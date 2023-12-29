Chinese government appoints new defense minister

The Chinese National People's Congress has appointed Dong Jun as Defense Minister after the removal of Li Shangfu in October as Chinese President Xi Jinping continues shakeups. Pool Photo by Gianluigi Guercia/UPI

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The Chinese government on Friday appointed a new defense minister after the removal of Li Shangfu from the post in October.

The decision to appoint Dong Jun was taken Friday at the seventh session of the 14th National People's Congress.

Dong was appointed to his previous post of commander of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy in 2021.

At the session, the NPC removed current civil affairs minister Tang Dengjie from his post and replaced him with Lu Zhiyuan. Minister of Culture and Tourism Hu Heping was replaced with Sun Yeli.

The Congress also adopted a new amendment to the country's criminal law addressing corruption and bribes.

The new measures coincide with a shakeup in the Chinese Communist Party which includes the removal of nine members of the People's Liberation Army.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Li Shangfu was detained for questioning by Chinese authorities in September.

The Washington Post reported in September that unnamed U.S. defense forces said Li was under investigation for corruption and U.S. Ambassador to China Rahm Emmauel suggested Li was under house arrest at the time.