Chinese intruder at Trump’s club remains behind bars and in limbo. She wants to go home

Jay Weaver, Sarah Blaskey

When a federal judge gave Yujing Zhang an eight-month prison sentence for trespassing at President Donald Trump’s exclusive Palm Beach club, the Chinese business woman caught a lucky break.

After all, prosecutors argued that she deserved twice as much time behind bars and at one point had considered charging her with spying at Mar-a-Lago.

So when Zhang finished her sentence and was transferred to immigration custody in early December 2019, everyone assumed the enigmatic intruder would be deported to her native China in a heartbeat.

It hasn’t happened.

The 34-year-old Chinese woman — who has been detained by immigration authorities almost twice as long as she was jailed for her federal crime — seems desperate and wants out, according to court records.

In a habeas corpus petition filed just before Christmas, Zhang wrote in English that she has been held at the Glades County Detention Center for the past year, has no money to call her family in China, and needs an attorney to gain her freedom and go home.

“It violates a person’s basic rights,” Zhang wrote by hand in an eight-page motion to U.S. Magistrate Judge Mac R. McCoy in Fort Myers federal court. After reviewing her first habeas petition filed in November, the judge gave Zhang until Jan. 7 to file a new one properly, citing Zhang’s inability to access the detention center’s law library because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She beat his deadline by two weeks.

“Basically, I’m seeking the help of the power of the court to make it clear that why I’m in custody and by whom I’m in custody in Glades jail,” Zhang wrote the judge. “I hope the court could help me to let me contact my family and friends and attorneys where I am in jail, which I found it difficult to do by phone. The fact is I have lost contact with my parent[s] the whole year.”

At the end of March 2019, Zhang flew from China to Palm Beach to attend a gala benefit at Mar-a-Lago, where she was arrested in a gray evening dress on a trespassing charge. Before trial, she did not tell a magistrate judge that she had about $8,000 in U.S. and Chinese currency in her room at the Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, where she was staying while visiting the president’s private club. The agents searched the room and seized her money, but it’s unclear if it has been returned to her.

Held in custody without bail, Zhang was found guilty the following September by a Fort Lauderdale federal jury of the trespassing charge and lying to Secret Service agents about what she was doing on the president’s property.

After U.S. District Judge Roy Altman sentenced her to time served, or eight months, in late November 2019, Zhang ended up in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement as a convicted foreign national awaiting deportation. That December, she tried to get bail while facing an ICE removal order. Government lawyers opposed letting her out because they considered her a flight risk; an immigration judge denied her bid for a bond.

But what has kept her stuck at the Glades County immigration facility two hours northwest of Miami is the coronavirus pandemic that has paralyzed movement all over the world, according to two sources familiar with her situation. Although Zhang doesn’t mention the threat of the virus in her habeas petition, the pandemic has shaken up the nation’s prison system and immigration centers because of fears of infection.

An ICE spokesman confirmed that Zhang was facing a removal order but could not comment further.

When Zhang was first placed in immigration custody, federal authorities were still deporting Chinese nationals who were illegally in the United States in the fall of 2019 through the early part of 2020. But deportations slowed drastically after the coronavirus gripped the nation and travel bans were imposed. Through the past fiscal year ending in September, ICE deported 336 Chinese nationals — 300 less than fiscal year 2019, according to an ICE report. The report does not indicate how many of those were Chinese who completed a prison sentence, like Zhang, and then were deported.

Zhang’s quest to visit Mar-a-Lago — in the hope of meeting Trump — took her on an unusual odyssey from Shanghai to Palm Beach to a federal jail to immigration detention.

According to a Miami Herald profile of Zhang before her trial in September 2019, people who knew her tended to agree that she was a stubborn striver who sought to attain a status far above her modest background. She also seemed to have fixated on Trump, who had been advertised to China’s growing business class as a plainspoken, self-made billionaire.

Thanks to Trump’s popularity in China, inventive entrepreneurs there and in the United States pioneered a little-known online industry selling Chinese and Chinese-American business people tickets to events at the president’s properties, including Mar-a-Lago. In China, a photo with the right person — generally used to claim a personal relationship — can make or break a career.

Zhang, who grew up in a modest home in Shanghai and obtained a college degree in business, seemed to have so bought into China’s Trump mythology that she spent tens of thousands on travel packages to Trump-branded businesses.

During her visit to Mar-a-Lago on March 30, 2019, Zhang managed to get by two Secret Service checkpoints in the middle of the day before she was stopped by a club receptionist who suspected she didn’t belong on the restricted property.

At her trial the following September, Zhang was accused of bluffing her way into Trump’s private club by saying she was going to the pool and then insisting that she was visiting to attend a gala event at Mar-a-Lago — even though her text messages would reveal that she knew the benefit had been canceled before she left China days earlier.

At her sentencing, Zhang said federal prosecutors misrepresented why she was visiting Mar-a-Lago, claiming her only purpose was to meet the president and his family. “I already said I come to meet the president and his family and make friends,” Zhang said in halting English.

“You wanted to come to make friends with the president and his family?” a puzzled Altman asked her.

Zhang chuckled, saying yes. But she then suggested that Trump said after she was arrested that she had received an invitation to his private club.

Altman then asked Zhang about all of the electronic devices, from laptops to cellphones to a signal detector — used to detect hidden cameras and microphones — that were found on her or in her Palm Beach hotel room after her arrest. “Why did you have the signal detection device?” he asked.

“I’m just cautious ... because I’m a female ... for my security,” Zhang told the judge.

Her sentence ended a bizarre court case in which the defendant, a woman with limited English skills and no legal training, represented herself — clumsily and ineffectively, for the most part.

She had fired the public defender’s office, though she was still receiving advice on the side at the sentencing hearing from Assistant Federal Public Defender Kristy Militello. Militello said at the time that there was “nothing nefarious” about Zhang’s visit to Mar-a-Lago — that she had a “fantastical idea” about proposing a business partnership with Trump and his family.

Reached by email, Militello declined to comment for this story.

