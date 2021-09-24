Chinese gaming firms vow self-regulation amid crackdown on teen addiction

FILE PHOTO: Man plays online game on a computer at an internet cafe in Beijing
·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Over 200 Chinese gaming companies have pledged to regulate their industry to combat gaming addiction, including through the possible use of facial recognition to identify minors, a state-backed gaming association said on Friday.

The statement, published by the CGIGC gaming association, which is affiliated to the online game publishing regulator National Press and Publication (NPPA), on its official WeChat account, was signed by 213 companies including Tencent Holdings and NetEase.

China has expressed strong concern over growing video game addiction among its youth and the NPPA last month published new rules that forbid under-18s from playing video games for more than three hours a week. Companies and investors worry more actions against the industry could be in store.

The companies also pledged to crack down on content that distort history or promote "effeminate" behaviour and will also work to prevent breaches of these rules, such as the use of foreign gaming platforms, the CGIGC said.

Tencent in July rolled out a facial recognition function dubbed "midnight patrol" that parents can switch on to prevent children from using adult logins to get around the government curfew.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ECB's Lagarde says many causes of inflation spike are temporary: CNBC

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Many of the drivers of a recent spike in euro zone inflation are temporary and due to fade in the next year, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said in an interview aired on CNBC on Friday. Euro zone prices have been rebounding faster than expected as the economy reopened after pandemic-induced lockdowns, and several ECB policymakers think inflation will be close to, or even above, the ECB's target of 2% next year. Lagarde blamed much of the rise on supply disruptions and said inflation should stabilise next year.

  • Some Evergrande offshore bondholders not paid by Thursday deadline U.S. time - sources

    Some of China Evergrande Group's offshore bondholders have not received interest payment by a Thursday deadline U.S. time, two people familiar with the matter said, as worries about the fate of the property developer mount. A deadline for paying $83.5 million in bond interest ended on Thursday without remark from Evergrande, whose mountain of debt has spooked world markets. A spokesperson for Evergrande did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Google powers up assistive tech in Android with facial gesture-powered shortcuts and switches

    Making smartphones more accessible is always a good idea, and Google's latest features bring quick actions and navigation to people whose expressions are their primary means of interacting with the world. Project Activate and Camera Switches let users perform tasks like speaking a custom phrase, or navigating using a switch interface, through facial gestures alone. The new features rely on the smartphone's front-facing camera, which can watch the user's face in real time for one of six expressions: a smile, raised eyebrows, opened mouth and looking left, right or up.

  • Taper Warning Signs Flash to Markets From India Central Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are seeing hints that India’s central bank is seeking to drain record liquidity from the banking system, another sign that the global flood of pandemic-era easy money may begin to ease.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingA Je

  • Is Zoom Stock A Buy Right Now As Five9 Acquisition Runs Into Trouble?

    Yes, shares in Zoom Video soared during the coronavirus crisis. But post-pandemic, what's the outlook for Zoom stock as Wall Street wonders if Five9 deal will close?

  • Big Tech cozying up to China and Russia undermines argument against breaking them up

    Big Tech companies are complying with the requests of foreign adversaries such as China and Russia, which significantly undercuts their argument that breaking them up is a national security risk, according to both sides of Congress.

  • Seoul warns of debt hangover as apartment price growth hits 15-yr high

    A senior South Korean official on Thursday called for greater efforts to manage the country's excessive borrowing, saying problems at China Evergrande served as an example of the debt issues economies could face as they scale back stimulus. Lee Eog-weon, a vice finance minister, said South Korea should "pre-emptively manage default risks that could arise from excessive leveraging and risk-taking," citing a potential Evergrande default as the kind of incident that could arise as central banks globally unwind pandemic-era monetary policy.

  • Alibaba Seeks to Exit Media Firm After Beijing’s Scrutiny

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is seeking to sell its entire stake in a local television network after the Chinese government’s scrutiny over media and the technology industry intensified. Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingA Jewish Tra

  • Diablo II: Resurrected first impressions: Back in time for a new generation

    Does Diablo II: Resurrected bring back the magic of the original? Here's our first impressions review of Blizzard's latest remaster.

  • Diablo II: Resurrected is out today—here's where you can buy it

    One of the most beloved games in video game history, Diablo 2, has been fully remastered. Here's where to buy it.

  • Netflix series ‘Squid Game’ accused of plagiarizing parts of Japanese film ‘As the Gods Will’

    South Korean survival drama show “Squid Game,” which premiered on Netflix on Sept. 17, is being accused of plagiarism by some online. In both games, one “seeker” faces the wall or a tree for a short period of time before suddenly turning around to catch any player that moves.

  • Vintage ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ game sold for astronomical $430,500

    A new contender has run into the arena of extremely high-priced games and it’s none other than Mario’s long-time rival, Sonic the Hedgehog. Another clash: On Sunday, Goldin Auctions tweeted an image of a Wata-certified copy of the 1991 video game "Sonic the Hedgehog" stating that it sold for $430,500 and set an all-time record for the highest price for any Sega Genesis game. Yuji Naka, the former head of Sonic Team, was baffled by the astronomical price and took to Twitter to ask if it was a “scam.”

  • 'Disco Elysium: The Final Cut' hits Nintendo Switch on October 12th

    Disco Elysium finally has a launch date for the Nintendo Switch: October 12th.

  • Is Skillz Stock a Good Long-Term Investment?

    Mobile gaming company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) has ridden the meme stock roller coaster in 2021 as the number of shares shorted rose to nearly 61 million at the end of August, representing 15% of the shares outstanding. The question is whether Skillz falls into that category. Let's dig into the company to determine whether it does.

  • Eidos-Montréal gambles with entry into "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise

    Eidos-Montréal's upcoming entry into the Marvel gaming universe, "Guardians of the Galaxy," has big shoes to fill — but may just be on track.The details: A recent demo given to the press covers part of the game's fifth chapter, where the Guardians find themselves exploring an oddly deserted Nova Corps station.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The demo was only a small slice of the game, one that focused largely on combat to the tune of classic hits with s

  • The Best 2 Person Board Games for Spicing Up a Chill Night In

    Two’s a party with these games designed for duos.

  • Street Fighter V: Ruby Heart Costume Dlc Trailer

    The legendary fighting franchise returns with Street Fighter V! Powered by Unreal Engine 4 technology, stunning visuals depict the next generation of World Warriors in unprecedented detail, while exciting and accessible battle mechanics deliver endless fighting fun that both beginners and veterans can enjoy. Challenge friends online, or compete for fame and glory on the Capcom Pro Tour. Street Fighter V will be released exclusively for the PlayStation 4 and PC. Through a strategic partnership be