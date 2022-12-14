Chinese girl treks alone for 40 minutes to ask stranger for homework help

A 9-year-old girl from a remote village in China is making headlines for her devotion to studying, even if it means trekking alone for 40 minutes before dark to a stranger's house for homework help.

The unnamed third grade student reportedly hiked alone along a remote mountainous road in Sichuan province’s Chongqing municipality to the home of a stranger surnamed Ran, overcoming difficulties in life for the sake of her education.

Ran shared a video of the girl on her Douyin channel on Saturday.

Speaking to Feidian Video, Ran said she had only met the girl once before being asked for homework help. Ran also told Feidian Video that she was deeply moved after learning that the girl traveled a long distance to see her.

The Douyin user and her younger brother reportedly helped the girl, who "likes learning very much," with her assignment. Ran also mentioned that the girl, whose mother is unable to assist her with her schoolwork, studies at night after working for her family’s farm during the day.

A video of the girl studying in Ran’s home was also recently posted on Douyin.

In the video, Ran says she felt worried for the girl since she might try returning at night.

She has asked the girl to let her family know about her whereabouts and to call in advance in the future.

Featured Image via @农村冉冉

