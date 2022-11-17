Chinese intelligence officer sentenced to 20 years in federal prison

Dareh Gregorian and Ken Dilanian and Michael Kosnar
A Chinese intelligence officer convicted of conspiring and attempting to steal sensitive trade secrets from a U.S. company was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in federal prison.

The Justice Department had asked that Yanjun Xu, 42, get 25 years behind bars for his "very extensive" years-long scheme to steal secrets from American aviation companies.

Xu “used a range of techniques to attempt to steal technology and proprietary information from companies based in both the U.S. and abroad,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

He said that the sentence handed down by U.S. District Judge Timothy Black “demonstrates the seriousness of those crimes and the Justice Department’s determination to investigate and prosecute efforts by the Chinese government, or any foreign power, to threaten our economic and national security.”

A General Electric CF6-80C2 jet engine is assembled at the GE Aviation factory in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., on Wednesday, June 25, 2014. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) is scheduled to release U.S. manufacturing figures on July 1. (Luke Sharrett / Bloomberg via Getty Images file)

Xu is the first Chinese intelligence officer to be extradited to the U.S. to face criminal charges, according to DOJ officials. He was arrested in 2018 in Belgium, where he'd gone to meet with an employee of GE Aviation, a subsidiary of General Electric. Prosecutors said the company had been working with the FBI.

In court filings, Xu is described as an official of China's Ministry of State Security, responsible for foreign intelligence and political security. Prosecutors said he used networks of underlings to pry secrets out of U.S. and other companies, but also acted directly himself.

"Xu targeted multiple employees at multiple international aviation companies over multiple years. He used aliases, front companies, and false documents. He leveraged human intelligence sources, as well as cyber techniques," prosecutors said in their sentencing memorandum, adding that he had recruited and duped assets, "namely ethnic Chinese insiders at Western aviation firms," into helping him.

In one of the schemes, he invited the employees to China, and then "worked with others in the MSS to hack or copy the computers in hotel rooms while the aviation employees — his 'guests' — were taken to dinner by the MSS," prosecutors said.

He was convicted November of last year of conspiracy to commit economic espionage, conspiracy to commit trade secret theft, attempted economic espionage and attempted trade secret theft.

FBI Director Chris Wray cited Xu's case in an interview with NBC News earlier this year while describing the scope of China's espionage activities.

“The scale of their hacking program, and the amount of personal and corporate data that their hackers have stolen, is greater than every other country combined,” Wray said.

Xu's attorneys had asked the judge to sentence him to four years — the amount of time he's already spent behind bars in the U.S. They noted that his scheme to steal secret from GE was not successful, and said he was just following his country's orders.

“Mr. Xu was working to further his country’s interests. He was not a rogue operator, or criminal mastermind or, in fact, in any way operating outside the scope of his employment. He did not allegedly seek proprietary information in order to monetize it for his own greedy purposes, or to start his own company, or to sell it on the black market. He was working on behalf of China, trying to obtain information that would be helpful to the aerospace industry in the People’s Republic of China," they said.

Xu's lawyers also argued in a court filing that the feds were asking for the lengthy prison sentence solely to send China a message that would not be received: "The government suggests that the prosecution and harsh punishment of one alleged Chinese intelligence officer will 'deter' an entire nation, an entire government structure, an entire political agenda. That is nothing more than wishful thinking."

