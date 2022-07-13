Chinese girl flips the script in the best way possible on her dad who thought she should lose weight

When a Chinese father took his daughter for a walk to help her lose weight, the little girl mistakenly believed her father was the one who wanted to shed some pounds and reminded him that she loves him no matter what.

In a video uploaded to Weibo on Monday, the unnamed girl — who is purportedly in kindergarten — is filmed by her mother taking a walk along a nearby river in Shandong province of eastern China. The father purportedly believed his daughter to be overweight and decided to accompany her on a light stroll after dinner on Sunday, reported Xinhua.

The father suggests that they take “a gentle stroll every day after having dinner,” to which the little girl responds, “Is it to slim down?” Surprised by his daughter’s response, he acknowledges that the walk is for losing weight. The little girl, however, mistakenly believes it is her father’s desire to lose weight and tells him, “You don’t have to lose weight, I love you no matter what you will become.”

As the little girl’s mother bursts out laughing, the father asks his daughter, “Why?” She then responds that it is “because you are my father.”

Many Weibo users described the little girl as “angelic.”

“Is there really such an angel,” one user wrote.

“Who wouldn't love such a positive, confident and warm baby?” another user commented.

The video has garnered over 7 million views and 101,000 likes at the time of this writing.

Featured Image via Weibo (left), Weibo (right)

