a biennial report that Beijing is employing “gray zone" tactics to ratchet up pressure on the self-governing island republic which China claims as its own territory. China has been stepping up its threats to use force to against Taiwan by holding military exercises and sending planes close to the island.

  • China’s Tech Crackdown Is Upending Lives From Beijing to Kentucky

    (Bloomberg) -- For the past five years, Catrina Cowart started most of her days at 5 a.m. with a live-streamed call from China. Through a tutoring app called VIPKid, the freelance writer in Lexington, Kentucky earned $21 an hour teaching English to Chinese kids, more than what she would have made at a local school. But her routine ended this summer after Beijing decreed a large portion of its $100 billion private education sector illegal.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartmen

  • U.S. to buy $1 billion worth of Merck's antiviral COVID pill

    The Biden administration will buy 1.4 million additional courses of a pill developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics to prevent or treat COVID-19, a purchase worth around $1 billion, the companies announced Tuesday.Why it matters: The U.S. has now committed to acquiring about 3.1 million courses of molnupiravir for $2.2 billion after the drug receives an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • Salma Hayek Reveals Just How Far She Went to Rid Her London Home of Ghosts

    Salma Hayek has been in her fair share of scary movies. However, it turns out she’s had a few encounters with the paranormal in real...

  • Rebel Wilson said walking helped her maintain her 77 pound weight loss

    Wilson said that the healthy lifestyle tweaks she made almost two years ago have now become "ingrained" as habits, including walking.

  • Brooklyn Nets quotes: Kevin Durant, James Harden and LaMarcus Aldridge on loss vs. Bulls

    Nets head coach Steve Nash and the team were not pleased after snapping their short-lived winning streak.

  • House takes first step toward impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg

    The South Dakota Legislature for the first time in state history has begun the process of considering the impeachment of a duly elected public official.

  • Chinese city says it mass tested 30,000 for COVID-19 at mega centre, rounded-up runaways

    China's southwestern city of Chengdu said on Wednesday it had conducted 30,000 COVID-19 tests on visitors at a mega entertainment centre, and rounded-up those who tried to flee the site, in the second mass screening at a large venue in days. All COVID-19 tests returned negative results, reported the official China Central Television (CCTV) on Tuesday. Those present were required to return home to await their results and not venture outdoors until advised, local authorities in Chengdu said in a notice.

  • Supreme Court may turn back a challenge to FBI surveillance of Muslims

    Three Muslim men said the FBI’s covert surveillance took place solely because of their religion and that it violated their constitutional rights.

  • Demi Lovato Pushes Sex Toys and Lizard People Conspiracies in Very Weird Week

    Whether you're trying to experience the vibrations of a higher consciousness, or you prefer your vibrations somewhat lower down, Lovato has got you covered. Demi Lovato Pushes Sex Toys and Lizard People Conspiracies in Very Weird Week Wren Graves

  • The owner of a childcare company in California says she's shutting the business because she couldn't hire during the labor shortage. People applied but didn't follow up, she said.

    People were applying "and then there's just no follow up," the owner of Lil Critters Family Daycare told CalMatters.