Chinese influencer arrested for stabbing alleged rival to death during livestream

A Chinese influencer has been arrested for stabbing his alleged rival to death while the latter was livestreaming in a market in Nepal earlier this month.

The incident reportedly occurred in Nepal’s Indra Chowk market on Dec. 4 when the victim, identified as 29-year-old food blogger Gan Soujiong, was ambushed and stabbed to death by his alleged rival Feng Zhengyung, 37.

Gan, who went by the online moniker “Fatty Goes to Africa,” was livestreaming at the location before the incident.

In a video of the livestream, Gan can be seen walking alongside his two friends down a crowded street. Seconds later, screams from different people can be heard before the video gets cut.

Other footage of the incident that has been circulating online shows the Chinese influencer covered in blood on the street as another man — believed to be Fang — hurls profanities at him in Chinese.

Gan seemingly clutched his stomach following the attack. He was later transported to Nepal’s National Trauma Center, where he succumbed to chest and abdomen stab wounds, while his friend, Li Chuzan, 32, was listed in critical condition after being stabbed in the abdomen, according to reports.

Local police arrested Feng, who is known online as “Ayun,” in connection with the incident. The man held a grudge against Gan, who has almost five million followers in China, due to "unspecified disputes and unresolved debts," New York Post reported.

