Chinese Investment in Belt and Road Nations Jumps on Tech Deals

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s investment in the countries along the Belt and Road rose to the highest since 2019, with much of that increase due to a new battery plant for electric vehicles.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Investment in the 147 nations in the BRI rose 63% to $32.5 billion from a year earlier, according to a report from Fudan University in Shanghai. Driving the rise was China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. and Mercedes-Benz Group AG plans to invest more than $7 billion in a plant in Hungary, the biggest single project in any BRI country since it started in 2013.

After the tech sector, the energy sector was the largest recipient of Chinese investment, with $9 billion going into projects, mostly for oil, gas and green energy. Chinese firms also signed more than $15 billion in construction deals for the energy sector and another $12 billion for transport infrastructure such as ports, roads and railways, according to the report from Christoph Nedopil at Fudan’s Green Finance & Development Center.

Total construction deals fell 27% to $35.3 billion, lowest level since the start of the initiative spearheaded by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Hungary was the largest recipient of Chinese investment among BRI nations, followed by Saudi Arabia and Singapore. Russia, Angola, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Peru saw no new investment or construction deals, while engagement in Pakistan fell 34%, and that in sub-Saharan Africa also dropped by double digits, the report showed.

Chinese lending to a number of nations has fallen during the pandemic as an increasing number of borrowers in Africa and elsewhere have either defaulted on their debts or requested debt restructuring. Pakistan was in talks this week with the International Monetary Fund for a resumption of a $6.5 billion bailout and Sri Lanka is moving closer to a restructuring deal.

Lending by China’s top two development banks slowed in 2020 and 2021, according to separate research.

The value of construction contracts should roughly track the value of overseas projects that are funded with Chinese loans, while the investment figure tracks overseas projects where Chinese companies have an equity stake, according to the report’s author.

As there is a possible overlap between the two and because some Chinese construction contracts will be for projects funded by other countries, the report tracks “engagement” in the BRI, not the total Chinese financing of BRI projects.

Total engagement in 2022 was $67.8 billion according to the report, slightly lower than the $68.7 billion in 2021.

--With assistance from Tom Hancock.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • US government monitoring suspected Chinese spy balloon over northern states

    The U.S. government is monitoring a surveillance balloon that is suspected to belong to the People's Republic of China and is flying over the continental U.S.

  • How US Marines are being reshaped for China threat

    Critics say a plan to dump all the Marines' battle tanks to prepare for a Pacific war makes little sense.

  • OPEC Output Slides as Group Sticks With Deal to Balance Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000How Extreme Bets Fueled an $11.4 Billion FortunePlenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonOPEC’s crude output edged lower last month as the group pressed on with an accord to keep global markets in balance.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries trimmed

  • China Jan services activity expands for first time in five months - Caixin PMI

    China's services activity in January expanded for the first time in five months as spending and travel got a boost from the lifting of stringent COVID-19 curbs, sending business confidence to near 12-year highs, a private sector survey showed on Friday. The Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 52.9 in January from 48.0 in December, above the 50-point mark which indicates expansion in activity, marking an end to a four-month contraction. The reading mirrored the results of a larger official services PMI published earlier this week, adding to evidence of a rebound in activity in the world's second-largest economy as disruptions from reopening fade.

  • Billionaire 'bond King' Jeffrey Gundlach says the Fed will likely push back on the market's narrative that it will soon cut interest rates

    The bond market is signaling it believes the Fed will start cutting rates in the face of a recession. Gundlach sees the Fed dashing those hopes.

  • Amazon Posts 9% Quarterly Sales Growth

    The company’s e-commerce services and cloud-computing business are feeling the sting from recession concerns.

  • Amazon’s Slowing Cloud-Computing Sales Expected to Linger

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. tempered a recent feel-good period for investors by reporting that consumer demand remains soft and sales in its lucrative cloud-computing division will continue to slow through the year. The shares fell in extended trading.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for

  • Exxon, Chevron, ConocoPhillips eye Permian Basin growth in 2023

    After a red-hot year for the Permian Basin in 2022, major oil and gas companies in Houston plan to grow production there again this year. Global production for Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM), which is relocating its headquarters from North Texas to the Houston area this year, reached 3.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day during the fourth quarter, up more than 100,000 boepd from Q3 2022 levels. Exxon is expecting net production from the Permian to reach more than 600,000 boepd this year, Chairman and CEO Darren Woods said in a Jan. 31 call with analysts.

  • Strong U.S. job growth expected in January; wages seen cooling

    U.S. job growth likely remained strong in January amid a persistently resilient labor market, but an anticipated further slowdown in wage gains should give the Federal Reserve some comfort in its fight against inflation. The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday is also expected to show the unemployment rate ticking up to 3.6% last month from a more than 50-year low of 3.5% in December. It would allow the U.S. central bank, focused on wage inflation, to maintain a moderate pace of rate hikes and reduce the risk of a recession this year.

  • Ryan Cohen Takes Stake in Nordstrom

    The activist investor plans to urge Nordstrom to refresh its board and replace the former CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond as a director.

  • Explainer-Why the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act has rattled Europe

    The European Commission presented its Green Deal Industrial Plan on Wednesday in response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), with increased levels of state aid to help Europe compete as a manufacturing hub for clean tech products. While EU countries welcome the U.S. commitment to energy transition, they fear the IRA's $369 billion of subsidises for electric vehicles and other clean technologies could put companies based in Europe at a disadvantage. WHY IS EUROPE ANGRY?

  • US, Europe Downturn Remains Risk for 2023, ADB’s Asakawa Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Elevated interest rates may still cause a recession in the US and Europe and that’s a risk scenario for Asia this year, according to Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa, who some economists see as a contender for Bank of Japan governor.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar

  • Chill pervades China's tech firms even as crackdown eases

    A grinding crackdown that wiped billions of dollars of value off Chinese technology companies is easing, but the once-freewheeling industry is bracing for much slower growth ahead. Analysts say China’s easing of restrictions on companies like e-commerce giant Alibaba and online games company Tencent and talk of support for the private sector reflects Beijing’s decision to refocus on growth after the economy was ravaged by the pandemic and restrictions imposed to fight COVID-19. In January, a top official at China’s central bank said in an interview with state-owned media that the crackdown on technology companies was “basically” over, adding that companies would be encouraged to lead economic growth and create more jobs.

  • North Korea warns of ‘toughest reaction’ to U.S.-South Korean military exercises

    North Korea on Thursday threatened the “toughest reaction” to the United States’ expanding joint military exercises with South Korea to counter the North’s growing nuclear weapons ambitions, claiming that the allies were pushing tensions to an “extreme red line.”

  • Taiwan ranked the freest nation in Asia in 2022 Human Freedom Index

    Taiwan is the freest country in Asia, according to the 2022 Human Freedom Index (HFI). The index, co-published by the Cato Institute and Fraser Institue, ranked the self-governing, democratic East Asian island 14th out of 165 jurisdictions worldwide by using 83 freedom indicators in the following areas: rule of law, security and safety, movement, religion, association and assembly, expression and information, relationships, size of government, legal system and property rights, sound money, freedom to trade internationally, and regulation. On a scale of 1-10, the index gave Taiwan a score of 9.9 on religion, 9.5 on security and safety, 9.4 on relationships and 9.4 on association, assembly and civil society.

  • India's Adani shares nosedive as investors fret about Hindenburg fallout

    Shares of Adani Group companies extended declines in Mumbai on Friday, with their market value now more than halved to less than $100 billion after a critical report by a U.S. short-seller last week sparked a market rout. Hindenburg Research questioned the Indian conglomerate's debt levels and use of tax havens. Adani called the report baseless and said its financials remain strong, yet the ensuing stock market crisis has sparked broader concerns of possible systemic impact.

  • The Case for Stocks to Go Higher—Perhaps Much Higher

    The S&P 500 has had a great 2023 so far, but the rally may be here for a good time, not a long time. That doesn’t mean that investors can’t enjoy the ride.

  • Dollar climbs as central banks see inflation risks unwind

    The euro and sterling slipped against the dollar on Friday as markets took a dovish cue from policymakers at the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, who said inflationary pressures in their economies have become more manageable. On Thursday, the ECB and BoE each raised interest rates by 50 basis points as expected, with the latter signalling the tide was turning in its battle against high inflation. While the ECB explicitly alluded to at least one more hike of the same magnitude next month and reaffirmed its commitment in battling high inflation, President Christine Lagarde acknowledged the euro zone outlook had become less worrisome for growth and inflation.

  • Billionaire Calls Sri Lanka ‘Corrupt’ Then Offers Bitcoin Fix

    (Bloomberg) -- A billionaire cryptocurrency evangelist may have gotten a tougher reception than he expected when proposing widespread adoption of Bitcoin to a bankrupt country.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000How Extreme Bets Fueled an $11.4 Billion FortuneSilicon Valley inv

  • There’s a wild theory that the price of Bitcoin is being propped up—and the academic who proved manipulation in 2017 suspects it may be happening again

    Bitcoin's sudden stability is “very suspicious” says John Griffin, finance professor at the University of Texas McCombs School of Business. “The same mechanism we saw in 2017 could be at play now in the still unreal Bitcoin market.”