Chinese Foreign Minister heads to Russia after consultations with US on Ukraine

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Russia from 18 to 21 September having previously held consultations with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Malta on 16-17 September, including regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: BBC’s Russian service, citing Reuters

Details: The White House reports that Chinese and US officials discussed, among other things, "key issues in the U.S.-China bilateral relationship, global and regional security issues, Russia’s war against Ukraine, and cross-Strait issues".

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would hold talks with Wang Yi on 18 September in Moscow.

On the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, China presented its so-called peace plan for Ukraine, which was criticised both in the West and in Ukraine.

