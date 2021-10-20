Chinese hot pot chain Haidilao slows growth as COVID-19 curbs consumer appetite

Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh
·3 min read

By Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's biggest hot pot chain Haidilao is slowing its rollout of new restaurants and increasing diversification of its fare, tempering its rapid expansion during the coronavirus pandemic to cope with a subsequent slump in consumer spending.

Haidilao, which became so popular in recent years that it appeased customers in hours-long queues for its soups by providing free manicures, snacks and shoe shines, is at the forefront of a reckoning in China's restaurant industry post-pandemic.

The chain has seen falling table turnover rates and profits as consumers dine out less and new stores cannibalise business at older locations.

"We will open stores based on market demand, and compared to before, will appropriately slow down our opening pace," the company said in a written response to Reuters' questions about its strategy.

China's catering industry shrank 4.5% in August, before recovering for growth of 3.1% last month. Analysts said it will likely remain volatile for some time amid the country's broader patchy economic recovery.

"This year, fresh waves of the epidemic happened repeatedly, and passenger flow in commercial areas is volatile, affecting the recovery of core business indicators," Tianfeng Securities wrote in a research note last month.

Haidilao was initially undeterred by the pandemic, embarking on an expansion drive in early 2020 that has doubled its outlets since then to almost 1,600 currently. It did so by snapping up sites left behind by vacating weaker players, often helped by deep discounts offered by landlords.

But that expansion pushed Haidilao's table turnover rate down to 3.0 - or three sets of customers per day on average - in the first half of this year, from 4.8 in 2019.

Xiabu Xiabu, another Hong Kong-listed Chinese hot pot chain, has said it plans to shut 200 of its 1,010 stores after losing 50 million yuan ($7.76 million) in the first half of 2021.

Haidilao's share price has fallen to around HK$30 from a record high of HK$86 in February.

"The company will need to create demand going forward, which is more challenging than fulfilling demand," China Renaissance analysts wrote in an August note.

DELIVERY AND DRINKS

To turn its fortunes around, Haidilao has opened more than 10 outlets specialising in fast food such as noodles and dumplings, moving beyond the hot pot, the signature dish of southwestern Sichuan province where the company was founded 27 years ago.

However, with a maximum of just five stores each and an average spending per guest of 10 to 20 yuan - versus 107.3 yuan for the Haidilao restaurants - the sub-brands contributed just 0.5% to first-half revenue.

Haidilao last month closed a potato noodle restaurant less than a year after opening it in the central city of Zhengzhou, without publicly citing a reason.

In other diversification attempts, the company has opened bars in three of its Beijing restaurants and is promoting its delivery service, a unit where revenue initially rose during the pandemic.

However, delivery revenue dropped from 409.6 million yuan, or 4.2% of total revenue, in the first half of 2020 to 345.7 yuan, or 1.7% of total revenue, in the first half of 2021.

"(Eating) hot pot has a strong social feature so people are less likely to order hot pot at home," said Zhu Danpeng, an independent food industry analyst.

Haidilao opened a store on Alibaba's marketplace Tmall several months ago to sell items including lipsticks inspired by its soup bases with names such as "capsicum rouge" and "summer tomato".

Zhu said Haidilao's multi-brands strategy was the right move but the company did not have a lot of room for growth: "Haidilao has reached a certain phase with its development, as a man has reached his middle age."

($1 = 6.4459 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh; editing by Jane Wardell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How To Invest: How IBD Stock Screener Turbo-Charges Research For Growth Stocks

    IBD's stock screens already find top-performing stocks, and now investors can refine those lists even more and even customize them thanks to the IBD Stock Screener.

  • China drafts new law that will see parents punished if children exhibit ‘very bad behaviour’

    Parents and guardians could be ordered to go through family education guidance programmes

  • U.S. lawmakers say Facebook cannot be trusted to manage cryptocurrency

    A group of U.S. lawmakers said Facebook Inc cannot be trusted to manage cryptocurrency and urged the social media platform to discontinue immediately a small pilot of its cryptocurrency wallet named Novi, which was launched on Tuesday. U.S. Democratic senators Brian Schatz, Sherrod Brown, Richard Blumenthal, Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith voiced their opposition to Facebook's two-year-old effort to launch a cryptocurrency and digital wallet.

  • Netflix earnings, subscribers get a ‘Squid Game’ bounce, but forecast is tamer

    Netflix Inc. received a bigger bounce in profit and subscriber additions as it found its biggest surprise success yet in the third quarter, but predictions for the holiday season were not as bountiful.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Why Alibaba Shares Are Rising Today

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is trading higher Tuesday after the company confirmed plans to develop an in-house processor that would be used to power its cloud computing business. Alibaba’s in-house semiconductor unit is developing its first custom-designed server processor which is expected to positively impact the company's cloud business by leveraging performance and energy efficiency. According to reports, the new chip has been under development since 2019. Alibaba is expected to l

  • Rachel Levine becomes first openly transgender 4-star officer across uniformed services

    Rachel Levine will lead a public health workforce in demand more than ever due to COVID-19, the nation's overdose epidemic and the border crisis.

  • Jack Ma’s Terrible Year Ends With Ant Group IPO Stuck in Limbo

    (Bloomberg) -- Days after China snuffed out the biggest initial public offering in history, Ant Group Co. gathered its investment bankers at a Hong Kong convention center overlooking Victoria Harbour. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront

  • India’s New Jio World Mall Gives Luxury Brands More Space in Mumbai

    The opening of the Jio World Drive mall, spread over 17.5 acres in the Maker Maxity complex close to the upscale areas of Bandra and Khar, has injected life into India's premium retail segment.

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy as Crude Oil Barrels Toward $85

    Oil prices continue to march higher. Brent, the global oil benchmark, recently touched $85 a barrel, while WTI, the U.S. oil price benchmark, is just a couple of dollars behind. Crude prices are pushing levels not seen since 2014.

  • Concrete: the world's 3rd largest CO2 emitter

    If concrete were a country, it would be the third largest emitter of greenhouse gases on Earth, behind only China and the United States.

  • U.S. needs more mines to boost rare earths supply chain, Pentagon says

    The United States and ally nations should mine and process more rare earths to ensure adequate global supply of the strategic minerals for military and commercial uses, a U.S. Department of Defense official said on Tuesday. The remarks underscore the Pentagon's rising interest in public-private mining partnerships to counter China's status as the top global producer of rare earths, the 17 minerals used to make specialized magnets for weaponry and electric vehicles (EVs). "We know we cannot resolve our shared exposure to supply chain risk without a close partnership with industry," Danielle Miller of the Pentagon's Office of Industrial Policy told the Adamas Intelligence North American Critical Minerals Days conference.

  • This Non-Traded REIT Pays an 8.4% Dividend Yield

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a popular option for income-seeking investors, especially in today’s low-interest-rate environment. However, most REITs are still vulnerable to the same market volatility as other publicly traded companies. One option that’s overlooked by many retail investors: non-traded REITs. These REITs aren’t traded on any major stock exchanges and can’t be bought or sold through your brokerage app. Non-Traded REITs Explained: A non-traded REIT is basically the same

  • Permian Oil Output Is Nearing Record Pre-Pandemic Levels

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil output in America’s most prolific shale patch is getting closer to levels seen before the pandemic-driven market crash, as crude prices surge. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismWhile total production

  • Let's Go Inside Intel's Improving Charts Ahead of Earnings

    In this daily bar chart of INTC, below, we can see some improvement from late July. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line looks like it has bottomed out in September and October. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has turned up to a new outright-buy signal.

  • VW Doubles EV Deliveries in Q3 as New Models Land

    Volkswagen's deliveries of EVs have doubled in the third quarter of this year, compared to 2020, as new models have arrived. Here's how things look.

  • Coal-fired electricity forecast to rise in the U.S. for first time in seven years

    As natural-gas prices surge, coal-fired generation in the U.S. is set to increase for the first time in seven years, a government forecast finds.

  • Air Canada, WestJet facing new competition, thanks to COVID-19

    "Even though travel demand remains depressed, conditions are arguably favourable for new competitors to make their mark," analysts say.

  • Will Move to Off-Peak Hours — Which Can Push Goods 25% Faster — Alleviate Supply Chain Backlogs?

    The supply chain bottlenecks are getting increasingly complicated, as global ports are growing more gridlocked, triggering a slew of issues including higher prices for consumers and a slow economic...

  • For Britain's chicken farmers, Brexit and COVID brew a perfect storm

    When Nigel Upson checks the plucked chicken carcasses dangling from a rotating line at his poultry plant in England, he sees cash haemorrhaging out of his business from a collision of events that has distressed every part of the farm-to-fork supply chain. Like food manufacturers across Britain, Upson was hit this year by an exodus of eastern European workers who, deterred by Brexit paperwork, left en masse when COVID restrictions lifted, compounding his already soaring cost of feed and fuel. Such is the scale of the hit, he cut output by 10% and hiked wages by 11%, a rise that was immediately matched or bettered by neighbouring employers in the northeast of England.