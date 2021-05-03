Chinese government authorities deleted posts mocking India's COVID-19 tragedy after receiving backlash

Shalini Nagarajan
·3 min read
2021 04 22T182130Z_152969380_RC261N9XLJ4Q_RTRMADP_3_HEALTH CORONAVIRUS INDIA CREMATION.JPG
A mass cremation of victims who died due to COVID-19 is seen at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India on April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

  • Official Chinese government accounts have deleted posts that seemed to mock India's COVID-19 crisis.

  • One was seen comparing China's module launch of its first space station with mass cremations in India.

  • "China lighting a fire versus India lighting a fire," a post was captioned.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Images on social media posted by two official Chinese government accounts have drawn rebuke for appearing to mock India's catastrophic battle with COVID-19, according to multiple online reports.

An account linked to the ruling Communist Party posted an image on Saturday comparing the country's successful launch of its Tianhe module into space with lines of burning cremation pyres in India.

The image, posted by the government's Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission on its Weibo account, was captioned "China lighting a fire versus India lighting a fire."

It carried a hashtag noting India's coronavirus cases had topped 400,000 a day. Multiple other government accounts run by the police and law enforcement agencies shared the image too, CNN reported.

chinese govt weibo
The posts compared China's launche of its Tianhe module to burning cremation pyres in India. Weibo

The official account of China's Ministry of Public Security posted a separate image on Friday that compared the country's "fire god mountain" - the name of its makeshift hospital built to combat COVID-19 in Wuhan - with another mass cremation in India, according to Bloomberg. Some social media users reportedly commented saying the posts were "morally problematic."

Both posts were deleted after many Chinese Weibo users expressed anger at the insensitivity expressed.

Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of the Communist Party-backed Global Times also blasted the move, saying: "I don't think it's proper for social media accounts of certain Chinese official institutions or other influential forces to mock India at present."

They should instead "hold high the banner of humanitarianism at this time, show sympathy for India, and firmly place Chinese society on a moral high ground," he said.

Nationalist sentiment has been running high in both countries as the two world powers spar over a 2,100 mile-long disputed border in the Himalayan region. Some see India's intense coronavirus battle as an opportunity for China to ease tensions with its neighbor.

"We hope everyone gives attention to the Chinese government and mainstream public opinion supporting India's fight against the epidemic," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson told Bloomberg in response to the deletion of the posts.

President Xi Jinping only recently sent a condolence message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offering assistance to help the nation deal with its shortage of oxygen and other important supplies.

A foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, told Bloomberg on Friday that the Red Cross Society of China, local governments, NGOs, and Chinese enterprises are attempting to collect pandemic-related supplies and deliver them to India "as soon as possible."

India reported more than 300,000 new COVID-19 cases for a twelfth straight day on Monday, taking its total caseload to near 20 million. Fatalities rose by 3,417 to more than 215,000, but medical experts believe the number could be five to 10 times higher than the official tally.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Oregon Lawmaker Faces Charges for Letting Rioters Into State Capitol Last Year

    White people really don’t care about law and order. Sure, they may be big fans of the work of detectives Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson, but in the real world it’s clear they believe that the law is a mandate for Black and brown people and simply a suggestion for them. This mentality was firmly on display in Oregon, where a state legislator is facing charges for letting rioters into the state capitol in December.

  • China’s wolf warriors are undermining Beijing’s empathetic messaging on India’s Covid-19 crisis

    Undiplomatic posts on Chinese social media risk escalating tensions between the two countries at a time of crisis.

  • Last day to save! Want a smooth summer? Get two pairs of Spanx undies for (almost) the price of one

    A single pair normally retails for $22, but this deal gets you two for just $26.50. Spanx so much, QVC!

  • Moderna Is Selling Up to 500 Million Covid Vaccine Doses to COVAX. What to Know.

    Moderna said Monday it has a deal to supply doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to low- and middle-income countries through the vaccine access group COVAX.

  • Chinese rocket falling back to Earth

    Last week, China launched a rocket and expected to have a controlled reentry in the ocean. The rocket’s core could rain debris on New York, Madrid or Beijing in the next few days.

  • 'Horrible' weeks ahead as India's virus catastrophe worsens

    COVID-19 infections and deaths are mounting with alarming speed in India with no end in sight to the crisis and a top expert warning that the coming weeks in the country of nearly 1.4 billion people will be “horrible.” India's official count of coronavirus cases surpassed 20 million Tuesday, nearly doubling in the past three months, while deaths officially have passed 220,000. Staggering as those numbers are, the true figures are believed to be far higher, the undercount an apparent reflection of the troubles in the health care system.

  • Another Kentuckian arrested in connection with Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

    The FBI’s Louisville office announced its latest arrest of a Kentuckian accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

  • WHO: More COVID-19 cases reported in last 2 weeks than in first 6 months of pandemic

    The number of global coronavirus cases reported in the last two weeks eclipses the first six months of the pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday.Why it matters: It underscores the severity of the current wave of infections in India, which surpassed 400,000 cases for the first time over the weekend, as well as a record-high number of deaths, per data from Johns Hopkins University.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.India and Brazil make up more than half of last week's cases, according to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, but many other countries all over the world "face a very fragile situation."What they're saying: "What’s happening in India and Brazil could happen elsewhere unless we all take these public health precautions that WHO has been calling for since the beginning of the pandemic," Tedros said, urging everyone to follow safety measures. "Vaccines are part of the answer, but they are not the only answer."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The Latest: Nepal extends lockdown for capital amid surge

    Authorities extended a lockdown in Nepal's capital Kathmandu and surrounding districts by another week on Wednesday as the Himalayan nation recorded its highest daily tolls of COVID-19 infection and death. The Ministry of Health said Tuesday 7,660 people tested positive for the coronavirus while 55 people had died. Nepal halted all domestic flights this week and international flights would be stopped from Thursday.

  • Indian government faces lockdown calls, contempt charges

    India's government faced calls for a strict lockdown to slow a devastating surge in new coronaviorus cases, and a court in New Delhi on Wednesday will decide whether to punish officials for failing to end a 2-week-old erratic supply of oxygen to overstretched hospitals. With 382,315 new confirmed cases, India's tally has risen to more than 20.6 million since the pandemic began. The Health Ministry on Wednesday also reported 3,780 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 226,188.

  • Top US diplomat to join China UN event on global cooperation

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will participate in a U.N. Security Council meeting Friday chaired by China’s foreign minister on strengthening global cooperation and the key role of the United Nations in harnessing international action to tackle the world’s conflicts and crises, China’s U.N. ambassador said Monday. It will be the first encounter, though virtually, for Blinken and China’s top diplomat Wang Yi. China’s U.N. envoy Zhang Jun told a news conference that Friday’s meeting is “the first priority” of China’s Security Council presidency this month, and will be attended not only by Blinken but “quite a number” of other foreign ministers from the 15 nations on the U.N.’s most powerful body.

  • Egypt court upholds seizure of ship that blocked Suez Canal

    An Egyptian court Tuesday rejected an appeal by the owner of a massive container ship of the court-ordered seizure of the vessel over a financial dispute. Egyptian authorities have impounded the hulking Ever Given, which blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week in March, halting billions of dollars in maritime commerce. The Suez Canal Authority said the vessel would not be allowed to leave the country until a compensation amount is settled on with the vessel’s Japanese owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd.

  • SMRT train captain seen in 'sleeping' video while driving 'no longer working'

    An SMRT train captain who videoed himself sleeping inside what appears to be a moving MRT cockpit has been disciplined and is no longer working at the company, said the head of the train operator on Tuesday (4 May).

  • Canada's Alberta province toughens COVID-19 restrictions

    OTTAWA/CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) -The Canadian province of Alberta will increase restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 as a third wave of the pandemic threatens to overwhelm the hospital system within weeks, Premier Jason Kenney said on Tuesday. Alberta, the center of Canada's energy industry, has the highest per capita rate of COVID-19 cases in the country and follows Ontario and Quebec in beefing up restrictions. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday the federal government was offering whatever help the province needed to get the situation under control and keep Albertans safe.

  • Why Texas' 2022 GOP gubernatorial primary may be a key fight for the future of the party

    Some Texas Republicans view the 2022 Texas gubernatorial GOP primary as a "critical juncture in the fight for the future" of the Republican Party, The New York Times reports. There's some speculation that the primaries could turn into a legitimate battleground, a smaller version of the split between former President Donald Trump's contingent within the GOP and the party's more traditional wing. The incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott (R) gets along well with Trump, but his COVID-19 requirements throughout the pandemic have led to some skepticism about where he stands in the eyes of Republican voters, who may back someone more closely aligned with the former president. Luke Macias, a consultant who has worked with many of Texas' conservative legislators, told the Times that Abbott "comes from the George W. Bush-John McCain-Mitt Romney school of Republicans who have run a pretty successful con game where you don't actually need to provide tangible policy results in order to run on a conservative platform. And Trump messed that up. What you're seeing now is this shift of Republicans, saying 'We know exactly what we're looking for.'" Texas' Trump-allied Attorney General Ken Paxton, meanwhile, wouldn't commit to supporting Abbott in a primary, which he told the Times consists of candidates "running their own race." "I don't think he supports me; I don't support him," Paxton told the Times (he later denied the comments on Tuesday after the Times article was published.) Abbott still has strong support, however; Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, whom the Times notes "has endured intermittent friction" with the governor, took himself out of the running and said he hopes no one challenges him. Read more about the state of the Texas GOP at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comTucker Carlson casually maligns David Frum, who responds by deconstructing his former friend's 'cowardly' actThe GOP puts all its eggs in one dangerous basket5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woes

  • Denmark ditches J&J COVID-19 shots from vaccination programme

    Denmark on Monday became the first country to exclude Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shots from its vaccination programme over a potential link to a rare but serious form of blood clot. The move comes after the Nordic country last month stopped using AstraZeneca's vaccine altogether citing similar concerns. The country's health authority said in a statement it had found that "the benefits of using the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson do not outweigh the risk of causing the possible adverse effect in those who receive the vaccine".

  • Hate crimes on the rise in New York City, NYPD announces

    On Monday, the New York Police Department reported a rise in the number of hate crimes and arrests compared to last year. From January to May 2021, there have already been 180 hate crimes reported in New York City, according to the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force, an increase from the 104 incidents reported during the same window of time in 2020. The number of hate crimes has risen by 73% and the number of arrests for hate crime cases has risen by a staggering 160% according to NYPD.

  • China's UN envoy: Myanmar violence could lead to civil war

    China’s U.N. ambassador on Monday urged stronger diplomatic efforts to resolve the confrontation in Myanmar since the Feb. 1 military coup, warning that further violence could lead to a chaotic situation “and even a civil war.” Zhang Jun also warned that “any wrong handling” might lead to further tension in Myanmar. The U.N. Security Council on Friday strongly backed calls by Southeast Asian nations for an immediate cessation of violence and talks as a first step toward a solution following the military coup in Myanmar that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her party and reversed years of slow progress toward democracy.

  • Marcus Peters still mad at Rams for dealing him and immediately acquiring Jalen Ramsey: 'F*** them'

    Marcus Peters can get his revenge against the Rams in 2021.

  • Phil Spector's castle, where he murdered Lana Clarkson, sells in Alhambra

    Phil Spector's longtime home, an Alhambra mansion known as the Pyrenees Castle where he murdered Lana Clarkson in 2003, has sold for $3.3 million.