India, China discuss steps to end border impasse early

In this photo provided by Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar's Twitter handle, Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi greet the media before their meeting in New Delhi, India, Friday, March 25, 2022. Wang met with Jaishankar and the national security advisor on Friday as part of continuing efforts to disengage thousands of Indian and Chinese forces involved in a tense faceoff and occasional clashes along their disputed border. (Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar's Twitter handle via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ASHOK SHARMA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • S. Jaishankar
    External Affairs Minister of India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Indian counterpart and the national security adviser on Friday to expedite the disengagement of thousands of Indian and Chinese forces involved in a tense faceoff and occasional clashes along their disputed border, an Indian official said.

A fierce brawl in June 2020 exploded into hand-to-hand combat with clubs, stones and fists that left 20 Indian soldiers dead. China said it lost four soldiers in the clash.

"I would describe the current situation as a work in progress obviously at a slower pace than desirable," India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told reporters. He was referring to 15 rounds of talks between military commanders as well as diplomatic contacts between the countries to end the impasse.

Friday's talks with Wang focused on expediting the disengagement of troops in friction areas and the possibility of de-escalating the situation, he said. "The fictions and tensions that arise from China’s deployment can’t be reconciled with the normal relationship between the two neighbors."

Jaishankar said that Wang spoke about China’s desire for normalcy in ties with India. But he told him that would require restoration of peace and tranquility on the border, suggesting total disengagement of forces.

Since February last year, both India and China have withdrawn troops from some sites on the northern and southern banks of the Pangong Tso Lake, Gogra and Galwan Valley, but they continue to maintain extra personnel as part of their deployment.

The Indian side treated Wang’s first visit to New Delhi in more than two years as a low-key event, apparently unsure of the outcome. Jaishankar said the visit was not announced in advance at Beijing’s suggestion. Wang did not speak to the media after the meeting.

He is expected to leave for Nepal on Friday, after visiting Afghanistan on Thursday for talks with the new Taliban rulers.

The two officials also discussed the war in Ukraine. Both India and China have friendly ties with Russia and have rejected Western calls to condemn Moscow’s invasion.

Jaishankar said they "agreed on the importance of an immediate cease-fire as well as return to diplomacy and dialogue."

A day before Wang's trip, India criticized his comments on the disputed region of Kashmir during a speech he gave at a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Pakistan earlier this week.

Indian media reports quoted Wang as saying that China shares the same hope as the OIC on Kashmir. The OIC is supportive of Pakistan’s stand on Kashmir, which accuses India of human rights violations and seeks a plebiscite to determine the future of the region, which is divided between the rivals.

India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement that matters related to Jammu and Kashmir are entirely the internal affairs of India and that other countries, including China, have to right to comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Official: China foreign minister arrives in India for visit

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in the Indian capital on Thursday for his visit in the past two years, after troops from the two countries engaged in a tense faceoff and occasional clashes along their disputed border, an Indian official said. The visit also came as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has reshaped geopolitical alliances — with China and Russia projecting themselves as a counterweight to the United States. Kshitij Tyagi, an official with India’s External Ministry, said Wang will meet India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Friday.

  • Factbox-India-China ties caught in cross-currents of border tensions, rising trade

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Friday, the highest-level visit by a Chinese official to New Delhi since border clashes two years ago strained diplomatic ties between the nuclear-armed Asian giants. Thousands of Indian troops remain deployed along India's remote border with China in the Himalayan snow deserts of Ladakh, where hand-to-hand fighting broke out in June 2020.

  • Chinese minister seeks normal India ties, Delhi says ease border tension first

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India said on Friday ties with China could not be normal until their troops pulled back from each other on the disputed border, but Beijing struck a conciliatory note during a meeting of their foreign ministers in New Delhi. "I was very honest in my discussions with the Chinese foreign minister, especially in conveying our national sentiments," India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told a news briefing after his three-hour meeting with Wang Yi. "The frictions and tensions that arise from China's deployments since April 2020 cannot be reconciled with a normal relationship between the two neighbours."

  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine makes neocons — not national conservatives — look bad

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine makes neocons — not national conservatives — look bad

  • Japan hardcore train fans accused of going off the rails

    Japan's railway system has long inspired envy around the world, with its famous punctuality, cutting-edge technology and meticulous timetables. So it's no surprise that the country is home to a diverse landscape of train buffs. But in recent years, reports of unruly behaviour have given some fans a bad name.

  • U.S. reinstates 352 product exclusions from China tariffs

    The U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Wednesday it has reinstated 352 expired product exclusions from U.S. "Section 301" tariffs on Chinese imports, well short of the 549 exclusions that it was previously considering. The reinstated product exclusions will be effective retroactively from Oct. 12, 2021, and extend through Dec. 31, 2022, USTR said. A spokeswoman at China's commerce ministry said on Thursday the U.S. decision was beneficial to normalizing the trade flow of those products, and hoped bilateral trade relations would get back on a normal track.

  • Israel to host 'historic' regional summit next week, foreign minister says

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel will host a "historic" five-way regional conference next week, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Friday, as talks to revive a nuclear deal with Iran remain in limbo. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco will arrive in Israel for a series of diplomatic meetings on Sunday and Monday, Lapid said in a statement.

  • Greek officials sign contract for three Naval Group frigates

    The deal puts to rest speculation about whether Lockheed Martin was hoping for a last-minute snatch of a similar sale to the Hellenic Navy.

  • Under sweeping sanctions, Iran hawks its weapons in Qatar

    Iran, under sweeping economic sanctions, was hawking weapons on Wednesday at a Qatari defense exhibit, a surprising sight at the major conference also showcasing American companies and fighter jets. Tucked away in the far left corner of the carpeted convention center, commanders from Iran's defense ministry marketed their missiles and air defense weapons systems. The defense ministry manufactures arms for both Iran’s military and its powerful paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard, a group that plays a singular role in the creation and execution of Iran’s national security and foreign policy.

  • Russian climate envoy reportedly quits, would be 'highest-level official' to split with Kremlin over Ukraine war

    Russian climate envoy reportedly quits, would be 'highest-level official' to split with Kremlin over Ukraine war

  • Japan beat Australia to reach World Cup, Saudis also qualify

    Substitute Kaoru Mitoma scored twice in the dying minutes as Japan beat Australia 2-0 on Thursday to book their place at a seventh straight World Cup and in doing so also helped Saudi Arabia qualify.

  • The ongoing battle against rising gas prices and inflation

    The ongoing battle against rising gas prices and inflation

  • Japan and Saudi Arabia qualify for World Cup

    Japan qualified for a seventh straight World Cup by beating Australia 2-0 Thursday and ended the Socceroos’ chances of automatic qualification. The result in Sydney also qualified Saudi Arabia from Group B. Japan has 21 points in the group, two more than the Saudis ahead of their match against China later Thursday.

  • Australia dismisses Pakistan in final session to win series

    Pakistan failed to hold out in the last session of the third and final cricket test as Australia recorded an emphatic 115-run win Friday to clinch the series 1-0. The hosts were dismissed for 235 in their second innings on a worn-out wicket an hour after tea as Australia enjoyed a successful end to its first test series in Pakistan since 1998. Australia claimed the Benaud-Qadir Trophy, named after leg-spin greats from the two countries — Richie Benaud and Abdul Qadir.

  • India’s Streaming Audience Poised to Reach 600 Million by 2024, Report Suggests

    Streaming was the biggest growth story in India during a pandemic affected 2021, while the film and TV sectors recovered, the annual EY/Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry media industry report reveals. The streaming audience grew from 450 million in 2020 to 497 million in 2021 and the report estimates that the number […]

  • The U.S. Dollar’s Dominance Is Being Stealthily Eroded

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar’s share of global reserve currencies has been in steady decline over the past 20 years as central banks turn to nontraditional currencies, including the renminbi, to diversify their holdings.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Myst

  • Yellen says it's not appropriate 'at this point' to sanction China for Russia ties

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday said it is not "necessary or appropriate at this point" to sanction China for its ties to Russia. Yellen was appearing in a CNBC interview. President Joe Biden has warned China that it would face “consequences” if it helps Russia in its war against Ukraine.

  • Traders see 8.6% U.S. inflation ahead of Fed’s May meeting as expectations may be turning entrenched

    Traders expect U.S. inflation to climb further from an already 40-year high --- and that's before the Fed can deliver a 50 basis point rate hike in May.

  • Saudis held by China after securing World Cup ticket

    Saudi Arabia were held to a 1-1 draw by China on Thursday as they celebrated reaching the World Cup finals for the sixth time.

  • Displays of pride for Purdue basketball in Sweet 16 seen on both sides of the Wabash River

    The excitement for Friday’s match between Purdue and St. Peter's can be seen and heard on both sides of the Wabash River.