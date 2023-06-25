Chinese Foreign Minister Meets Russian Official in Beijing

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko in Beijing on Sunday, a day after Moscow defused the biggest threat to President Vladimir Putin’s rule on his country.

Qin and Rudenko exchanged views on international and regional issues of common interest, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement, without offering more details.

In a TV broadcast to the nation on Saturday, Putin accused Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin of “treason” in a drama that saw the mercenary leader take convoys of his fighters to within hours of the capital Moscow virtually unchallenged.

As part of a deal to end the uprising, the Russian president personally guaranteed that Prigozhin would be allowed to leave for Belarus and authorities would drop criminal mutiny charges against him and his fighters, according to the Kremlin.

